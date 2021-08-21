Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Something Good? I'll Start.

It’s been a rough week, and it seems like we’re back to 7 days feeling like a month again.

But I have some good news to share!  I heard from Four Directions yesterday – they *did* find someone to match the $25,000 we raised!  It’s not the original possible $25k match, which didn’t pan out, but a different one!  The donor was impressed that not only had we raised over $25k for Four Directions in May, but that we had also raised over $25k again in August for this new joint effort with Fair Fight.

So all that crazy matching we did (crazy in a good way!) has now doubled again.  I am so pleased about that!  Thank you to everyone who donated, and special thanks to those who stepped up with a dollar amount for us to match.

One other good thing to share is that we are going to feature our Balloon Juice writers, just as we are featuring our Balloon Juice artists.  So if you’re a writer and you would like to be featured, send me a quick note so we can get the process started.  You can choose whether to highlight all of your writing or just one book; that’s totally up to you.

Oh, and you creatives, I only have one Artists in Our Midst post left in the queue.  Those posts don’t get a million comments, but it sure looks to me that people like seeing all this talent on display.

 

 

    36 Comments

    2.

      Argiope

      Excellent news! Clarifying question for AIOM: juicers only, or partners of juicers?  You know, the Juicer Adjacents.

    3.

      PsiFighter37

      When I have had a moment to stop and look back on it, sometimes 2021 has felt worse than 2020. And I have no faith that 2022 will be any better. There are interesting things going on at a personal level, but on a global/macro scale…man, it feels like humanity is a bit fucked.

      Anyways – back to day drinking during the kiddo’s naptime. PF37 +3

    4.

      topclimber

      Great idea: Expose my creative work to the tender ministrations of jackals. Hard pass, WG.

      ETA: I don’t really have any such writing to show. Just busting ovaries.

    8.

      Geminid

      The drought has ended in central Virginia. This means I have to start mowing again, but my landlord provided a good lawn tractor that is kind of fun to use. For a while.

      And the countryside is green, and the air today is clear. It’s still Summer, but I can tell Fall is not far off.

    10.

      Mary G

      BEST NEWS OF ALL!!

      🤣😂🎈🧨🎇🎉🎵🤸🏼‍♂️🤸🏼‍♀️🙏🏼🌈💉💉 All the emojis!!!

      The teen has just had his second shot!!!

      He is even speaking to me as he feels no effects yet. Tomorrow will probably be different

      ETA: We also had rain, or a heavy drizzle, but there was water dripping off the roof, a very welcome sight.
    11.

      frosty

      @PsiFighter37:  When the kiddo was a toddler, I was working at home one day a week . I figured I could get a lot done while he was napping… well, no. I ended up napping when he did. Couldn’t stay awake to crack a beer!

    17.

      MomSense

      This is great news!  We had our 154th family reunion today half in person and half zoom. I was so worried the wifi wouldn’t reach the barn but it did!!

    21.

      MoCaAce

      I can smell things again!

      I have had a minor breakthrough COVID case for the past several days (Thanks A-hole antivax coworkers).  Then on Monday, at the height of the tomato and pepper harvest, I found I couldn’t smell any of the fresh herbs in the garden.  This morning I woke up and my sinuses felt relatively normal so I rushed out to the garden to find that I can smell dill and cilantro again!!!  I really gotta huff the stuff but it’s an improvement.  I had a few family members lose their sense of smell for months.  Vaccines rock!

    24.

      smith

      @Mary G:  Hooray for sticks when carrots just won’t do.

      Another example: It looks like we will have a third straight day of 1M+ vaccinations today. If FDA does indeed fully approve the Pfizer vax next week, the mandate sticks should start coming down hot and heavy. That, plus the existential fear that seems to have finally penetrated at least some of the mush brains among us, should make things start looking up, hopefully before the cold weather sets in.

    32.

      brendancalling

      Good things: I’m back in Montreal for three days with my kid. Last night we wound up seeing some swing jazz (with dancing) for free outside. Tonight, dinner in Chinatown. I love this city.

    34.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A good thing… I managed to get some last minute pre-surgery lab work done last night in spite of the fact that the hospital couldn’t find the orders for it. Does that count?

    35.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: I am making stuffed peppers as we speak, with poblano and anaheim peppers, and I will make that a few times before the end of the pepper season.  I do a lot of stir fry, also, while peppers are in season.

      I do freeze whatever I am able to use.  Some people cut them up and freeze them.  I have always frozen them whole.

      I have serrano, jalapeno, crimson lee, poblano and anaheim.  Maybe another one I can’t think of at the moment.  This year i might try cutting some up and see how that goes.  But mostly whole.

