Last Peaches Down

Last Peaches Down

7 Comments

This post is in: 

I haven’t checked the website in 24 hours because I have been in kind of a pissy mood, but thought I would check in and say hello and see what you all are up to. I spent the day getting the last run of peaches done for the season. I say it is the last run, but if I stumble on a bunch at the farmer’s market for dirt cheap I will consider it. I’m really needing pears this season. I am completely out downstairs and want some more, and need to call an orchard stat.

The peaches I finished today are the last run from the orchard I normally go to, and this is always what I used to make my private stash. The peaches are irregularly sized, usually super ripe when I get them, there are a bunch of drops which means bruising, etc., but they are always the best because they stay on the trees longest because the “prettier” peaches are sold earlier on to picky customers, if that makes sense.

So a lot of the jars of peaches aren’t as pretty as my earlier canned ones, because these are shaggier and half of them are cut irregularly because I had to cut some bruises out of the slices, but they are the sweetest and often times so ripe I can’t even cut them because they nearly disintegrate in my hands. In short, these are the peaches I save for the foodies like my buddy Steve (actual friend, not the cat) and the pretty girls.

Other than that, not much going on here. I’m processing the last twenty heads of cabbage tomorrow. and other than that I am going to be napping.

    7Comments

    1.

      sab

      I love peaches so much.

      My sister had a job in Taiwan back before democracy when KMT ran everything. She said entire peach crop went to Imperial Palace. Nobody else got anything. She was sad because she loves peaches.

      Reply
    4.

      J R in WV

      I bought a little bag of peaches at the Farmer’s Market, probably the last for this year, Romney peaches. I made a peach kuchen, an old pennsy dutch recipe from my grandfather’s family. Granddad was a blacksmith from the PA farm country back when blacksmiths were becoming mechanics and steam engine engineers. He married my grandma who was from Louisa KY — more southern than her hubby, so her sisters-in-law sent her family recipes to make her husband feel comfortable.

      Peach kuchen is basically peach halves, on a crumb crust, baked for a few minutes, then covered with sour cream beaten with egg yolks. Cinnamon and sugar, and as a foodie I add Chinese Five Spice, just a sprinkle… Hot to bake this time of year, but oh so good.

      Unfortunately you can’t use canned peaches to make this delight. I’ve posted grandma’s recipe, I have a recipe card she typed herself … kind of emotional to take it out of the box and cook with it. I know how to make it by heart, but holding that card is so sweet.

      Reply
    5.

      Wag

      We have a young peach tree that I planted about 5 years ago. I harvested 30 lbs of peaches from it this year, and made peach jam last night. Pretty good, if I say so myself!  And I’ve been eating 3-4 peaches every day for the past two weeks.

      Reply

