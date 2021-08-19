I read a subreddit called HermanCainAward. The award is given to people who mouth off about the vaccine and then get sick (“nominated”) or die (“awarded”) of COVID. Judge me if you will.

Anyway, there was a post last night about someone who convinced their Trumphumper mom to get vaccinated:

Honestly, my step-dad sent me some of his bullshit propaganda via email last week (WHILE they were on vacation in freaking FLORIDA!!) and I went off on him. I told him maybe he should start listening to my sister [a physician] instead of all the quacks. I told him it was an insult to her, having worked the front lines in the hospital in Hazmat gear and he should be ashamed of himself. I went on to tell him that I would never forgive him if his delusions got my mom killed and that he shouldn’t bother replying, as I had blocked him on all social media, email and my phone. I was just done with his delusions and bullshit. I think in some weird way, my mom felt the need to prove that he wasn’t the reason she hadn’t been vaccinated (despite the fact that he 100% was the reason).

Some other comments:

My parents(75-80) got their first dose today. They called a couple weeks ago to see which house we were going to have Thanksgiving/Christmas at. I said that I didn’t think it was worth discussing. Said that since antivax/Delta and in such bad health they likely wouldn’t be alive to worry about it. Pissed them off and hung up on me, but apparently it worked.

Similarly, I told my mom (71 and in poor health) many times since January that as long as she remained unvaccinated, I will not visit her, adding, “I’m not going to be responsible for sending you to your death.” She finally became fully vaccinated earlier this week. My brother, hugely anti-vax, has recently been experiencing problems with his cell phone. I told him I’d buy him a new phone if he got vaccinated. His second shot is next week. Whatever it takes.

Dan Savage’s standard talk to LGBTQ kids who come out to their unsupportive parents is that the only leverage they have over their parents is their presence. Let the parents freak out for a while, he advises, but after a year or so, let them know that you won’t be part of their lives unless the parents accept them. Similarly, kids refusing to be part of their parents’ lives, or giving them a frank, unfiltered view of the consequences of being unvaccinated, is probably more effective than sweet reason. Being old, lonely and bitter is a fate that some older MAGA hat anti-vaxxers will choose, but not all of them.