arrieve
This is the final group of photos. I’ve loved having an excuse to go through them.
Returning to Santa Cruz island. We took a bus from Puerto Ayora up into the highlands, where the dry grass and cactus gave way to lush greens, perfect for growing coffee and sugar, and the occasional tortoise walking along the road. The families who live there have been farming the land since before the creation of the national park.
Some of the sugar grown here becomes rum, after the patient donkey above squeezes the juice from the sugar cane. We got samples of the cane to eat; and also got to try roasted coffee beans eaten with a couple of lumps of fresh brown sugar — insanely delicious. We were offered samples of the rum as well, but I passed and went back for another coffee bean instead.
This little boy didn’t care about all the strange visitors milling around trying the coffee and the rum. Not when there was that really cool truck up the road.
One of Mr. Darwin’s finches on Santa Cruz.
Another finch.
Santiago island, seen from the ship, in the magic light of early evening.
Finally, two more from Genovesa. This is a swallow-tailed gull, the only nocturnal seabird in the world.
And a much younger swallow-tailed gull, with mom.
