Man claiming to have bomb near U.S. Capitol is in custody after standoff, police say https://t.co/GjBS6bBzsA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 19, 2021

In DC, it would seem, domestic terrorism has become what storrowing is in Boston — a mild, possibly risible inconvenience, suitable for a quickie filler on the local news if nothing more urgent comes up. Dude had issues — what better way to attract attention?

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says "Floyd Roy Rosenberry from Grover, NC was taken into custody without incident…he got out of the vehicle and surrendered…we don't know if there are any explosives in the vehicle. It's still an active scene." https://t.co/84EE5sZyHH pic.twitter.com/Kacz1Rjqyq — CSPAN (@cspan) August 19, 2021

He was captured alive. This is the whole tweet. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 19, 2021

Speaking of would-be terrorists, Rep. Brooks may not belong in prison, but he certainly doesn’t belong in Congress:

The call is coming from inside the literal House https://t.co/qXrPEEZ0Rk — Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) August 19, 2021

Mo just identifies closely with the car bomb-curious constituency. https://t.co/i8f7pg4fPZ — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 19, 2021

.?@RepMoBrooks? (R-AL) under fire for statements appearing to be in support of Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect https://t.co/VJgCssb7HL — Michael King (@mhking) August 20, 2021