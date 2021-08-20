Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too inconsequential to be sued

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Shocking, but not surprising

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

What fresh hell is this?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Women: they get shit done

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

We still have time to mess this up!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Shelter in place is one thing. shelter in pants is quite another.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Every Time the Sun Comes Up I’m in Trouble

Every Time the Sun Comes Up I’m in Trouble

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: 

This is the top of my Google feed this morning — it never ends. The people who are always wrong keep using their platform to shart out more wrongness to the world . Marci Wheeler has an excellent post this morning on another set of folks who got it wrong (at the State Department), getting a bunch of attention:

Rather than explaining why the government didn’t know that Ashraf Ghani was going to flee the country, allegedly with bags of cash, national security sources are busy suckering journalists to report that they warned of the quick demise of the Afghan military.

A positively egregious example is this piece from WSJ’s Vivian Salama. What it reports is that 23 people in the State Department concerned about the rapid collapse of the Afghan government warned that the collapse would happen after August 31 — that is, still eleven days in the future from today. It also reports that the Biden Administration was already hastening efforts to get allies out of Afghanistan the day after those 23 people warned Tony Blinken (meaning, State was already aware of and working on the urgency). […]

In other words, the story should be about how top Biden officials were already ahead of where the 23 people who signed this dissent cable were, and where they weren’t, they integrated the recommendations of the cable.

Read the whole thing.

I stand by my view that this will be a political nothingburger for Biden, despite best efforts of even the liberal press to shit on him for no good reason. Prime example, MSNBC — headline: “Polling shows public siding with Biden on Afghanistan (for now)”, subhead: “If there’s polling evidence of a public backlash against Biden’s policies in Afghanistan, it’s hiding well — at least for the time being”. Well, MSNBC, just keep fucking that chicken and we’ll see where we are in a month or two. If there’s any other issue where public opinion and elite DC press opinion diverge more than this one, I don’t know it, and MSNBC is just as bad as the rest on this issue.

Finally, spare me the elite tsk-tsking about Americans only caring about themselves and therefore not getting upset about Afghanistan. So far this year, we’ve had an almost-successful coup, salmon boiling in streams, towns decimated by forest fires, and the resurgence of a pandemic driven by deluded anti-vaxxers who are filling up hospitals. Pardon “the average American” for wanting to end a 20 year failure and concentrate their attention on the many problems we have in our own country, especially since “average Americans” are the ones sending their young men and women to be injured or die in a multi-decade folly.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Bex
  • Cervantes
  • different-church-lady
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Jharp
  • JR
  • Kay
  • Lapassionara
  • Mart
  • matt the somewhat reasonable
  • MattF
  • MontyTheClipArtMongoose
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • sherparick
  • Soprano2
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Concur re politically mostly a nothingburger.

      — Americans are not invested in Afghanistan the way they were in Vietnam, because it’s not THEIR kids / grandkids.  Unfortunately, they/we tend now to “outsource” the costs of military action: “they knew what they were signing up for.”

      — Likewise, Americans care only very little or not at all about the Afghan people.  “Oh the poor dears.  Now, what’s on the movie channel?”

      — School is starting for kids, and vacation is ending for everyone.

      — There’s that whole COVID thingy.

      It’ll be 95% gone after Labor Day, except for some ritual howling in the right-wing fever swamps and the occasional desperate re-visit by some MSM front-pager to that lovely chicken.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @rikyrah: The piece, believe it or not, argues that our exit from Afghanistan shows Europeans that they are on their own, strategically.  They now know “If the US says it’s over, it’s over.”

      As if they didn’t know that already.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      The New York Times Pitchbot headlines (thank you DougJ) just write themselves. A particularly egregious one this morning, to the effect of “can Biden save his presidency”?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      Putting the contractors on tv and idenitifying them only by their military background is just egregious.

      Seriously? They don’t see fit to tell their viewers that there’s huge financial incentives for these people to lobby to stay there forever?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      different-church-lady

      According to the clickbait ad next to this article, “BIDEN IS ON A ROLL.” So who’s to say…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bbleh

      @Lapassionara:  “Is The _____ Administration A Failed Presidency?” headlines are regular as clockwork about 6 months into EVERY presidency I can remember, usually accompanied by sage nostrums about “the end of the honeymoon” and dire warnings about midterm elections. It’s typical lazy journalism, and it’s mostly meaningless except to the extent it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Biden actually had a longer run than most.

      Also, it IS the Silly Season. That happens EVERY year around August, when nothing real is happening but the media still need to fill airtime.  Afghanistan is actually real — probably explain why the media are reacting like a neurotic dog when the human comes come — but the reaction is still WAY too hair-trigger and over-the-top.  Nothing for Biden to do about it, though; it’s how they are, it’s what they do.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      matt the somewhat reasonable

      It seems like US media never pay any price for being monsters who are completely against the people.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      Also note that the Biden-is-senile and it’s-all-Biden’s-fault lies are surging on the right wing. I’m generally suspicious of ‘projection’ as an explanation of RW rhetoric, but jeezelouize.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Soprano2

      Few of these people currently wringing their hands about “the women” in Afghanistan actually care about the plight of women around the world. There are lots and lots of places where women are almost as bad off as they will be under the Taliban, yet we don’t hear a peep from these supposedly concerned people about them. You know who does care, and who does work on fixing it – feminists! Yet conservatives constantly pooh-pooh them as terrible people. It reminds of me of an experience I had a long time ago. In August 2001 I was arguing with a conservative woman online about Afghanistan and the Taliban, talking about how poorly women in particular were treated there and how we should work to do something about it, and she blew it off with a figurative wave of the hand and said something like “no one even knows where that country is, much less cares about anything that happens there, so it means nothing”.  The Taliban and al Queda weren’t even on the conservative radar before 9-11 happened. I reminded her of the conversation a couple of months later, and she just hand waved it away as “everyone thought that then”. No, everyone didn’t – I didn’t think that! Feminists didn’t think that! After 9-11, every time there was talk about leaving Afghanistan one conservative argument I would see is that “the feminists” didn’t really care about women, and wanted to abandon them! Most of their arguments are nothing but bad faith.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: Putting the contractors on tv and idenitifying them only by their military background is just egregious.

      Seriously? They don’t see fit to tell their viewers that there’s huge financial incentives for these people to lobby to stay there forever?

      That drives me crazy, too. Don’t tell me what these people were doing 10 years ago – tell me what their interests are NOW. If they work for Raytheon, or some contractor that made a buttload of money on some make-work project in Afghanistan or Iraq, TELL ME THAT!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jharp

      So who are these people we are trying to get out of Afghanistan?

      And why are they still there?

      I genuinely do not know these answers.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      sherparick

      @rikyrah: ​
        Also, left unsaid, is the huge amount of damage the U.S. & allies did against the Afghan people in rural areas where most of the fighting occurred. Not pulling out and continuing the war might make a bunch of Americans & Afghans in Kabul richer, and would provide some security to urban middle class, including women, but far from perfect as Taliban bombs, IED, & raids made clear. Finally, you know the Blob has reached have exhausted all good arguments for a war when they reach for the old “Credibility” argument, e.g. “we have to keep bombing & shooting these people in (insert Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam, etc.) so those other people over there will believe we could bomb & shoot them.” Believe me, anyone who does not think America won’t recklessly use force with our history since WW2 has simply not been paying attention.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Soprano2

      @Jharp: So who are these people we are trying to get out of Afghanistan?

      Many of them are Afghans who worked as translators for us. It’s already hard for them to get visas to the U.S. because they’re Muslims (dumb, but we all know this is the truth). Then, with the Muslim ban, admissions of people like this slowed to almost nothing. Now, after having 6 months to fix the State Department, the press expects that Biden has completely fixed everything that was fucked up under TFG. If TFG had been competent, they would have started processing these people’s visa requests as soon as TFG signed the agreement with the Taliban in February 2020.

      Oh, and some of them are stupid Americans who were told several months ago that they should leave, but instead decided to stay.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mart

      “and MSNBC is just as bad as the rest on this issue” Not a big fan of Maddow, but wow the past few nights. It might be the worst thing she has ever reported on. So horribly unjust and sad that a President finally had the guts to pull the plug on the forever war. Forget the exact numbers but the big three networks spent something like 20 minutes total reporting time on Afghanistan the past five years. When Trump announced the withdrawal it garnered about five minutes total from the three.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @bbleh: i don’t recall the jefista regime of american restoration getting that treatment — & six months into the maralago imperium we saw james alex fields, jr., riding dirty.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sherparick

      @Jharp: ​
        They are Afghans & their families who either worked directly for NATO (not just U.S. Forces) as employees or contractors, Special Operations Forces & Intelligence agents in Afghan military & Government, people who worked for State Department, USAID, & associated NGOs & media organizations. I think that about covers it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MontyTheClipArtMongoose

      @Mart: didn’t maddow spend the 80s & early 90s as a gqper, much like the heroically persistent elizabeth warren?

      she’s just reverting to form.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jharp

      @Soprano2:

       

      “Oh, and some of them are stupid Americans who were told several months ago that they should leave, but instead decided to stay”

      For profits?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Steeplejack

      Whatever the Biden graphic or video was at the top, it seems to have disappeared upon my most recent page refresh.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.