I haven’t checked the website in 24 hours because I have been in kind of a pissy mood, but thought I would check in and say hello and see what you all are up to. I spent the day getting the last run of peaches done for the season. I say it is the last run, but if I stumble on a bunch at the farmer’s market for dirt cheap I will consider it. I’m really needing pears this season. I am completely out downstairs and want some more, and need to call an orchard stat.

The peaches I finished today are the last run from the orchard I normally go to, and this is always what I used to make my private stash. The peaches are irregularly sized, usually super ripe when I get them, there are a bunch of drops which means bruising, etc., but they are always the best because they stay on the trees longest because the “prettier” peaches are sold earlier on to picky customers, if that makes sense.

So a lot of the jars of peaches aren’t as pretty as my earlier canned ones, because these are shaggier and half of them are cut irregularly because I had to cut some bruises out of the slices, but they are the sweetest and often times so ripe I can’t even cut them because they nearly disintegrate in my hands. In short, these are the peaches I save for the foodies like my buddy Steve (actual friend, not the cat) and the pretty girls.

Other than that, not much going on here. I’m processing the last twenty heads of cabbage tomorrow. and other than that I am going to be napping.