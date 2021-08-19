Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Wetsuit optional.

Just a few bad apples.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

It’s been a really long fucking year.

The willow is too close to the house.

We have all the best words.

Women: they get shit done

Yes we did.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Nevertheless, she persisted.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I really should read my own blog.

Open Thread

by

This post is in: 

Open thread.

August 18, 2021 – Denver

So… like me, you guys probably thought the meetup last night didn’t happen because PsyFighter was there for more than an hour and nobody showed.  So we thought!

Lurker Rob sent me a photo of the other Balloon Juice meetup at Whisky, Tango, Foxtrot in Denver last night.

So sorry you guys didn’t connect!   What happened?  We may need some literal green balloons so this doesn’t happen again. (sale item from the Balloon Juice store?)

Totally open thread.

  • dmsilev
  • JML
  • Lyrebird
  • piratedan
  • PsiFighter37
  • randy khan
  • WaterGirl

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      PSA:  There’s a link called Meetups: Proof of Life in the sidebar under Calling All Jackals.

      If you click the link, you’ll find information about meetups.  Since we rolled out the new site just before Covid, we barely got to use it.  And maybe it will be awhile again, but this way you will know how it works.  Any questions?

      We also have a setup for proposed meetups, but I’ll have to dust off the cobwebs to remember what I did there. :-)

    2. 2.

      PsiFighter37

      Now I am annoyed at myself because I saw all 3 of you while I was sitting at the bar (figured it’d be better waiting in the shade of the bar)! Will be a bit more standout-ish in my clothing beyond wearing a Yankees hat next time….

    4. 4.

      randy khan

      @PsiFighter37:

      The Yankees hat – that was your mistake.  Right-thinking people try to avoid people wearing Yankees caps, especially outside the NY Metro area.

    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      I’m shocked:
      Boebert pushed to loosen drilling rules. She failed to disclose her husband’s income from energy consulting.

      Well, ok, not really all that shocked. Guess posing with her pistol just wasn’t bringing in the cash.

      When Lauren Boebert, the pistol-packing Republican firebrand, was running for Congress last year, she traced her income to Shooters Grill, a restaurant she and her husband own in Rifle, Colo.

      She suggested her husband also did some consulting, listing “Boebert Consulting — spouse” on her candidate form, but identified his income source as “N/A.”

      Only now, with Boebert not just in Congress but on the House Natural Resources Committee, has she revealed that her husband made $478,000 last year working as a consultant for an energy firm. He made $460,000 the year before, she disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the House of Representatives. Her husband, Jayson Boebert, earned that income as a consultant for Terra Energy Productions, according to the filing.

      Boebert has been a staunch advocate for the energy industry during her first six months in office, introducing a bill in February seeking to bar the president from issuing moratoriums on oil and gas leasing and permitting on some federal land.

