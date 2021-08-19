Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: No Happy Endings

Thursday Morning Open Thread: No Happy Endings

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Hopefully, maybe, eventually, some bittersweet ones…

Suddenly, Lee is the voice everyone wants to hear. Every cable pundit wants her opinion. Her office is inundated with media requests, even as she is scrambling to protect and evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans fleeing the Taliban. Once reviled, her solitary vote against the Afghan invasion is now being reframed as an important, prescient moment in American history.

There is no sense of vindication. What she’s feeling right this moment is “worry and sadness and anxiety.” More than anything, there’s a sense of urgency.

“I’ve got to do more,” she sighed. More to protect women and children, more for the Afghans who helped American soldiers and journalists. As chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee on foreign operations — which funds diplomatic missions and humanitarian assistance — Lee is desperately trying to bring some order to chaos and make sure there are enough assets in the region to get everyone out safely. That means cutting through some of the bureaucracy to expedite special immigrant visas and pressure the Defense and State departments to move more quickly…

Throughout it all, voters in Oakland kept reelecting Lee, who’s also the subject of the new documentary “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power,” scheduled for release on Friday. The liberal Democrat has worked tirelessly to repeal the Iraq resolution and the 2001 authorization, partnering with veterans groups to build political support. Any president can respond to an imminent threat with military force, she said, but Congress cannot give up its role in declaring war. “It’s not easy, but again, I always say, as a Black woman in America, we have to be persistent.”

She supports President Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan but was stunned by the rapid collapse of the country. “I think we’re caught — I won’t say caught off guard — but surprised we didn’t calculate how ready the Taliban were,” she said. Our soldiers did everything we asked of them, she added. There will inevitably be hearings, the emotional deep dives into the what and how and why.

But for now, Lee hopes there are lessons to be learned. That America should not be in the business of nation-building. That the three aspects of foreign policy — defense, diplomacy and development — need to be reconsidered and rebalanced. As chair of the appropriations subcommittee, she oversees a budget of about $2 billion for diplomacy and development. The defense budget? $714 billion in 2020…

    42Comments

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      … Suddenly, Lee is the voice everyone wants to hear.

      Funny. As the only anti invasion voice in my largish circle of friends, coworkers, and cavers, nobody is asking me what I think of the latest developments. I wonder why?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      Fuck you, CNN.

      Biden is struggling under intensifying scrutiny.

      Feeds right into the “senile” meme.

      Assholes.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @debbie:

      “Larry is a knee-jerk radical,” Dershowitz told Page Six, “He takes his politics from Hollywood. He doesn’t read a lot. He doesn’t think a lot.”

      “It’s typical of what happens now on the Vineyard,” he added later, “People won’t talk to each other if they don’t agree with their politics.”

      No, Douche – they just don’t want to talk to you.

      Does he even hear himself anymore?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Today’s Moment of “Duh!”:

      The federal government deliberately targeted Black Lives Matter protesters via heavy-handed criminal prosecutions in an attempt to disrupt and discourage the global movement that swept the nation and beyond last summer after the Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, according to a new report.

      Movement leaders and experts said the prosecution of protesters over the past year continued a century-long practice by the federal government, rooted in structural racism, to suppress Black social movements via the use of surveillance tactics and other mechanisms.

      The report was released by the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 50 activism and advocacy civil rights groups and professional associations representing Black communities and published in partnership with the Creating Law Enforcement Accountability and Responsibility (Clear) clinic at City University of New York (Cuny) School of Law.

      “The empirical data and findings in this report largely corroborate what Black organizers have long known intellectually, intuitively, and from lived experience about the federal government’s disparate policing and prosecution of racial justice protests and related activity,” the report stated.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @debbie:

      Then there’s this:

      “That’s the price of principle,” he said. He later said that his “principles require” that he defend the Constitution, and that he felt that the first impeachment of Trump was unconstitutional.

      He told us that that’s why he removed his second t-shirt after the run-in to reveal the one that read “It’s the Constitution, Stupid!,” which he said his wife bought him because so many people misunderstood his decision to defend Trump. (He said he was wearing two t-shirts at the time of the incident because he was on his way to meet a friend when he ran into David, and he had been planning to give the outer t-shirt to his pal as a gag gift.)

      “I’m a liberal Democrat and I voted for Biden just as enthusiastically as Larry did,” Dershowitz told us.

      “[David] is guilty of contemporary McCarthyism,” Dershowitz said, “McCarthy would have been proud of him.” He said that in the Fifties, political witch-hunter Joseph McCarthy “went after lawyers who represented people he disagreed with.”

      For these “principled voices of contrarianism”, there’s an unstated and stupid presumption that there isn’t a well-funded ecosphere of RWNJ asshole lawyers who are more than happy to do this work.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: He later said that his “principles require” that he defend the Constitution, and that he felt that the first impeachment of Trump was unconstitutional.

      I guess his principles don’t require him to actually read the damn thing first.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      @Spanky:

      They have entire filing cabinets stuffed to the gills with rejected headlines from the Trump era. Accurate summations of his disastrous mismanagement that were toned down because they feared the hit to their social standing and ability to garner anonymously sourced titbits for their reputation-enhancing book deal that would follow if they actually did their jobs properly.

      Now they’re just repurposing them to toss crap at Biden, facts be damned. Get them a bit squiffy and they’ll tell you it’s his own fault for not respecting their vitally important role in making or breaking his Presidency.

      SHDD

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      The “ordererly withdrawal” is the same fantasy as the success of the nation building was. The precondition to an orderly withdrawal was the success of the nation building project.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hueyplong

      I’m actually surprised that Lee is getting any attention.  The usual procedure when a lefty/dove turns out to be correct about something is to mutter briefly about the America-hater’s similarity to a stopped clock and then move on to the next costly misadventure without evidencing any interest in what she thinks about that.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      Polling has begun for the 2022 contest betwen Florida Senator Marco Rubio and presumptive Democratic nominee Representative Val Demings. The latest from St. Pete Polls shows Rubio 48%, Demings 46%.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      @hueyplong:

      An orderly withdrawal would require at least a functioning Afghan government- not even Afghan security forces because we can replace them with our own military for the withdrawal which is what we’re doing-  but a functioning government. There’s that “need a functioning Afghan government” problem again. As much a problem in the withdrawal as it was in the nation building.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Princess

      This a great article on Afghanistan by a former NPR reporter who spent many years living there, after ceasing to be a reporter. It furthers my feeling that none of the American news is capable of telling us what has really happened there. American media is too in love with its myths of American exceptionalism.

      https://www.sarahchayes.org/post/the-ides-of-august

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @Geminid: Is that a poll of everyone or of registered voters?  When I saw those numbers I assumed that the poll is really registering Republican vs. Democrat and tells us nothing more than that.

      Maybe I woke up cynical this morning.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      debbie

      @Geminid:

      Doesn’t Marco have a competitor in his primary who’s polling pretty well? I saw something on Twitter last night (dick nixon, most likely) about it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I’m guessing it’s of registered voters. St. Pete Polls probably has it’s own website that gives methodology. I just picked the poll on @Ragnarok Lobster’s twitter feed, followed it to some state newspaper.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Butter Emails

      @Kay:

       

      I think it required functioning Afghan security forces as well. At some point the US and NATO forces have to pull out. Afghanistan is landlocked, so we can’t just have them all on a beach and pull them out simultaneously using landing craft into an ocean we control.

      The options are fly out or retreat across the border. I don’t think any of the bordering countries would be comfortable with a force of several thousand US marines and other soldiers crossing their borders even if such a retreat were safe and feasible.

      Flying out means at some point there will be insufficient forces to secure the airport and at a later point there will literally be no forces securing the airport – all troops will be on a plane. I wonder which troops will be selected as the rear guard.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Cermet

      So the media and the lying thugs wanted a faster withdraw of Afghans and complain this should have been done earlier; yet first off, the thug party and its political news arm, fake (aka fox) news would have screamed bloody murder if a mass of Afghans were airlifted to the US months ago. Next, no one and I mean NO ONE guessed the Afghan government would fall so fast (and with so very little blood shed.)

      Finally, why isn’t the media pointing out the fake …fox commentators and some thug congress assholes are even now saying Afghans that helped the us shouldn’t even now be airlifted out to the US?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: I’ve avoided coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal for the most part because the only hot takes I’m interested in hearing are from people who identified the former Afghan government as vaporware 10 years ago. And those people are not on TV nor bylined in the major dailies.

      It doesn’t take foreign policy or military expertise to make simple inferences, such as that ramping up exits from Afghanistan earlier would have moved up the collapse timetable. It’s not rocket science. It’s not even bottle rocket science.

      I’ve got no problem with criticizing Biden for poor decisions, as long as the criticism takes place within the framework of reality, i.e., pertains to actual alternatives in the real world. Fantasyland alternatives, not so much.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Cermet

      @Butter Emails: As for those in the last plane to leave the Afghan airport, they will be very proud volunteers. Of course, the taliban will do all they can to encourage and permit those troops to get out safely.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Geminid:

      So that doesn’t bode well for Val Demings or the Dems keeping the Senate, does it? I guess a lot can change in a year but Rubio is an incumbent and I distinctly remember Adam saying that statewide candidates in Florida need to poll a certain amount above their opponents to have a chance of winning

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Woodrow/asim

      @Princess:

      This a great article on Afghanistan by a former NPR reporter who spent many years living there, after ceasing to be a reporter. It furthers my feeling that none of the American news is capable of telling us what has really happened there. American media is too in love with its myths of American exceptionalism.

      https://www.sarahchayes.org/post/the-ides-of-august

      Thank you for sharing this. I wrote on Facebook about how little most Americans — including myself! — know about what is the day-to-day in the region, much less the forces driving this current situation.

      I confess to some concerns given the writer’s close ties to our American military, and dependence on “this is what people in the area tell me.” It’s easy — as we see today with crap like QAnon — to get the story you want to hear/they want you to hear, over a more nuanced survey of a situation. Yet it feels “of a piece” with what I’ve been reading, mostly thru Twitter, from other people with even closer ties than this writer.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ohio Mom

      @OzarkHillbilly:
      Yeah, I read Barbara Lee’s comment along the lines of: “As soon as I saw that blue car run the red light, I could see it was going to crash into the black car. It was horrible. The fire department had to cut through the cars to get the drivers out. I wish my prediction had been wrong.”

      That’s not an apology, that’s pure ruefulness. She has too much heart to be self-congratulatory and say, “Told you so.” Definitely a better person than me.

      Reply

