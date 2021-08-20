There are a couple of different approaches to the unvaccinated. The first one, from a wonderful and kind Alabama practice, is to hear the idiotic, moronic, uninformed, plainly stupid objections of their patients and to try to gently nudge them towards vaccination. On the day that the Post reporter visited, a PA at this practice convinced only one of the 11 unvaxxed to get a shot. Another approach, also from Alabama, is for the physician to stop seeing patients who aren’t vaccinated. Three patients got it as soon as they heard that news.

For the rest of us who, thankfully, didn’t take an oath to treat these folks, whatever they say isn’t worth hearing, unless it’s a legitimate concern about access (like, “I can’t risk a day out sick in my low paid job.”) Kind listening is a waste of time — more mandates are the way to go. Good on Jay Inslee for leading the way by mandating vaccinations for all school employees. And this will probably help, at least a bit:

Significant —>



Most private insurers are no longer waiving cost-sharing for Covid-19 treatment, which means people seeking hospital care (who overwhelmingly are unvaccinated) will be required to pay.https://t.co/P23vYJ6nLM — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 20, 2021

In a somewhat related vein, I can’t bring myself to give two shits about what caused a mentally ill Trumpet to drive his pickup from North Carolina to DC while broadcasting on Facebook. I will give his ramblings attention in proportion to the amount of thought that went into them: precious little. The goal of these noisemakers is to elicit a response. The ones who aren’t crazy are just cynical, and none of them have an ounce of good faith.

Democrats, especially elected ones, need to re-wire themselves to stop listening to these bad faith idiots, and stop calibrating their responses to perhaps not enrage them too much. Every Democratic governor who has Democratic state legislature needs to institute vaccine passports for every non-essential social activity, as well as mandating vaccines for schools, just as Jay Inslee did. Then let these maroons yell and scream. As our vaccination rate creeps up, it’s clear what the majority want, and we need to listen.