Breaking News: The FDA is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, according to people familiar with the agency’s planning. The move is expected to pave the way for a series of vaccine mandates. https://t.co/fAPMWec5MC — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 20, 2021





Among unvaccinated adults, 3 in 10 would be more likely to get a #COVID19 shot if @FDAGov granted full approval to a vaccine. This includes half of the “wait and see” group.https://t.co/dkM9Prdf7B pic.twitter.com/2hAdOmgcwY — KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation) (@KFF) August 20, 2021



(Yeah, some of them are… perhaps less than candid, shall we say… but it removes one more excuse.)

New hospital admissions in the US due to COVID-19 are up +12.1% from a week ago, -29.2% below their previous peak. pic.twitter.com/zjENM83V6M — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 21, 2021

These 6 states have almost no ICU beds left as Covid hospitalizations soar: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas, Louisiana & Mississippi. Other states are on the brink of joining their ranks https://t.co/5PxdMDO3g0 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 20, 2021

The US reported +1,059 new coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 644,281. The 7-day moving average rose to 806 deaths per day, the highest level since April 4. pic.twitter.com/qvS86WLbV9 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 21, 2021

Support for vaccine mandates comes as Americans’ worries about COVID-19 rise once again: 41% are “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or relatives getting COVID-19, up from 21% since June and about the same as in January. https://t.co/CBZTOxHAgU — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2021

The poll shows close to 6 in 10 Americans in favor of COVID-19 vaccination mandates for crowded events in public and for airplane travel. About half support vaccine requirements for bars and restaurants. https://t.co/3ZKdetFYeH pic.twitter.com/WIsW2mByW5 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2021

Jab in the arm, or stab in the wallet…

With vaccines readily available, many patients are once again on the hook for deductibles and co-pays, which could make getting hospitalized a lot more expensive for the unvaccinated. https://t.co/kzSFLbSGoU — Axios (@axios) August 20, 2021

Public health officials anticipate smoother rollout for coronavirus vaccine booster shots https://t.co/0GG9uZzoUj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 20, 2021

======

Shanghai places hundreds in quarantine after airport COVID-19 cases https://t.co/2K0hO8Ln61 pic.twitter.com/81mgm0RdOx — Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2021

India approves world's first DNA Covid vaccine https://t.co/C6mKeO74yF — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 20, 2021

… The three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 66% of those vaccinated, according to an interim study quoted by the vaccine maker Cadila Healthcare. The firm plans to make up to 120 million doses of India’s second home-grown vaccine every year… Cadila Healthcare said it had conducted the largest clinical trial for the vaccine in India so far, involving 28,000 volunteers in more than 50 centres. This is also the first time, the firm claimed, a Covid-19 vaccine had been tested in young people in India – 1,000 people belonging to the 12-18 age group. The jab was found to be “safe and very well tolerated” in this age group. The key third phase of clinical trials was conducted at the peak of the deadly second wave of the virus. The vaccine maker believes this reaffirmed the jab’s “efficacy against the mutant strains”, especially the highly infectious Delta variant… ZyCoV-D uses plasmids or small rings of DNA, that contain genetic information, to deliver the jab between two layers of the skin. The plasmids carry information to the cells to make the “spike protein”, which the virus uses to latch on and enter human cells. Most Covid-19 vaccines work by giving the body instructions to make a fragment of the spike protein so it can trigger a person’s immune system to produce antibodies and teach itself to fight off the virus… Scientists say DNA vaccines are relatively cheap, safe and stable. They can also be stored at higher temperatures – 2 to 8C. Cadila Healthcare claims that their vaccine had shown “good stability” at 25C for at least three months – this would help the vaccine to be transported and stored easily…

Vietnam’s government says it is sending troops to Ho Chi Minh City to help deliver food and aid to households as it further tightens restrictions on people’s movements amid a worsening surge of the coronavirus. https://t.co/CuvUwJlSVk — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2021

Malaysia's new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis https://t.co/otEl4oRKYc pic.twitter.com/Q9U74uI1Ol — Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2021

Malaysia swore in a new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic… Friday’s 23,564 cases were a record for a third straight day, taking the tally beyond 1.5 million. Public anger has grown as infections spread despite multiple extended lockdowns and ramped up vaccinations. Since last month, Malaysians in need have hoisted white flags at their homes to seek public help. read more Although Malaysia escaped the worst of the pandemic last year, a regional election led to a steady spike in infections since the fourth quarter of 2020, with the Delta variant worsening the situation in recent months. Flip-flops on lockdown measures, failure to act against politicians who violated rules and months of politicking have soured the public…

Police arrest hundreds of protesters as Australia reports record COVID-19 cases https://t.co/FsFoUKSljk pic.twitter.com/EOXaqQtPJm — Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2021

New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected https://t.co/ZEsUHqySzA pic.twitter.com/8kJmVwabIe — Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2021

Russia on Saturday reported 21,000 new coronavirus cases and 797 pandemic deathshttps://t.co/9tzjJ1HsOc — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 21, 2021

Exclusive: A leaked study report into Russia's Sputnik V clinical trials — obtained by @MoscowTimes — shows yet more data inconsistencies and concerns over the research underpinning Russia's flagship coronavirus vaccinehttps://t.co/xLeZkSJVfA — Jake Cordell (@JakeCordell) August 20, 2021

… The report does not question the overall safety or efficacy of the vaccine. But the inconsistencies come at a time of renewed scrutiny into Sputnik V clinical trials, as Russia seeks to secure emergency authorization from the WHO and EMA, and its export drive falters amid multiple reports of production delays and late deliveries. Scientists who reviewed the document found a number of discrepancies between the information it contains and what has previously been disclosed by Sputnik V’s developers, including in a landmark Feb. 2 peer-reviewed report in leading medical journal The Lancet, which found the vaccine to have 91.6% efficacy. Flaws in the newly-obtained report range from apparent typos and basic numerical errors — such as mislabelled statistics and table headings — to more serious concerns, including unexplained changes in the number of patients in the study. “Some of this is probably accidental — things which aren’t very severe but are just poor reporting,” said André Gillibert, a biostatistician at university hospital CHU Rouen in France. “But there are also irregularities and problems that are too severe to be explained away. I think there were problems with the trial that are being hidden,” he added…

Euro 2020 final at Wembley was a "superspreader" event https://t.co/BHWaFgah7L pic.twitter.com/rXnqUuEUfn — Reuters (@Reuters) August 21, 2021

… Public Health England said 2,295 people were likely to have been infectious with a further 3,404 people potentially acquiring infection at the July 11 match… The match, with a crowd of around 67,000 inside the stadium, was England’s first final in an international soccer tournament since the country hosted and won the 1966 World Cup. “Euro 2020 was a unique occasion and it is unlikely we would see a similar impact on COVID-19 cases from future events,” said Jenifer Smith, Public Health England’s deputy medical director, in a statement. “However, the data does show how easily the virus can spread when there is close contact and this should be a warning to us all as we try and return to a cautious normality once again.” Other trial events over a four-month period showed far fewer positive tests, and were either broadly in line with or lower than national averages…

Faced with slowing numbers of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, South Africa is opening pop-up centers and offering shots to all adults. https://t.co/s3AxR9QHkM — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) August 20, 2021

U.S. upsets Canadians by extending border restrictions after Canada opened door to vaccinated Americans https://t.co/461pXHaSfp — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 21, 2021

When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, 7,000 Peace Corps volunteers in 62 countries were called back to the United States. The 60-year-old U.S. government program hopes to return people to the field late this year or early next. https://t.co/iGJKwfilNs — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2021

======

A blood marker predicts who gets ‘breakthrough’ Covid. Real-world evidence from a medical center links high levels of antibodies after vaccination to a reduced risk of infection https://t.co/45hjztkNFh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 20, 2021

Q: “I am much more concerned about getting vaccines for kids under 12 than I am about boosters. … Is there any way the FDA may speed up approvals?” https://t.co/6C1OBBVDhC pic.twitter.com/KzvY13DNZK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 20, 2021

Q: “Is there any advantage or disadvantage to getting a booster shot of Moderna when your original doses were Pfizer?” https://t.co/6C1OBBVDhC pic.twitter.com/SJAwAaGd5S — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 20, 2021

======

Just as U.S. schools are reopening, children with COVID-19 are filling hospital beds in record numbers. Scientists have yet to determine whether the delta variant makes people more seriously ill or whether children are more vulnerable to it. https://t.co/KHGlfuVg5d — The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021

A lot of Mississippians are trying to treat COVID with cow deworming meds. MSDH: "At least 70% of the recent calls (to poison control) have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers." https://t.co/E54a5AdwNv — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) August 20, 2021

“We’ve done a massive effort at educating. But it hasn’t really come through.” As COVID-19 surges in Florida, doctors are fighting social media driven rumors and systemic health care disparities to try to persuade patients to get vaccinated. https://t.co/Ej08eNI9WE — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2021

Everything is interconnected...

The city of Orlando is asking residents to reduce water consumption IMMEDIATELY. Liquid oxygen used to treat water is being diverted to the hospitals to treat COVID patients. They believe if water consumption doesn’t change, water treatment could hit a critical point in a week. — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) August 20, 2021

OUC says they normally get 10 truck deliveries a week of liquid oxygen. That has been cut to 5 to 7. They are asking people to limit use of irrigation, pressure washing and washing cars to start. They believe this could reduce consumption by 40%. — Dave Puglisi (@DavePuglisiTV) August 20, 2021