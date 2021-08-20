Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – arrieve – The Galapagos, part 8

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

arrieve

This is the final group of photos. I’ve loved having an excuse to go through them.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 8 7
Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos

Returning to Santa Cruz island. We took a bus from Puerto Ayora up into the highlands, where the dry grass and cactus gave way to lush greens, perfect for growing coffee and sugar, and the occasional tortoise walking along the road. The families who live there have been farming the land since before the creation of the national park.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 8 6
Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos

Some of the sugar grown here becomes rum, after the patient donkey above squeezes the juice from the sugar cane. We got samples of the cane to eat; and also got to try roasted coffee beans eaten with a couple of lumps of fresh brown sugar — insanely delicious. We were offered samples of the rum as well, but I passed and went back for another coffee bean instead.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 8 5
Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos

This little boy didn’t care about all the strange visitors milling around trying the coffee and the rum. Not when there was that really cool truck up the road.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 8 4
Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos

One of Mr. Darwin’s finches on Santa Cruz.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 8 3
Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos

Another finch.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 8 2
Galapagos

Santiago island, seen from the ship, in the magic light of early evening.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 8 1
Genovesa, Galapagos

Finally, two more from Genovesa. This is a swallow-tailed gull, the only nocturnal seabird in the world.

On The Road - arrieve - The Galapagos, part 8
Genovesa, Galapagos

And a much younger swallow-tailed gull, with mom.

      Mary G

      This must have been, one of the trips of a lifetime, and I’m glad to get to go along vicariously. Thank you, arrieve. The shot of Santiago Island at golden hour is stunning. I also got a little shock seeing Darwin’s finch, thinking what great strides of science were kicked off by his noticing them.

