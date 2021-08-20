Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: The Way We Live Now, Domestic Terrorists Edition

In DC, it would seem, domestic terrorism has become what storrowing is in Boston — a mild, possibly risible inconvenience, suitable for a quickie filler on the local news if nothing more urgent comes up. Dude had issues — what better way to attract attention?

Speaking of would-be terrorists, Rep. Brooks may not belong in prison, but he certainly doesn’t belong in Congress:

Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), have largely remained silent about Brooks’s tweet. Only Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has been an outspoken critic of Trump and has for months urged his party — in vain — to distance itself from the former president, blasted Brooks’s statement as “evil.”

“The GOP has a decision to make,” Kinzinger tweeted. “Are we going to be the party that keeps stoking sympathy for domestic terrorists and pushes out truth, or finally take a stand for truth. I’ve made my decision, so has Mo. Now it’s up to GOP conference leadership to make theirs.”

Representatives for McCarthy did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement Friday, Brooks called the allegations “bunk.”…

Brooks is running for the U.S. Senate, seeking to replace Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.), who is retiring.

    16Comments

    3. 3.

      sab

      I cannot believe I am saying this, but if they killed a couple of these white guys, and then withheld their names to the press, it would probably all go away. “Plea for attention fails. Pleader dead.”

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      “They call me Deacon Blues.”

      Fuck you and your Crimson-Tide loving ass, “senator.”

    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      Florida Man!

      Former Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan spent $75k of public tax dollars to order a life-size bronze statue of himself last year before the end of his final term in office.

      Morgan defended the decision, saying it was not that big of a deal.
      https://t.co/Ec9Xtr69Xg

      — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) August 19, 2021

    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      Speaking of combatting terrorists, this seems to be important.

      (This is about the nearly-complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and others.)

      Letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate on Blocking Property with Respect to Certain Russian Energy Export Pipelines
      AUGUST 20, 2021

      PRESIDENTIAL ACTIONS
      Dear Madam Speaker: (Dear Madam President:)

      Pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) (IEEPA), I hereby report that I have issued an Executive Order in order to take additional steps regarding certain Russian energy export pipelines to deal with the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14024 of April 15, 2021, with respect to the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States posed by specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation.

      The order responds to certain Russian energy pipeline projects intended to expand Russia’s influence over Europe’s energy resources that would weaken European energy security — including that of Ukraine and Eastern flank NATO and EU countries — and thereby threatens the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. The order blocks the property and interests in property of foreign persons identified by the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury, in a report to the Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019 (Title LXXV, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, Public Law 116-92), as amended by section 1242 of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Public Law 116-283) (PEESA), for engaging in certain activities or providing certain services to facilitate construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, among others. I have determined that it is necessary to block the property and interests in property of such persons unless a national interest waiver under section 7503(f) of PEESA has been issued for such persons.

      I have delegated to the Secretary of the Treasury the authority, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to take such actions, including the promulgation of rules and regulations, and to employ all powers granted to the President by IEEPA and PEESA as may be necessary to carry out the purposes of the order. All executive departments and agencies are directed to take all appropriate measures within their authority to carry out the provisions of the order.

      I am enclosing a copy of the Executive Order I have issued.

      Sincerely,

      JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

      (Emphasis added.)

      [ conspiracy ] See, Afghanistan was all about the pipeline just like Q said!!11 [ /conspiracy ]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      @smith:

      I thought the same. It could hardly be more predictable. Have the writers lost the will to live? 

      No.  They’re just staying true to the characters of the Trump-humping fascist trash.

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @Steeplejack: Surprised it wasn’t a giant bronze dong. On second thought….

      We need to do something about these rogue sheriffs. Right after we fix Republicans, I guess.

    11. 11.

      different-church-lady

      “Are we going to be the party that keeps stoking sympathy for domestic terrorists and pushes out truth, or finally take a stand for truth. I’ve made my decision.

      “And that decision is to go right on being a member of the party that stokes sympathy for domestic terrorist and pushes out the truth.”

    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      @dr. bloor
      I think of that as “doing the Cain.” Do the Cain, Mo!

    13. 13.

      Ken

      Speaking of Alabama, I see that it’s shifted back into the bruise-red “Severe” category on covidactnow.org, as has Arkansas. Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida remain in the category — I think we’re coming up on four weeks for Louisiana and Florida. Still, priorities.

