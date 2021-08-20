Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: *Good* News Friday Doc Dump

Friday Morning Open Thread: *Good* News Friday Doc Dump

      Kay

      Enforcement in the state’s public school systems of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates has been dropped, for now, the Texas Education Agency said Thursday.
      In a public health guidance letter, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban. The letter said the new guidance is effective immediately and further guidance will be issued once the litigations are resolved.
      In an emergency order issued last month, Abbott reiterated his ban on mask mandates by any government entity, although federal agencies have mandated masks in their facilities. The governor and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have said they would sue any entity that does not comply with the emergency order. No such lawsuit has been filed. The Texas Supreme Court has upheld the ban, but that hasn’t stopped dozens of entities from imposing mask mandates.
      The TEA guidance was issued in the wake of multiple court challenges mounted by parents, advocates for disabled children and local governments and school boards. Seven counties and 48 school districts have implemented mask mandates, Abbott’s ban notwithstanding. A state district court judge also has granted restraining orders to Harris County and several South Texas school districts that allow those entities to proceed with mask mandates. Another state district judge issued an order Thursday that allows Fort Bend County, which adjoins Harris County, to order mask-wearing in county buildings.

      JPL

      In GA when you get your driver’s license, you are automatically registered to vote, unless you opt out.    Stacy was involved in getting the rest registered.   Now we have to get them out to vote.    We need to send Warnock back to the Senate.

      Balconesfault

      But how many of those voter registrations will Georgia manage to purge before the next election without notification so the registration holders wait in line for four hours and then get to the front of the line before they find out?

      I’m sure that is the goal of the provision preventing counties from sending out voter registration forms … the county can identify that you have been purged and don’t know it, but they can’t just send you a form unless you request it …

