Thursday just in: +1.02M doses reported administered, including 562K newly vaccinated. First 1M day reported in nearly seven weeks! 31% week-over week increase in the daily average of people completing their vaccine series, maximizing their protection against Delta. ???? — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 19, 2021





The Cost Of Being Unvaccinated Just Went Up — Most Insurers Are Passing Costs Back To Patients As Covid Hospitalizations Soar – Forbes https://t.co/3Yd2FLGaOR — Michael F Ozaki MD (@brontyman) August 20, 2021

… While Covid-19 vaccines and most coronavirus tests are supposed to be free, Americans hospitalized with coronavirus can still be billed for care. Even with comprehensive coverage, the usual suite of deductibles, copayments and coinsurance apply, and many of those admitted to a hospital have received surprise bills of astronomical sizes upon leaving. With Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions surging—primarily among unvaccinated people across the country—and waivers coming to an end, it is likely that many people will be receiving bills for treatment. New waivers are possible—some due to expire in October are pegged to the ending of the federal Public Health Emergency—though perhaps unlikely given the availability of free vaccines that are highly effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization. Many believe vaccine holdouts should have to pay more for their health insurance and employers are reportedly considering raising premiums to try and employees to get the shot. Polling suggests Americans are neatly divided on the issue, with around half (49%) in favor of employers charging unvaccinated people more for insurance. Of those opposing, 73% were not vaccinated…

What is being done to distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally? Groups are working to get shots to poor countries, but they’re falling short of what's needed to curb outbreaks. https://t.co/Wk4cDe61TD — The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021

Japan plans to dramatically ramp up daily COVID-19 tests, borrowing from anti-contagion measures used in the recent Tokyo Olympics, as it battles its worst wave of infections, driven by the Delta variant https://t.co/NWLccx2Wnd pic.twitter.com/9Bcq8tA9oH — Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021

S.Korea extends social distancing, allows fully vaccinated some leeway https://t.co/Fy2vpwDekt pic.twitter.com/BYTF3D0nNF — Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021

Vietnam's biggest city issues stay-home order as COVID-19 deaths soar https://t.co/ZXTC8V5VPl pic.twitter.com/emAYrzBtJK — Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021

Sri Lankans seek full COVID lockdown ahead of president's address https://t.co/dVhViuV017 pic.twitter.com/k3hsPt41er — Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021

Covid: Sydney extends lockdown and puts two million under curfew https://t.co/BTHX2hs8RK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 20, 2021

New Zealand’s #COVID19 cluster now has 10 confirmed patients and has now been linked to the Delta variant outbreak in Sydney; the country entered a “snap lockdown” this week after a single case was confirmed. https://t.co/QMFhcpILqO — Global Health NOW (@ghn_news) August 19, 2021

Despite the NYTimes headlines, it’s too soon to panic about the news out of Israel:

Israeli doctors find severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases mostly in older, sicker patients https://t.co/YvFL2QFesS pic.twitter.com/skdYKZasuh — Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021

… Around half of the country’s 600 patients presently hospitalized with severe illness have received two doses of the Pfizer Inc shot, a rare occurrence out of 5.4 million fully vaccinated people. The majority of these patients received two vaccine doses at least five months ago, are over the age of 60 and also have chronic illnesses known to exacerbate a coronavirus infection. They range from diabetes to heart disease and lung ailments, as well as cancers and inflammatory diseases that are treated with immune-system suppressing drugs, according to Reuters interviews with 11 doctors, health specialists and officials… “The vaccinated patients are older, unhealthy, often they were bedridden before infection, immobile and already requiring nursing care,” said Noa Eliakim-Raz, head of the coronavirus ward at Rabin Medical Centre in Petach Tikva. In contrast, “the unvaccinated COVID patients we see are young, healthy, working people and their condition deteriorates rapidly,” she said. “Suddenly they’re being put on oxygen or on a respirator.”… In Israel, daily new cases have increased from the single digits in June to around 8,000 since the arrival of Delta. Approximately half of the cases – the majority of them mild to moderate – are in vaccinated people. Those vaccinated first in Israel were at high-risk, including people age 60 and up. The immune response of some may have weakened by the time Delta hit Israel. But for others with underlying health conditions, the vaccine may have not kicked in at all. “For some of them the vaccine did not trigger an immune response, they had no antibodies, because of the illness itself or because they are treated with medication that suppresses the immune system,” said Dror Mevorach, who heads the coronavirus ward at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem. He cited examples such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma. Among 3 million vaccinated Israelis covered by Clalit, the country’s largest healthcare provider, 600 have suffered severe breakthrough cases since June. Around 75% of them were above the age of 70 and were at least 5 months after their second dose, according to Ran Balicer, Clalit’s chief innovation officer. Nearly all of them have chronic illnesses… Even without boosters, Israeli doctors say that vaccinated patients tend to recover more quickly. “The vaccinated patients I’ve treated usually left the ICU in about three days. The unvaccinated patients took a week or two until they stabilized,” said Yael Haviv-Yadid, head of the critical care ward at Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv…

If you’re immunocompromised, go get your booster shot. If you’re over 65 and/or have comorbidities, IMO, stay masked up & wait for further details. And I say that as someone who’s very much in those categories!

Covid is just one of Afghanistan's many health concerns https://t.co/1iaj48pR0N — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 19, 2021

… Gauging the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan has always been difficult because of a lack of testing. The average daily number of reported new cases peaked in late June at more than 2,000 and has since fallen sharply, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. But it is likely that the figures do not reflect the actual spread of the virus. Afghanistan’s vaccination efforts have struggled since they began in the spring, harassed by corruption, limited public health resources and widespread public skepticism. According to Our World in Data, less than 2 percent of Afghanistan’s population has been vaccinated…

The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said they have developed a modified version of the jab for the highly contagious Delta varianthttps://t.co/tHliAKbDfz — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) August 19, 2021

… Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the original Sputnik V vaccine is 83% effective against the Delta variant. The Russian Direct Investment Fund that funds Sputnik V has said that Gamaleya would publish a peer-reviewed study on the jab’s efficacy against Covid-19 mutations by May, but the institute has not yet done so. Russia continues to see record-setting coronavirus deaths as the Delta variant, first identified in India, sweeps across the nation. The country’s excess fatality toll is one of the highest in the world, both in absolute terms and adjusted for population size. Russia has grappled with a stuttering vaccination campaign despite offering four domestically made vaccines at no cost and several regions introducing mandatory vaccinations for public-facing workers. Just 22.9% of the country’s population has received two vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to independent monitors.

The Africa director for the World Health Organization says the decisions by rich countries like the U.S. to roll out COVID-19 booster shots while few in Africa have received any jabs 'make a mockery of vaccine equity.' https://t.co/TbeIWVNsib — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) August 19, 2021

Mexico battles surge in COVID-19 cases as deaths top 250,000 https://t.co/hUTEYigAMH pic.twitter.com/BQ0A3hi7Df — Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2021

#Covid is a pain in the butt; no doubt about it.

But wow! How far we've come with vaccines in such a short time! (Need to go further & faster!)

At this point in 2020, Phase 3 trials were just starting. A year later, 4.85B (B!) doses have been given.

(Source: Bloomberg tracker) pic.twitter.com/Qcvv2o4qwN — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 19, 2021

Want to get free monoclonal antibodies???? Get your vaccine! You will make them yourself! #VaccinesWork #covid19 — Agnieszka Solberg MD (@AgnesSolberg) August 19, 2021

PS. I'm aware vaccination causes polyclonal antibodies which target many portions of the antigen, not just one. Monoclonal ab are produced ex vivo. The tweet was intended to be humorous. Don't get your unders in a bunch now… Still #VaccinesWork #GetYourJab #GetYourShot — Agnieszka Solberg MD (@AgnesSolberg) August 19, 2021

Be the monoclonal factories you want to see in the world — Brandon Mizroch, MD (@Branmiz25) August 19, 2021

A+ idea: When there's an outbreak connected to a gathering, workplace, church, etc, there should be a strong, targeted vaccination campaign all around it. Depressing to learn that vaccination campaigns peaked in April in the US.

By @cmyeaton @kj_seung https://t.co/mabg67otMo — Amy Maxmen, PhD (@amymaxmen) August 19, 2021

Interferons are potent natural antivirals the immune system uses to fight viruses. Clinical tests of IFs for Covid had mixed results. But IFs play different roles in upper & lower resp'tory tract & now scientists say specific IFs are needed to fight Covid https://t.co/a7R1NsrOmx pic.twitter.com/B18IeBLRw5 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 20, 2021

Mix-n-match: Small study suggests that mixing different vaccine brands for Covid shots & booster produces robust antibody levels https://t.co/Io7VjZWpgx — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 19, 2021

In a sidebar to the article's sidebar, these are numbers I've wondered about. Infection requires fewer than 10 viral particles. Wear your mask. pic.twitter.com/7fUXKUMQA6 — Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) August 19, 2021

🚨 Breaking news – California to require vaccine verification for all indoor events with 1000+ people, and will no longer allow self-attestation effective Sept 20

👉🏽 https://t.co/2EDXVIbOjD pic.twitter.com/ouFbbImOZs — Christopher A. Longhurst (@calonghurst) August 18, 2021

Coronavirus cases are surging in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Health officials believe the spike is due to low vaccination rates, unabated tourism and a disregard for health precautions at a time when the mutated virus is more contagious than ever. https://t.co/UigOe80CVw — The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021

An Alabama doctor says he will no longer see general practice patients who aren’t vaccinated against COVID. On the first day he posted the notice, “all 3 unvaccinated patients on my schedule asked where they could get their vaccine.”https://t.co/v5aEoz61vE — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 19, 2021

Hospitals are overflowing with COVID patients in northeast Florida, the hot zone in the state's latest surge. But the patients rapidly filling wards in Jacksonville are younger than last summer’s peak outbreak. https://t.co/CHFzVBbBoL — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2021

Mississippi quarantines 20,000 pupils at start of new school year https://t.co/UzOFSwHP56 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 19, 2021

Anyone who wants to eat, drink or exercise indoors in San Francisco must show they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as one of the nation’s most stringent restrictions on unvaccinated people takes effect. https://t.co/9VDBn6VRcv — The Associated Press (@AP) August 20, 2021

San Francisco has clearly turned the corner (not that it can't un-turn if we get careless). Cases/d in city now 192, down from peak of 289 last month (Fig L). Hospitalizations stable (# lags). @UCSFHospitals, asymptomatic test + rate, which peaked at 3%, now 1.3% (R). Keep it up! pic.twitter.com/ACuaQKIjMQ — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) August 19, 2021

Another GOP Death Cultist scrambling to catch up…

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs executive order preventing local officials from requiring businesses to enact Covid-related mandates and other restrictions aimed at limiting the virus' spread. https://t.co/MNpFeFhbxd — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 20, 2021