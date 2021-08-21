It’s been a rough week, and it seems like we’re back to 7 days feeling like a month again.

But I have some good news to share! I heard from Four Directions yesterday – they *did* find someone to match the $25,000 we raised! It’s not the original possible $25k match, which didn’t pan out, but a different one! The donor was impressed that not only had we raised over $25k for Four Directions in May, but that we had also raised over $25k again in August for this new joint effort with Fair Fight.

So all that crazy matching we did (crazy in a good way!) has now doubled again. I am so pleased about that! Thank you to everyone who donated, and special thanks to those who stepped up with a dollar amount for us to match.

One other good thing to share is that we are going to feature our Balloon Juice writers, just as we are featuring our Balloon Juice artists. So if you’re a writer and you would like to be featured, send me a quick note so we can get the process started. You can choose whether to highlight all of your writing or just one book; that’s totally up to you.

Oh, and you creatives, I only have one Artists in Our Midst post left in the queue. Those posts don’t get a million comments, but it sure looks to me that people like seeing all this talent on display.