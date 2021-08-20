We have administered over one million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours — that’s the highest number in seven weeks.
If you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated. Let’s keep this momentum going and defeat COVID-19.
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 19, 2021
#BREAKING: Georgia now has one of the highest voter registration rates in the nation, with 95% of citizens over 18 years old signed up to vote, according to federal election data released this week #gapol https://t.co/UUJnkvTqOy
— Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) August 19, 2021
Absolutely incredible….
95% of Georgians over 18 years old have now registered to vote.
THANK YOU STACEY ABRAMS ?? pic.twitter.com/9YmNfH9DdJ
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 20, 2021
The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week — the fourth drop in as many weeks. It's the latest sign that America’s job market is rebounding as employees boost hiring to meet a surge in consumer demand. https://t.co/h9CYUeeI7u
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021
The Biden administration has announced that it will automatically erase student loan debt for more than 300,000 Americans with severe disabilities that leave them unable to earn significant incomes. The move will wipe out more than $5.8 billion in debt. https://t.co/fFuud3oF98
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021
BREAKING: We won our lawsuit against USPS! A judge just ruled they have to turn over documents about Louis DeJoy's potential conflicts of interest. https://t.co/FHQTGhXot9
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 18, 2021
