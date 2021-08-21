Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday / Saturday, Aug. 20-21

(Yeah, some of them are… perhaps less than candid, shall we say… but it removes one more excuse.)

Jab in the arm, or stab in the wallet…

======

The three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 66% of those vaccinated, according to an interim study quoted by the vaccine maker Cadila Healthcare.

The firm plans to make up to 120 million doses of India’s second home-grown vaccine every year…

Cadila Healthcare said it had conducted the largest clinical trial for the vaccine in India so far, involving 28,000 volunteers in more than 50 centres.

This is also the first time, the firm claimed, a Covid-19 vaccine had been tested in young people in India – 1,000 people belonging to the 12-18 age group. The jab was found to be “safe and very well tolerated” in this age group.

The key third phase of clinical trials was conducted at the peak of the deadly second wave of the virus. The vaccine maker believes this reaffirmed the jab’s “efficacy against the mutant strains”, especially the highly infectious Delta variant…

ZyCoV-D uses plasmids or small rings of DNA, that contain genetic information, to deliver the jab between two layers of the skin.

The plasmids carry information to the cells to make the “spike protein”, which the virus uses to latch on and enter human cells.

Most Covid-19 vaccines work by giving the body instructions to make a fragment of the spike protein so it can trigger a person’s immune system to produce antibodies and teach itself to fight off the virus…

Scientists say DNA vaccines are relatively cheap, safe and stable.

They can also be stored at higher temperatures – 2 to 8C.

Cadila Healthcare claims that their vaccine had shown “good stability” at 25C for at least three months – this would help the vaccine to be transported and stored easily…

Malaysia swore in a new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic…

Friday’s 23,564 cases were a record for a third straight day, taking the tally beyond 1.5 million.

Public anger has grown as infections spread despite multiple extended lockdowns and ramped up vaccinations. Since last month, Malaysians in need have hoisted white flags at their homes to seek public help. read more

Although Malaysia escaped the worst of the pandemic last year, a regional election led to a steady spike in infections since the fourth quarter of 2020, with the Delta variant worsening the situation in recent months.

Flip-flops on lockdown measures, failure to act against politicians who violated rules and months of politicking have soured the public…

The report does not question the overall safety or efficacy of the vaccine. But the inconsistencies come at a time of renewed scrutiny into Sputnik V clinical trials, as Russia seeks to secure emergency authorization from the WHO and EMA, and its export drive falters amid multiple reports of production delays and late deliveries.

Scientists who reviewed the document found a number of discrepancies between the information it contains and what has previously been disclosed by Sputnik V’s developers, including in a landmark Feb. 2 peer-reviewed report in leading medical journal The Lancet, which found the vaccine to have 91.6% efficacy.

Flaws in the newly-obtained report range from apparent typos and basic numerical errors — such as mislabelled statistics and table headings — to more serious concerns, including unexplained changes in the number of patients in the study.

“Some of this is probably accidental — things which aren’t very severe but are just poor reporting,” said André Gillibert, a biostatistician at university hospital CHU Rouen in France.

“But there are also irregularities and problems that are too severe to be explained away. I think there were problems with the trial that are being hidden,” he added…

Public Health England said 2,295 people were likely to have been infectious with a further 3,404 people potentially acquiring infection at the July 11 match…

The match, with a crowd of around 67,000 inside the stadium, was England’s first final in an international soccer tournament since the country hosted and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Euro 2020 was a unique occasion and it is unlikely we would see a similar impact on COVID-19 cases from future events,” said Jenifer Smith, Public Health England’s deputy medical director, in a statement.

“However, the data does show how easily the virus can spread when there is close contact and this should be a warning to us all as we try and return to a cautious normality once again.”

Other trial events over a four-month period showed far fewer positive tests, and were either broadly in line with or lower than national averages…

======

======

Everything is interconnected...

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/20 China reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 43 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 2 villages at Ruili remain at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. 23 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 635 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 5 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 144 active domestic confirmed (27 mild & 117 moderate) cases in the city.
      • Yangzhou reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (moderate), already under quarantine. 18 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 479 active domestic confirmed (88 mild, 381 moderate, 8 serious & 2 critical) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 7 sub-districts, 1 township, 1 zone & 1 village remain at High Risk. 24 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an, there currently are 9 active confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic asymptomatic cases was released from isolation. There are currently are 101 active domestic confirmed (including 3 serious) & 13 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Changsha 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city.
      • At Zhuzhou 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 27 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Zhangjiajie did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 65 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 High Risk zones have been re-designated as Low Risk. 6 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

      Henan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 141 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 114 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk & 14 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 sites remain at High risk & 7 sites at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian, there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 5 villages remain at High Risk, 3 areas remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases. 7 villages remain at High Risk & 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.

      Hubei Province reported 1 new domestic positive case. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 86 active domestic confirmed (37 mild, 48 moderate & 1 serious) & 67 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Jingmen reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, already under centralized quarantine since 8/6. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 42 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township remains at Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 36 active domestic confirmed & 44 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case.

      On 8/20 Shanghai Municipality reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both mild), both are freight handlers at the Pudong International Airport, both found via tri-daily screening. On 8/21, the city reported 3 more domestic confirmed cases (all mild), all close contacts of the 2 cases reported on 8/20, & all are cargo handlers at the airport. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 6 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 2 airport workers & a medical staff at a hospital. The source of infection for the medical staff (reported on 8/18) has been found, phylogenetic analysis indicates the source being an imported case who had visited the fever clinic at the hospital where the nurse works at. 2 residential compounds have been elevated to Medium Risk l. 3 residential compounds are currently at Medium Risk.

      Alashankou border crossing in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/20, China reported 16 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 20 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 4 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 each from Bangladesh & Egypt; 8 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese nationals” each returning from Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Canada
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Russia; the case had arrived at Shanghai on 7/30, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/13 the case flew back to Shenzhen entered 7 days of home quarantine & continued to test negative, the case tested positive on 8/20 during follow up check
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 3 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar & 1 from Laos; all via land border crossings
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Italy & the UK (via Copenhagen); 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Spain & Japan
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 2 confirmed cases (both previously asymptomatic), both coming from Cameroon
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), an Indonesian crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Indonesia: 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Senegal (via Paris CdG) & Hungary (via Warsaw)
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case, off a flight diverted from Beijing, no further information released
      • Quanzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Xiamen
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Changsha in Jiangsu Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Puyang in Henan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Egypt; the case had arrived at Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on 7/28, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/11 the case returned to Puyang by train & re-entered 14 days of home quarantine, testing positive on 8/20
      • Yanbian in Jilin Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan; the case had arrived at Dalian in Liaoning Province on 7/23, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/6 the case was transferred to Yanbian & re-entered 14 days of home quarantine, testing positive on 8/20

      Overall in China, 51 confirmed cases recovered (21 imported), 26 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (21 imported) & 3 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 3,275 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,786 active confirmed cases in the country (739 imported), 33 in serious condition (11 imported), 508 active asymptomatic cases (414 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 38,133 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/20, 1,924.39M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 11.971M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/21, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported (from Venezuela, Nigeria & Kazakhstan, 1 was doubled vaccinated w/ SinoPharm).

      Reply

