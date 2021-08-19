Galapagos

Post Office Bay, on Floreana.

Whalers used to have a barrel here where they would leave letters to be picked up by ships on their way back to Europe or the United States. It’s still used, and the guides read off the list of destinations for the postcards other visitors have left. If you take one of the postcards you promise you will deliver it to the recipient.

They didn’t have any awaiting delivery to New York, so I didn’t take one, but I did drop one off, addressed to a friend of mine in Manhattan. And two years later, it was delivered.