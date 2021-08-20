Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Rep. Gunbunny Makes Bank From Extraction-Industry Friends

Late Night Open Thread: Rep. Gunbunny Makes Bank From Extraction-Industry Friends

by | 9 Comments

I’d gotten the impression Boebert’s campaign was a rob-Peter-pay-Paul attempt at free publicity for her little salmonella shack, but maybe she’d already signed the papers selling her… integrity… to Big Oil:

When Lauren Boebert, the gun-toting Republican firebrand, was running for Congress last year, she traced her income to Shooters Grill, a restaurant she and her husband own in Rifle, Colo.

She suggested her husband also did some consulting, listing “Boebert Consulting — spouse” on her candidate form, but identified his income source as “N/A.”

Only now, with Boebert not just in Congress but on the House Natural Resources Committee, has she revealed that her husband made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for an energy firm. He made $460,000 the year before, she disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the House of Representatives. Her husband, Jayson Boebert, earned that income as a consultant for Terra Energy Productions, according to the filing.

Boebert has been a staunch advocate for the energy industry during her first six months in office, introducing a bill in February seeking to bar the president from issuing moratoriums on oil and gas leasing and permitting on some federal land…

Boebert Consulting was formed in 2012 but is classified as delinquent, according to the secretary of state’s office, meaning it hasn’t filed the necessary reports or kept a registered agent on file. No business by the name of Terra Energy Productions is registered in Colorado, according to a database maintained by the secretary of state’s office. Terra Energy Partners is an oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston. The company did not respond to several messages from The Washington Post.

Rocky Mountain asked Colorado’s Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to approve without a hearing its application for 17 new gas wells just outside Rifle in Garfield County, Colo., according to a letter to the commission. The application, originally filed in May, has faced blowback from Colorado’s chapter of the Sierra Club, among others.

Boebert’s belated disclosure of her husband’s income came on the same day the Federal Election Commission inquired about her use of campaign funds for personal expenses. A letter from a senior campaign finance analyst at the FEC asked Boebert’s campaign treasurer for additional information about four Venmo payments made in May and June of this year totaling more than $6,000. Filings describe each payment as a “personal expense of Lauren Boebert billed to campaign account in error.” The filings say the “expense has been reimbursed.”…

“It’s not collusion if she actually believes the oil industry, not the voters, are her real constituents…”

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      Raoul Paste

      Is she the one who expensed 38,000 miles of driving within 90 days of campaigning?

      The math on that is pretty interesting

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      So instead of throwing this gun humper into the Sun, she should be thrown down an oil well.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      @Raoul Paste: She is! Her math skills can be excused due to her dropping out of high school. Or not.

      I’m sincerely hoping these last unfortunate revelations get her voted out next year.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mvr

      I’m getting to be a bad person. If global warming is going to kill many of us, I take comfort in the thought that people like her will likely come to an unhappy end one way or another.

      And I don’t even believe in retribution.

      Reply

