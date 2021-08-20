Man claiming to have bomb near U.S. Capitol is in custody after standoff, police say https://t.co/GjBS6bBzsA
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 19, 2021
In DC, it would seem, domestic terrorism has become what storrowing is in Boston — a mild, possibly risible inconvenience, suitable for a quickie filler on the local news if nothing more urgent comes up. Dude had issues — what better way to attract attention?
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says "Floyd Roy Rosenberry from Grover, NC was taken into custody without incident…he got out of the vehicle and surrendered…we don't know if there are any explosives in the vehicle. It's still an active scene." https://t.co/84EE5sZyHH pic.twitter.com/Kacz1Rjqyq
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 19, 2021
He was captured alive.
This is the whole tweet.
— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 19, 2021
Speaking of would-be terrorists, Rep. Brooks may not belong in prison, but he certainly doesn’t belong in Congress:
The call is coming from inside the literal House https://t.co/qXrPEEZ0Rk
— Amarnath Amarasingam (@AmarAmarasingam) August 19, 2021
Mo just identifies closely with the car bomb-curious constituency. https://t.co/i8f7pg4fPZ
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) August 19, 2021
.?@RepMoBrooks? (R-AL) under fire for statements appearing to be in support of Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect https://t.co/VJgCssb7HL
— Michael King (@mhking) August 20, 2021
… Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), have largely remained silent about Brooks’s tweet. Only Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has been an outspoken critic of Trump and has for months urged his party — in vain — to distance itself from the former president, blasted Brooks’s statement as “evil.”
“The GOP has a decision to make,” Kinzinger tweeted. “Are we going to be the party that keeps stoking sympathy for domestic terrorists and pushes out truth, or finally take a stand for truth. I’ve made my decision, so has Mo. Now it’s up to GOP conference leadership to make theirs.”
Representatives for McCarthy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement Friday, Brooks called the allegations “bunk.”…
Brooks is running for the U.S. Senate, seeking to replace Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), who is retiring.
