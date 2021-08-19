Good evening from beautiful, smoky Sacramento. Where we have completely given up.

Odo & Hime, doing the real work of holding down the carpet.

Hime, very pleased at her cultural expedition gains. Cat News

We’re in day 3 or 9 million of smelling like burnt wood. The cats are in an advanced state of ennui.

Plus side: It’s Stinky Pee Season!

Minus side: It’s been years since I’ve seen a bottle of Tia Maria, the only acceptably Jamaican Coffee Liqueur.

Like, why? Don’t you love yourselves enough to have Tia Maria?

In the grand scheme of things, it’s not too bad. Just a reminder for all of us, since the world is having a rough week. Hang in there. Open Thread. Talk about some good stuff, ok?