Lazy, Hazy Days

Good evening from beautiful, smoky Sacramento. Where we have completely given up.

  • Odo & Hime, doing the real work of holding down the carpet.
  • Hime, very pleased at her cultural expedition gains.
Cat News

We’re in day 3 or 9 million of smelling like burnt wood. The cats are in an advanced state of ennui.

Plus side: It’s Stinky Pee Season!

Rows of asparagus collected for sale

Minus side: It’s been years since I’ve seen a bottle of Tia Maria, the only acceptably Jamaican Coffee Liqueur.

Bottle of Kahlua on a store shelf
Like, why? Don’t you love yourselves enough to have Tia Maria?

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not too bad. Just a reminder for all of us, since the world is having a rough week. Hang in there. Open Thread. Talk about some good stuff, ok?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    55Comments

    5. 5.

      Kabecoo

      As I am now closely approaching advanced age, my sense of taste is less acute than 40 or 50 years ago. Did not care for Kahlua back then. I think I’ll try again. Then I can ponder those cat eyes….

    8. 8.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I finished jury duty yesterday.  Moral of the story: if you want a Million+ award for your accident, make sure your testimony doesn’t conflict with a deposition (under oath) from another accident a couple years later.  It was a 7 day trial about a head-on collision involving neck, back, shoulder injuries, etc., so very, very tedious.

    9. 9.

      ruemara

      I want Tia Maria, not Not Tia, Not even a Maria. You can have all the Kahlua you want. I am Jamaican. I want Tia Maria.

    13. 13.

      evap

      Just finishing up 10 days of vacation in Oregon.  The smoke in Bend was really bad and put a damper on outdoor activities. I really feel sorry for the folks that are even closer to the fires.   We are at the coast now, no sign of smoke here, I guess the winds take care of it.   It is the first time in 2+ years that the entire family has been together (me, spousal unit, two daughters).   It’s been fantastic!

    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      Plus side: It’s Stinky Pee Season!

      Those are bunches of asparagus, not urine samples. 😁

      Congrats on you left coasters having good luck with your asparagus. 🥳

    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      Minion: ‘I assembled Piece A and Piece B together, and now they seem to be jammed. I even tried tugging with a big pair of pliers. Help!’

      Me: ‘Did you try loosening the setscrews that firmly hold A to B?’

      Minion: ‘Errrr…..’

    21. 21.

      Mary G

      Imagine Nelson Muntz ha-ha sound effect:

      BREAKING: Facing legal setbacks, Texas drops enforcement of school mask mandate ban.— Andy Slavitt 🇺🇸💉 (@ASlavitt) August 20, 2021

      Science beats ignorance: yay.

    23. 23.

      Scout211

      Cute kitties!

      This year I actually planned ahead for Fire and smoke season and purchased an air purifier with a HEPA  filter.  It has been running all day for days and days. I think it is helping.

    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Some friends of mine went through a White Russian phase many years ago, during the Bush presidency. The first one. I haven’t had one since.

    27. 27.

      raven

      @Mary G: Not bad. She doesn’t like other dogs much and she’s got separation anxiety. I downloaded an app where I can use the iPad to see and hear her in real time. We both had to be gone for a couple of hours (for the first time) and I fired it up. She barked and howled the whole time. I think these things can be solved with work so the fact that she likes people and kids is the most important thing.

    28. 28.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      My wife and I bought Kahlua at duty free coming back from Mexico about 20 years ago.  We thought we were so special.

    30. 30.

      raven

      @ruemara: Fresca is semi-close but my bride banned me from artificial sweeteners after my stroke (plus my meds eliminated grapefruit). Of course I haven’t had a drink in over 27 years so I strike out on all of it.

    31. 31.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Good news:

      Cyrus Shahpar @cyrusshahpar46 · 9h

      Thursday just in: +1.02M doses reported administered, including 562K newly vaccinated. First 1M day reported in nearly seven weeks! 31% week-over week increase in the daily average of people completing their vaccine series, maximizing their protection against Delta.

      Ronald Klain @WHCOS

      We are over 200m Americans with their first shot. The combination of new incentives, new requirements — and Delta concerns — is accelerating vaccinations. It takes time for impact — people need TWO shots plus TWO weeks to be protected — but this is moving the right way.

    35. 35.

      opiejeanne

      I’m almost surprised that the Crocker didn’t want to keep Hime. Such a work of art that cat is. If they’d seen Odo, they’d have wanted the set.

    40. 40.

      Gin & Tonic

      St. George’s Spirits in Alameda makes an absolutely outstanding coffee liqueur. Makes you forget everything you ever knew about Kahlua.

    44. 44.

      ruemara

      @Scout211: I just looked at my poor, sputtering 15 year old desktop model and bought a room level one. We’ll see if it helps. My eyes have been burning since Tuesday.

    49. 49.

      Gin & Tonic

      I recall reading somewhere long ago, and it’s too late in the day for actual research, that everybody has stinky pee from asparagus, but some people are genetically incapable of smelling it.

      ETA: Kind of like the cilantro thing, I guess.

    51. 51.

      schrodingers_cat

      I am redoing my home office and it is coming together pretty nicely. Are any BJers into coloring books/and or sketching drawing etc? I used to do water colors when I was a teen. Its nice to get back to drawing and coloring again. I am enjoying it much more than I thought I would.

