Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Wetsuit optional.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

All your base are belong to Tunch.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Yes we did.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Shocking, but not surprising

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

This fight is for everything.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Han shot first.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Are you … from the future?

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Aug. 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday / Friday, Aug. 19-20

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: ,


While Covid-19 vaccines and most coronavirus tests are supposed to be free, Americans hospitalized with coronavirus can still be billed for care. Even with comprehensive coverage, the usual suite of deductibles, copayments and coinsurance apply, and many of those admitted to a hospital have received surprise bills of astronomical sizes upon leaving. With Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions surging—primarily among unvaccinated people across the country—and waivers coming to an end, it is likely that many people will be receiving bills for treatment. New waivers are possible—some due to expire in October are pegged to the ending of the federal Public Health Emergency—though perhaps unlikely given the availability of free vaccines that are highly effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization. Many believe vaccine holdouts should have to pay more for their health insurance and employers are reportedly considering raising premiums to try and employees to get the shot. Polling suggests Americans are neatly divided on the issue, with around half (49%) in favor of employers charging unvaccinated people more for insurance. Of those opposing, 73% were not vaccinated…

======

Despite the NYTimes headlines, it’s too soon to panic about the news out of Israel:

Around half of the country’s 600 patients presently hospitalized with severe illness have received two doses of the Pfizer Inc shot, a rare occurrence out of 5.4 million fully vaccinated people.

The majority of these patients received two vaccine doses at least five months ago, are over the age of 60 and also have chronic illnesses known to exacerbate a coronavirus infection. They range from diabetes to heart disease and lung ailments, as well as cancers and inflammatory diseases that are treated with immune-system suppressing drugs, according to Reuters interviews with 11 doctors, health specialists and officials…

“The vaccinated patients are older, unhealthy, often they were bedridden before infection, immobile and already requiring nursing care,” said Noa Eliakim-Raz, head of the coronavirus ward at Rabin Medical Centre in Petach Tikva.

In contrast, “the unvaccinated COVID patients we see are young, healthy, working people and their condition deteriorates rapidly,” she said. “Suddenly they’re being put on oxygen or on a respirator.”…

In Israel, daily new cases have increased from the single digits in June to around 8,000 since the arrival of Delta. Approximately half of the cases – the majority of them mild to moderate – are in vaccinated people.

Those vaccinated first in Israel were at high-risk, including people age 60 and up. The immune response of some may have weakened by the time Delta hit Israel. But for others with underlying health conditions, the vaccine may have not kicked in at all.

“For some of them the vaccine did not trigger an immune response, they had no antibodies, because of the illness itself or because they are treated with medication that suppresses the immune system,” said Dror Mevorach, who heads the coronavirus ward at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem. He cited examples such as chronic lymphocytic leukemia and lymphoma.

Among 3 million vaccinated Israelis covered by Clalit, the country’s largest healthcare provider, 600 have suffered severe breakthrough cases since June. Around 75% of them were above the age of 70 and were at least 5 months after their second dose, according to Ran Balicer, Clalit’s chief innovation officer. Nearly all of them have chronic illnesses…

Even without boosters, Israeli doctors say that vaccinated patients tend to recover more quickly.

“The vaccinated patients I’ve treated usually left the ICU in about three days. The unvaccinated patients took a week or two until they stabilized,” said Yael Haviv-Yadid, head of the critical care ward at Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv…

If you’re immunocompromised, go get your booster shot. If you’re over 65 and/or have comorbidities, IMO, stay masked up & wait for further details. And I say that as someone who’s very much in those categories!

Gauging the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan has always been difficult because of a lack of testing. The average daily number of reported new cases peaked in late June at more than 2,000 and has since fallen sharply, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. But it is likely that the figures do not reflect the actual spread of the virus.

Afghanistan’s vaccination efforts have struggled since they began in the spring, harassed by corruption, limited public health resources and widespread public skepticism. According to Our World in Data, less than 2 percent of Afghanistan’s population has been vaccinated…

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the original Sputnik V vaccine is 83% effective against the Delta variant.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund that funds Sputnik V has said that Gamaleya would publish a peer-reviewed study on the jab’s efficacy against Covid-19 mutations by May, but the institute has not yet done so.

Russia continues to see record-setting coronavirus deaths as the Delta variant, first identified in India, sweeps across the nation. The country’s excess fatality toll is one of the highest in the world, both in absolute terms and adjusted for population size.

Russia has grappled with a stuttering vaccination campaign despite offering four domestically made vaccines at no cost and several regions introducing mandatory vaccinations for public-facing workers.

Just 22.9% of the country’s population has received two vaccine doses as of Thursday, according to independent monitors.

======

======

Another GOP Death Cultist scrambling to catch up…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • debbie
  • Mary G
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat
  • rikyrah
  • Robert Sneddon
  • the pollyanna from hell
  • topclimber
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/19 China reported 4 new domestic confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both mild, both Burmese nationals), at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture. Both have already been under centralized quarantine. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 44 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 2 villages at Ruili remain at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases. 29 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 657 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 7 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 149 active domestic confirmed (27 mild & 122 moderate) cases in the city.
      • Yangzhou reported 2 new domestic confirmed cases (both mild), both already under quarantine. 22 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 496 active domestic confirmed (88 mild, 379 moderate, 23 serious & 6 critical) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 7 sub-districts, 1 township, 1 zone & 1 village remain at High Risk. 26 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an, there currently are 9 active confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city.

       

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently are 101 active domestic confirmed (including 3 serious) & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Changsha 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city.
      • At Zhuzhou 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 27 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • Zhangjiajie did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 65 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 High risk community has been re-designated as Medium Risk, 2 zones remain at High Risk. 1 Medium Risk sub-district has been re-designated as Low Risk. 6 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.

       

      Henan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 144 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 117 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk & 14 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 2 sites remain at High risk & 7 sites at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian, there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city. 5 villages remain at High Risk, 3 areas remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases. 7 villages remain at High Risk & 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang the active domestic confirmed case recovered.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Hubei Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 86 active domestic confirmed (38 mild, 47 moderate & 1 serious) & 67 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • Jingmen did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There are currently 42 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township remains at Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 36 active domestic confirmed & 44 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case.

       

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, an airport worker & a medical staff at a hospital. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case (at Hailar). The Medium Risk residential compound has been re-designated as Medium Risk.

      Alashankou border crossing in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/19, China reported 29 new imported confirmed cases (2 previously asymptomatic), 30 imported asymptomatic cases, 2 imported suspect cases:

      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 8 confirmed cases, 5 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, 2 from the Philippines & 1 from Tanzania (via Nairobi); 8 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, 2 from the Philippines & 1 each from Côte d’Ivoire (via Nairobi), Tanzania (via Nairobi) & Kuwait
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese nationals coming from the US, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 6 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar via land border crossing
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic) & 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Sweden & the UAE; 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 2 confirmed cases, no information released
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Spain & Ethiopia; 2 suspect cases, no information released
      • Fuqing in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Taiwanese resident coming from Taiwan; the case had arrived at Shanghai on 7/20, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/3 the case returned to Fuqing via high speed rail & entered 7 days of home quarantine & continued to test negative, the case tested positive on 8/18 from follow up testing
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Japan; 4 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from Indonesia & 1 from Japan
      • Longyan in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Laos; the case had arrived at Yunnan Province on 7/31, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/14 the case flew back to Longyan & re-entered 7 days of centralized quarantine testing positive on 8/18 from follow up testing
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, an Indonesian crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Indonesia; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Indonesian crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Indonesia, & a Ukrainian national coming from the Ukraine (via Warsaw)
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Japan
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia; 2 asymptomatic cases, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia & an Egyptian national coming from Egypt
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 6 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Cameroon & 1 from Egypt, Morocco, the Sudan & Japan

       

      Overall in China, 82 confirmed cases recovered (44 imported), 19 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (18 imported) & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases (both imported), & 1,871 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,817 active confirmed cases in the country (744 imported), 54 in serious condition (12 imported), 517 active asymptomatic cases (418 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 40,859 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/19, 1,912.419M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 12.292M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/20, Hong Kong reported 2 new positive cases, both imported (from Germany & Russia, doubled vaccinated w/ the BioNTech & the Sputnik-V, respectively).

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      Georgia Gov. Kemp signs executive order preventing local officials from requiring businesses to enact Covid-related mandates and other restrictions aimed at limiting the virus’ spread.

      Well, he did steal the governorship, so not that surprising that he’d put Georgians at risk too.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      Never forget
      Dan Patrick was the original

      OLD PEOPLE SHOULD BE READY TO DIE FOR THE ECONOMY😠😠😠

      Person. Heard that shyt first from him.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      topclimber

      Re: Dan Patrick. I remember a bio of Bush the Lesser that said the Lt. Governor is actually the power in Texas, with the governor  more of a figurehead. Did I get that right?

      Abbott sucks but he was not the one basically telling older folks they should be willing to die for the sake of a robust economy for their grandchildren. That was ex-radio host Patrick.

      I see other great minds got there before I did.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mary G

      Oregon is in dire shape with full hospitals and a patient died in the ER while waiting for an ICU bed.

      “Our concern is that more people are entering the hospital than leaving the hospital,” Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, Douglas County public health officer said. “And unfortunately, one of the most common ways people are leaving the hospital is to die. We had four deaths today. Which freed up four beds but that is not the way we want to make space in the hospital.”

      OC numbers depressing but still have 21.4% ICU beds empty and 74% of our ventilator stock is not in use. Vaccines are rising very slowly.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      the pollyanna from hell

      Observation of unmasking: at our bj meet-up wed in lodo denver drinking establishment masking was at five per cent, and I was most of that five per cent. I felt a little braver because air currents on the second floor veranda were made visible by the misters that were cooling things off.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Robert Sneddon

      @Mary G: Anecdotal, friend of a friend of a friend so take that into account but — someone’s nephew works in a sawmill in Oregon. Lots of unvaccinated Young Immortals work in that sort of a place of course, the virus hits and the sawmill had to close temporarily since many of the workers were off sick. From the nephew’s report, three of his co-workers are in an ICU in an Idaho hospital because there was nowhere closer with beds available.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      I went to the University of Malaya Medical Centre today for a blood test ahead of a follow-up appointment scheduled for next week. There, I learned that they could not take the blood sample: my appointment at the clinic, already postponed from May to August, had been postponed again — this time to March 2022 — because of Covid-19. Not the first time I’ve had an appointment posrponed because of the pandemic. Sigh.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      debbie

      High school football starts this weekend, each one a potential superspreader event. I can’t even.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      New Deal democrat

      Today’s data dump from Florida is probably going to put average US deaths close to 1000/day for the past week. What will be of more interest for the immediate future is if the growth in new cases has slowed or possibly even plateaued (as there is some evidence of).

      Seven States now show a plateau or an outright decline w/w in cases. Seven more show only slow growth. So increasing signs the Delta wave is nearing peak (yes that may be mainly due to behavioral changes).

      Of even more interest, the Red Cross has been testing donated blood for COVID antibodies since June 2020. Positive rates were 1.4% in July 2020, 4% in October, 12% in January, and 21% by March.

      But here’s the real kicker: according to Dr. Michael Busch, 60% to 70% of current blood donors are vaccinated, but *more than 90%* of all donations have antibodies to COVID. Meaning 2/3’s to 3/4’s of the *unvaccinated* show signs of past infection.

      If this is true, we are much closer to herd immunity than we think.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.