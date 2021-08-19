Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

Yes we did.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Not all heroes wear capes.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The willow is too close to the house.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

We still have time to mess this up!

Are you … from the future?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

I really should read my own blog.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Maybe, Just Maybe, Gentle Persuasion Is Not the Way

Maybe, Just Maybe, Gentle Persuasion Is Not the Way

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: 

I read a subreddit called HermanCainAward. The award is given to people who mouth off about the vaccine and then get sick (“nominated”) or die (“awarded”) of COVID. Judge me if you will.

Anyway, there was a post last night about someone who convinced their Trumphumper mom to get vaccinated:

Honestly, my step-dad sent me some of his bullshit propaganda via email last week (WHILE they were on vacation in freaking FLORIDA!!) and I went off on him. I told him maybe he should start listening to my sister [a physician] instead of all the quacks. I told him it was an insult to her, having worked the front lines in the hospital in Hazmat gear and he should be ashamed of himself. I went on to tell him that I would never forgive him if his delusions got my mom killed and that he shouldn’t bother replying, as I had blocked him on all social media, email and my phone. I was just done with his delusions and bullshit.

I think in some weird way, my mom felt the need to prove that he wasn’t the reason she hadn’t been vaccinated (despite the fact that he 100% was the reason).

Some other comments:

My parents(75-80) got their first dose today. They called a couple weeks ago to see which house we were going to have Thanksgiving/Christmas at. I said that I didn’t think it was worth discussing. Said that since antivax/Delta and in such bad health they likely wouldn’t be alive to worry about it. Pissed them off and hung up on me, but apparently it worked.

Similarly, I told my mom (71 and in poor health) many times since January that as long as she remained unvaccinated, I will not visit her, adding, “I’m not going to be responsible for sending you to your death.”

She finally became fully vaccinated earlier this week. My brother, hugely anti-vax, has recently been experiencing problems with his cell phone. I told him I’d buy him a new phone if he got vaccinated.

His second shot is next week.

Whatever it takes.

Dan Savage’s standard talk to LGBTQ kids who come out to their unsupportive parents is that the only leverage they have over their parents is their presence. Let the parents freak out for a while, he advises, but after a year or so, let them know that you won’t be part of their lives unless the parents accept them. Similarly, kids refusing to be part of their parents’ lives, or giving them a frank, unfiltered view of the consequences of being unvaccinated, is probably more effective than sweet reason. Being old, lonely and bitter is a fate that some older MAGA hat anti-vaxxers will choose, but not all of them.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Another Scott
  • Brachiator
  • Cacti
  • cain
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • CliosFanBoy
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dlwchico
  • dmsilev
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • JCJ
  • Jerzy Russian
  • john b
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MJS
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Olivia
  • PenAndKey
  • Roger Moore
  • sab
  • scav
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • TheflipPsyd
  • TheOtherHank
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      dlwchico

      I got the opposite situation. My mom is 79 and getting immunotherapy for her second fight with lung cancer. My RN sister won’t get vaccinated or wear a mask and my nieces aren’t vaccinated either.

      It hurts my mom so much but she told them to stay away.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      It reveals something about them if they are willing to be old and lonely based on quack science and propaganda. Goddam cult.

      ETA:🎶 ohhh myyyy 🎶

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Matt McIrvin

      I am so thankful about my family situation. My parents are taking this super seriously and got vaccinated long ago. My mother-in-law vaccinated ME.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Olivia

      In Minnesota, there was a 2 or 3 week span of time where you could get $100.00 for getting vaccinated. I don’t know how many people went for it but I know a several who didn’t because they are “tired of government telling them what to do”.
      I wonder if DeSantis and Abbott were paid a dime for every person in their states who got vaccinated, would they have vaccination parties in their governors mansions?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Olivia:

      I wonder if DeSantis and Abbott were paid a dime horsewhipped in public for every person in their states who got vaccinated killed by Covid, would they have vaccination parties in their governors mansions?

      Fixed to keep with the theme of this thread.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerzy Russian

      That stepdad in the first quoted part sounds like a real asshole.  My sympathies to everyone with asshole stepparents.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for this.

      Whatever it takes.

      This is my feeling.

      There was an old (Midas?) commercial on TV for years: “Pay me now, or pay me later.” That’s where we all are with COVID-19. We can spend, say, $200 bucks a person now to get most of the stragglers vaccinated, or we can keep spending billions on lost economic growth for months on end, paying for damage to heathcare workers and teachers and everyone else trying to keep society running for the rest of us.

      We should be doing whatever it takes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      UncleEbeneezer

      When the inevitable “Why don’t you guys come to Colorado to visit?” question gets asked of me and my wife, our answer will be “Not until Dad gets vaccinated.” I watched my Mom die on a respirator in 20012 (pneumonia/cancer) and I’m not about to go through that again, and possibly be the one who puts them there. Dad is mid-70’s so the clock is ticking. If being unvaccinated is more important to him than seeing us, then that’s up to him.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Roger Moore

      @Another Scott: ​
       

      We can spend, say, $200 bucks a person now to get most of the stragglers vaccinated, or we can keep spending billions on lost economic growth for months on end, paying for damage to heathcare workers and teachers and everyone else trying to keep society running for the rest of us.

      The problem is that one of our political parties wants to sabotage the country whenever they’re out of power. They see that lost economic growth and general disruption of the country as a positive, since they think it will reflect badly on the party in power and help them at the next election. Of course they also wind up sabotaging the economy when they’re in power, but generally in a more subtle way rather than just straight-up arson.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sab

      I said below on another thread: If the antivax bozos fill up your ICUs, if you need hospitalization and it isn’t available locally, then when they find you a bed three states away you will be out of network. This isn’t about freedom any more. These bozos will cost you serious money while they playact whatever fantasy they are living in.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      PenAndKey

      I did this to my extended family shortly after the vaccines became widely available. They were all told in no uncertain terms that my nobody in my house, including their my kids (one of whom was born after the lockdowns started), would see them or anyone else in the family who refused to get vaccinated until they changed their mind.

      As is, all the grandparents and great grandparents (save one step asshole) got their shots. My aunts and uncles on my mom’s side, though? It’s very likely my kids will grow up never knowing that entire wing of the family.

      We use the leverage we have and we stick to it so they know we’re serious. It’s all any of us CAN do at this point.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      I am so glad to be part of a family of sane people. The only ones who aren’t vaccinated are the kids under 12, and there weren’t any long dramatic struggles either; everyone got in line pretty much the instant they became eligible.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      PenAndKey

      @dmsilev: That was my parents, maternal grandfather, and paternal cousins/aunts. Everyone else, sadly, is firmly in MAGA-land and has either been blackmailed into grudgingly getting vaccinated in order to see my kids or has just been disowned as irredeemable assholes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Oddly I get a lot of confused and upset LGTB teens coming to me for advice since I am an old dud now and this. Ok, I am odd in my own way, but nothing like being gay with a homophobic parent.

      Dan Savage’s standard talk to LGBTQ kids who come out to their unsupportive parents is that the only leverage they have over their parents is their presence. Let the parents freak out for a while, he advises, but after a year or so, let them know that you won’t be part of their lives unless the parents accept them.

      is the best thing I have ever heard to tell them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      Herman Cain Award

      The award is given to people who mouth off about the vaccine and then get sick (“nominated”) or die (“awarded”) of COVID. Judge me if you will.

      I love this.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      The resisters are definitely a minority; we’re pushing towards 3 out of 4 adults at least having started the process. Less than 1/10th of the over-65 group are unvaccinated, and I’ll bet that at least a few percentage points out of that 9% can’t get the shots because of genuine medical reasons.

      That may be one reason why so many of the resisters are so loud and obnoxious; they know that they’re in a (shrinking) minority and they don’t like it one bit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      For months, I’ve been anticipating driving to Phoenix this October for my grand-niece’s wedding. But I recently decided to cancel the trip because:

      • Both of my brothers (the bride’s great-uncles) will be there, and both refuse to get vaccinated.

      • Her Trump-humping, authoritarian, RWNJ asshole of a grandfather will be there, and neither he nor his wife will get the vaccine.

      • The drive would take me through Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas.

      The whole prospect just feels too risky.

      The kids are streaming the wedding, so I can still “be there.” But it’s both disappointing and maddening that the crazy uncles and grandpas continue to ensure that we can’t have nice things. 

      Reply
    19. 19.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @PenAndKey: That sucks.  I know it’s got to be much harder to take that stance for those who have kids.  Our family world is really just our parents, my sister and her kids.  We had already ditched any real connections to Aunts/Uncles/cousins etc. years ago for several reasons but partly because we always suspected them of being precisely the kind of Republican/Libertarian/Independent assholes who would refuse to get vaccinated during a deadly pandemic).  The worst part is looking back at my family and realizing that 80+% of them were/are garbage.  I blame Whiteness, in general.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TheOtherHank

      My father in law is a 91 year old cancer survivor who lets Hannity and Carlson keep him company on the TV. So naturally he’s unvaccinated and tries to justify it with scientific sounding rationalizations (he has a PhD in oceanography so he can sling all the science words and sound knowledgeable). I overheard one of his conversations with my wife where he was fundamentally wrong about antibiotics, vaccines, and the immune system. Ah well, if he’s still alive at Christmas time, it will make the holidays less stressful since I will have a good reason not to be in the same room as him.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      @dlwchico:

      My RN sister won’t get vaccinated or wear a mask and my nieces aren’t vaccinated either.

      Why is this? I do not understand how doctors and nurses can be antivaxx.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Me and my wife consider ourselves damned fortunate in this case. All parents dead. No kids. What family, on either side, are scattered and nobody’s been at all close so what they do or don’t do doesn’t impact us.

      More importantly, we’ve lost no friends over this. All have been vaccinated, none grudgingly despite a few having conservative/glibertarian outlooks on life. They might feel that way politically but they’ve never been brainwashed.

      We got out of Misery literally just in time. To be back there now during all of this, already socially isolated surrounded by red-state, anti-vaxxers, would have killed us on numerous levels.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      john b

      Why is this? I do not understand how doctors and nurses can be antivaxx.

      I’ve seen some weird variation on survivorship bias before: they worked the frontlines for a year without a vaccine last year, why should they be required to get a vaccine now?!

      It’s really bizarre logic. But I think a lot of folks confuse working knowledge of being a doctor or nurse with knowledge of public health and they are very different areas of expertise

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator:

      I do not understand how doctors and nurses can be antivaxx.

      I’m dismayed by this but sadly unsurprised. There are a lot of doctors and nurses who don’t really know or care about science and lean heavily on personal experience instead.  Plenty of them are wingnuts, especially the doctors who work in lucrative specialties.  And bear in mind that not all doctors and nurses have been heavily involved in COVID response for the past year.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @West of the Rockies:

      Well, thank you! Where jackals are involved, I always try to follow the pack!

      ETA: Utterly O/T but there’s apparently a “suspicious” pick-up truck cruising Capitol and Library of Congress areas. Driver claims to have explosives aboard. May be a nothing, but authorities are treating it seriously.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Another Scott

      @Roger Moore: Indeed it’s a huge problem.

      But as with the design of the Internet, we need to route around the damage.  We can do this.

      Increasing vaccination mandates, rewards for getting it done, social pressure from peers, making vaccines available everywhere 24/7, prosecuting the fraudsters and making an example of them, etc.  All of the above.

      […]

      A California-licensed naturopathic doctor was arrested today for her alleged scheme to sell homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets and to falsify COVID-19 vaccination cards by making it appear that customers had received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Moderna vaccine.

      Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa, is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters. The case is the first federal criminal fraud prosecution related to homeoprophylaxis immunizations and fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 vaccination record cards.

      […]

      The Fraud Section leads the Health Care Fraud Strike Force. Since its inception in March 2007, the Health Care Fraud Strike Force, which maintains 15 strike forces operating in 24 federal districts, has charged more than 4,200 defendants who have collectively billed the Medicare program for nearly $19 billion. In addition, the HHS Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the HHS-OIG, are taking steps to increase accountability and decrease the presence of fraudulent providers.

      In May, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud. The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts. For more information on the department’s response to the pandemic, please visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

      Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

      The Fraud Section uses the Victim Notification System (VNS) to provide victims with case information and updates related to this case. Victims with questions may contact the Fraud Section’s Victim Assistance Unit by calling the Victim Assistance phone line at 1-888-549-3945 or by emailing [email protected]. To learn more about victims’ rights, please visit: https://www.justice.gov/criminal-vns/victim-rights-derechos-de-las-v-ctimas.

      A criminal complaint is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

      We don’t have to play on the GQP playing field. We can route around it.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Steeplejack

      Being old, lonely and bitter is a fate that some older MAGA hat anti-vaxxers will choose, but not all of them.

      Or they can get vaxxed and still be old, lonely and bitter. Ask me how I know!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Matt McIrvin

      @john b: The vast majority of doctors are vaccinated–it’s something like 96%. But go beyond doctors to other medical staff and the numbers go way down.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev:

      I am so glad to be part of a family of sane people. The only ones who aren’t vaccinated are the kids under 12, and there weren’t any long dramatic struggles either; everyone got in line pretty much the instant they became eligible.

       

      Me too. Actually, most of my family has been seriously radicalized since 2016. One of my aunts, who is as genteel and refined and non confrontational as they come, has been increasingly nasty and hilarious. Now we’re worried about the kids.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      SFAW

      @Matt McIrvin:

      My mother-in-law vaccinated ME.

      Yeah, but that was so she could make sure you got the “vaccine” with the nanochips, so that she could track you wherever you go.

      Wake UP, sheeple!!!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      TheflipPsyd

      Happened to be off today and my tv was on msnbc. Guy with a pickup saying he has a bomb near library of congress. Crazy times.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Cacti

      The carrot approach was tried and worked with the reasonable people.

      We’ve run out of the first group.  Now it’s time for the stick for the stubborn jackasses.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.