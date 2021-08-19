Open thread.

So… like me, you guys probably thought the meetup last night didn’t happen because PsyFighter was there for more than an hour and nobody showed. So we thought!

Lurker Rob sent me a photo of the other Balloon Juice meetup at Whisky, Tango, Foxtrot in Denver last night.

So sorry you guys didn’t connect! What happened? We may need some literal green balloons so this doesn’t happen again. (sale item from the Balloon Juice store?)

