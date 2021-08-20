Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Too inconsequential to be sued

This really is a full service blog.

This blog will pay for itself.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

I really should read my own blog.

We have all the best words.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

This blog goes to 11…

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Let there be snark.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We still have time to mess this up!

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / President Biden Just Presented the Clearest and Most Concise Strategic Assessment of the US, Its Actions in Afghanistan, and American Interests In Regard to Afghanistan

President Biden Just Presented the Clearest and Most Concise Strategic Assessment of the US, Its Actions in Afghanistan, and American Interests In Regard to Afghanistan

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

In his response to the first question asked after his formal remarks, a question asked by Zeke Miller from the Associated Press. President Biden stated (I’ve transcribed this directly from the video):

Look, let’s put things in perspective here. What interests do we have in Afghanistan at this point with al Qaeda gone? We went to Afghanistan for the express purpose of getting rid of al Qaeda in Afghanistan, as well as, as well as getting Osama bin Laden. And we did. Imagine, just imagine, if that attack, if bin Laden had decided with al Qaeda to have launched an attack from Yemen, would we have ever gone to Afghanistan? Would there ever be any reason we’d be in an Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban? What is the national interest of the United States in that circumstance?

This is the clearest and most concise strategic assessment of the US’s interests both against al Qaeda and in Afghanistan that I’ve seen any senior elected or appointed official articulate since September 2001. And the answers to his questions, which are obvious, is that the US would never have begun Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan if bin Laden hadn’t used it as a base of operations to attack the US on 9-11. Absent that, the US has no national interests in Afghanistan.

It is long past time that an American leader – elected, appointed, uniformed – stated this clearly. Good on President Biden for doing so.

I want to make two additional quick, related points. Especially as one of them came up in the second question asked by Justin Sink from Bloomberg. Yesterday, The Wall Street Journal reported that two dozen or so State Department officers at the US Embassy in Kabul had written and transmitted a cable through the State Department’s dissent channel on 13 July warning that the Afghan government and military could collapse quickly after the US completed its withdrawal on 31 August 2021 leading to the Taliban quickly retaking control in Afghanistan and, as a result, evacuation operations should begin no later than 1 August. Everyone has latched on to this as evidence that the Biden administration, especially his national security principals, should have known that the Afghan government and military would collapse and the Taliban would quickly retake Afghanistan. As I type this David Ignatius is making this point on MSNBC. But there’s a chronological fallacy in this criticism. The dissent cable’s focus is on what might happen shortly after 31 August. Today is 20 August. Everything initially went sideways between 10 and 12 August, with the Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) beginning on 12 August. While what the Foreign Service officers in Kabul warned did happen, it happened almost three weeks before they had assessed that it would happen. It is important to note here that someone in the Biden administration took the dissent cable seriously because the day after it was transmitted, they announced Operation Allies Refuge, which is the name for NEO mission that is currently ongoing.

This is a non-controversy that a variety of pundits and reporters are trying to turn into a scandal. That President Biden and his team failed to heed the dissent cable and prevent the Afghan government and military from collapsing after 31 August. Which is eleven days from now! I’ve seen this used, by people who should know better, to demand all of President Biden’s national security principals resign or be fired immediately and that they, themselves would have gone to Afghanistan and easily planned this out from the pointy end rather than a bunch of people with advanced degrees in DC wasting time drawing up plans. There is a reason we don’t let people with massive amounts of tactical and operational experience, but with limited strategic experience develop strategy or set policy.

The second point I want to make actually relates to the attempt to use what has happened as a way to beat up on President Biden and his national security team. That national security team is not fully in place. Almost none of the senior appointed positions at the Department of State and USAID have been filled and neither have most of the key ambassadorships. This is not because President Biden hasn’t made the nominations; he has. It is because Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has put a blanket hold on all State Department and USAID nominations, including ambassadorships, which has led to dozens of key positions still unfilled. As a result Secretary Blinken does not have his team in place either at State proper, at USAID, nor in our embassies. Instead he is relying on career Foreign Service Executives to cover down on key jobs in addition to their actual duties, as well as Foreign Service officers below senior executive rank. Ordinarily a Foreign Service Executive from USAID’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) would be on site in Kabul coordinating the Special Immigrant Visa relocations of our Afghan allies. It is unclear if this is the case or if a more junior USAID officer who may not be a PRM specialist is covering down.

At the Department of Defense, it wasn’t until 10 August that the Senate finally confirmed the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities. Up until that point she was serving as an acting Assistant Secretary covering both the position she has now been confirmed too, as well as those for the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy as Senate Republicans were holding up the now confirmed Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Kahl because they didn’t like his tweets. There are at least a 1/2 dozen other of President Biden’s defense nominees still waiting for confirmation in addition to all the State Department ones that Senator Cruz is holding up. If you do not have your full national security team in place, it is going to negatively impact the ability of the Departments of State and Defense to properly function.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • artem1s
  • banditqueen
  • cain
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • DB11
  • Fake Irishman
  • germy
  • Immanentize
  • jackmac
  • James E Powell
  • JPL
  • JustRuss
  • Lee Hartmann
  • Lige
  • Lucidamente
  • Martin
  • MisterForkbeard
  • MomSense
  • Raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Wag
  • whomever

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    4. 4.

      MomSense

      Thank you for this post. I’m going to read it a few times and hopefully I will be less likely to yell at my radio on my drive home.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      artem1s

      If you do not have your full national security team in place, it is going to negatively impact the ability of the Departments of State and Defense to properly function.

      to the GQP negative impact on government functioning well = feature not a bug

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Immanentize

      The idea that the pullout from Afghanistan is more humiliating than the U.S. spending $2 trillion and twenty years propping up a corrupt government while American military leaders misled the country about their progress seems backwards.— Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) August 20, 2021

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Lucidamente: The replies to that tweet are universally negative, which I can appreciate.

      I see a lot of this from any tweets and so on. Reporters don’t seem to understand that they’re way over their skis on this with the vast majority of the population.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Fake Irishman

      @Wag:

      Do it With a rusty farm implement. Having control of the chamber Senate dems can force a vote on each of these nominees, but it chews up lots of floor time. (2 hours for each sub-cabinet appointee and there are lots of other key folks who need moved into place at the DOJ the EPA, Treasury, interior the judiciary etc etc etc The Senate has been steadily moving though the nominees, but it takes time. (Three more judges up for confirmation when the Senate reconvenes in a few weeks. They’ve actually been moving quite quickly on those)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Cheryl Rofer: We may have moral and humanitarian interests, but not national ones.

      And now I sound like Kissinger in 1973 talking to Nixon about what the US interests were vis a vis Soviet Jews. That’s the sad place where we are…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      whomever

      Stepping back, but can you imagine explaining to someone from another country that a single elected official can stop the appointment of ambassadors?  Like this is totally nuts right?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      banditqueen

      Here’s Chris Murphy today:

      This was 5am last Tuesday night. I asked Senator Cruz to release at least one of his holds on dozens of key national security nominees. He refused.
      As we manage through the crisis in Afghanistan, dozens of key national security positions are vacant.

      This is how dedicated the GQP are to addressing global security issues.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @germy: Other than I think the ears were too short, I personally think the costume they used for Ben Affleck’s Batman was the best one I’ve seen. That said, my understanding is that the narrative of this costume in regard to the story being told in this movie is this is the first Batman costume for a very young and inexperienced Batman. It is supposed to be a starting point, not something that resulted from years of development. I’m also not sure we’re going to have a really good look at it until the film actually comes out.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      Absent that, the US has no national interests in Afghanistan.

      I’d qualify this. We have a political interest. We still care about civil rights there. But that’s not a national military interest.  I don’t think you disagree with that.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Adam L Silverman

      @jackmac: I can. The State Department has a process for sending back cables – basically the term of art for the memos that Foreign Service personnel send to each other and to the leadership – to the State Department that disagree with a policy or a strategy or the implementation of a strategy or an assessment or a combination of all of those. Since they’re dissenting from the official position the cables are referred to as dissent cables and the system for sending them back, which is now via email, is called the dissent channel. The tradition at State is that any Foreign Service personnel – Foreign Service Executive, Foreign Service Officer – from any part of the State Department including USAID can use the dissent channel freely and without fear of recrimination or negative career implications.

      Did that answer your question?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @whomever: Same way it makes no sense to anyone else that anything negotiated and/or agreed to by the US is not a treaty and can be simply abrogated and ignored unless a 2/3rds majority of senators vote in favor of it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Martin: No, those are humanitarian or moral interests. They may or may not be national interests.

      We also need to be clear, that if we hadn’t invaded Afghanistan to go after bin Laden and al Qaeda, we’d have little information beyond some NGO reports on what the Taliban were doing in terms of brutalizing the Afghan population. There would be no foreign correspondents there and, as a result, little to no reporting from there.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cain

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Oh when they find out that the public doesn’t share any of their sentiments – they will simmer down soon enough. Hell, I bet you anything they’ll be so ready to look at the polls and will be flabbergasted when his approval ratings go up.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      DB11

      It is because Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has put a blanket hold on all State Department and USAID nominations, including ambassadorships, which has led to dozens of key positions still unfilled.

      Is respecting the hold(s) of individual senators simply another example of honouring Senate practice and tradition (like the filibuster), or is it enshrined in law?

      If the former, what would be the (political) implications of no longer honouring such holds — especially when their only motivation is, so clearly and solely, blatant obstructionism?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JustRuss

      @Adam L Silverman:

      The tradition at State is that any Foreign Service personnel – Foreign Service Executive, Foreign Service Officer – from any part of the State Department including USAID can use the dissent channel freely and without fear of recrimination or negative career implications.

      How’d that work out under the Trump maladministration?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      James E Powell

      I would like to see more/louder pushback against this Republican plus press/media frenzy. Everyone needs to have Biden’s back on this. Not just for politics but because it was the right thing to do.

      The press/media are allowing the people responsible for this mess – including themselves – to dump all their frustrations on Biden. It isn’t right.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Lige

      If I was conspiratorially minded I’d wonder if Pompeo had made a deal with his ideological soulmates the Taliban to time their final push to take over the country in a way to cause maximum chaos for the Biden administration with favors to come later of course. Though that “deal” was bad enough.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      @Adam L Silverman: We had some idea of what was going on in Afghanistan before the invasion.

      CNN (May 17, 2001):

      WASHINGTON — Warning that Afghanistan is “on the verge of a widespread famine,” Secretary of State Colin Powell Thursday announced a $43 million package in humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

      Powell also called on other nations to send aid to the Central Asian nation.

      “If the international community does not take immediate action, countless deaths and terrible tragedy are certain to follow,” Powell said.

      The package includes $28 million worth of wheat from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, $5 million in food commodities and $10 million in “livelihood and food security” programs, both from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

      Powell called the crisis a “looming catastrophe,” and said that he was working with U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan to press upon potential donors the need to respond to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan “with energy and dispatch.”

      Almost 4 million at risk

      A nation of 26 million, Afghanistan has been hit by three consecutive years of drought. The nation has also endured more than 20 years of civil strife. The Taliban religious militia, which imposes a harsh brand of Islam, captured Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, in 1996 and now controls an estimated 95 percent of the country.

      The Thursday aid announcement follows the return of a U.S. delegation last month from a visit to Afghanistan, where it found the population on the verge of a famine due to a devastating drought.

      Leonard Rogers, the deputy assistant administrator of USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Response, estimated that Afghanistan is nearly 2 million tons short of what the country needs to feed its people, a deficit two times more than last year. According to U.N. figures, 3.8 million people in the country are at risk of famine.

      Powell said the United States expects to announce additional assistance to Afghan refugees, and would continue to look for ways to provide more aid to Afghanistan, especially for farmers feeling the crunch from a ban on poppy cultivation, a decision by the ruling Taliban that the U.S. welcomes.

      The United Nations estimates that the drought has forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes, landing at camps for internally displaced citizens.

      The team visiting Afghanistan found the conditions of the camps woefully inadequate, and said that the shelter facilities, water and sanitation was very poor.

      Officials were especially concerned about refugees leaving Afghanistan for bordering countries, such as Pakistan and Iran, and expressed concern that those countries might send the refugees back to Afghanistan.

      One “holding facility” on the Pakistani side of the border in Jalozai was described as inappropriate for holding refugees.

      Alan Kreczko, acting assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Population, Refugee and Migration Affairs, said that while the United States “understands the frustration” felt by the border countries who have acted as “generous hosts,” he cautioned “this is not the time” to send the refugees back.

      U.N. to distribute aid

      While U.S. officials cited the drought as the major factor for the deepening humanitarian crisis, the members of the delegation said that Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban’s regime and the security problems it presents, hinders access and contributed to the situation.

      The U.N. Security Council imposed sanctions against the Taliban in an effort to pressure the militia to hand over Saudi exile Osama bin Laden, who is accused of bombing two U.S. embassies in Africa. Humanitarian aid is allowed.

      Powell said the U.S. aid is administered by the United Nations and non-governmental organizations, and bypasses the Taliban, “who have done little to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people, and indeed have done much to exacerbate it.”

      The sum brings U.S. assistance to $124.2 million for this year, making the United States the largest Afghan donor for the second year in a row.

      In early 2001 our national interests in Afghanistan were similar to those in poor countries in other regions – preventing internal problems from causing issues with refugee flows and the like, and trying (via aid and similar support) to help minimize suffering. Those are our same interests now.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Wag

      @Martin:   And no economic interest.

      There are lots of places where we have moral interests, but moral interests alone are not worth a trillion dollars and 20 years.   If moral interests are to be our focus, then there are many areas of the world where we could be better results more quickly for a better price.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Roger Moore

      @DB11:

      Is respecting the hold(s) of individual senators simply another example of honouring Senate practice and tradition (like the filibuster), or is it enshrined in law?

      If the former, what would be the (political) implications of no longer honouring such holds — especially when their only motivation is, so clearly and solely, blatant obstructionism?

      As I understand it, the basic issue is one of Senate rules rather than statutory law.  There are a lot of procedural steps in the Senate that theoretically require a vote but can be bypassed by unanimous consent, i.e. asking if there are any objections and moving on if there are none.  If one Senator chooses to be an obstructionist, he can deny unanimous consent and require an actual vote on all these things, which draws them out a lot.

      Putting a hold on something just means a Senator has made a formal threat to deny unanimous consent.  Because the Senate has lots of work to do, the people in charge of setting the calendar will usually put those things on the back burner in favor of ones that can move forward more expeditiously.  In some ways, it’s like a threat to make an old-fashioned filibuster; the Senate could challenge the attempt to slow things down, but they usually won’t until they decide the issue is high enough priority to be worth the disruption to the schedule.

      The Senate certainly could change its rules not to require a vote on so many things, which would make the threat less effective.  Or they could change the rules to speed up the process of taking a vote on this kind of procedural motion so the denial of unanimous consent would be less disruptive.  But this kind of thing is at least potentially a problem for any legislative body.  Unless you give the people setting the agenda a lot of power, people dedicated to obstructing can really gum up the works.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.