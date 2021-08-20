This is the top of my Google feed this morning — it never ends. The people who are always wrong keep using their platform to shart out more wrongness to the world . Marci Wheeler has an excellent post this morning on another set of folks who got it wrong (at the State Department), getting a bunch of attention:

Rather than explaining why the government didn’t know that Ashraf Ghani was going to flee the country, allegedly with bags of cash, national security sources are busy suckering journalists to report that they warned of the quick demise of the Afghan military. A positively egregious example is this piece from WSJ’s Vivian Salama. What it reports is that 23 people in the State Department concerned about the rapid collapse of the Afghan government warned that the collapse would happen after August 31 — that is, still eleven days in the future from today. It also reports that the Biden Administration was already hastening efforts to get allies out of Afghanistan the day after those 23 people warned Tony Blinken (meaning, State was already aware of and working on the urgency). […] In other words, the story should be about how top Biden officials were already ahead of where the 23 people who signed this dissent cable were, and where they weren’t, they integrated the recommendations of the cable.

Read the whole thing.

I stand by my view that this will be a political nothingburger for Biden, despite best efforts of even the liberal press to shit on him for no good reason. Prime example, MSNBC — headline: “Polling shows public siding with Biden on Afghanistan (for now)”, subhead: “If there’s polling evidence of a public backlash against Biden’s policies in Afghanistan, it’s hiding well — at least for the time being”. Well, MSNBC, just keep fucking that chicken and we’ll see where we are in a month or two. If there’s any other issue where public opinion and elite DC press opinion diverge more than this one, I don’t know it, and MSNBC is just as bad as the rest on this issue.

Finally, spare me the elite tsk-tsking about Americans only caring about themselves and therefore not getting upset about Afghanistan. So far this year, we’ve had an almost-successful coup, salmon boiling in streams, towns decimated by forest fires, and the resurgence of a pandemic driven by deluded anti-vaxxers who are filling up hospitals. Pardon “the average American” for wanting to end a 20 year failure and concentrate their attention on the many problems we have in our own country, especially since “average Americans” are the ones sending their young men and women to be injured or die in a multi-decade folly.