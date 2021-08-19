Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

This blog goes to 11…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

Women: they get shit done

Not all heroes wear capes.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

These guys can go mcfuck themselves.

I really should read my own blog.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Are you … from the future?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / It’s Always About the Race

It’s Always About the Race

by | 49 Comments

This post is in: ,

Times like these make me really hate the media. All of the domestic Afghanistan coverage is focused on one thing- whether it is good/bad for Biden. It’s always about the horse, not where the jockey is taking it or why with these fuckers.

I personally do not give ONE fuck whether this is good or bad for Biden’s poll numbers. I don’t think Biden does, either. What matters is we are finally getting out of there, and what matters in the short term is getting our people and our friends out. That is it.

Do I feel bad that the Taliban is going to do awful things to people in the upcoming years? Yes. But what the fuck do you want us to do about it? Our own democracy is in shambles.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Benw
  • Betty
  • Cacti
  • chopper
  • dr. bloor
  • johnnybuck
  • JPL
  • Marci Kesserich
  • Miss Bianca
  • MisterForkbeard
  • MomSense
  • Mousebumples
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Patricia Kayden
  • PsiFighter37
  • randy khan
  • rikyrah
  • rose weiss
  • ruemara
  • Soprano2
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    49Comments

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Joe became president already NMFTG Joe and I think it suits both him and the country. Afghanistan will echo to the midterms, but no way it’s in the public’s “mind” come 2024.

      BTW the Taliban weapons haul is pretty damn big.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      I guess the Biden Administration was told last month that Kabul would fall.   That’s proof that he should have been prepared.   There’s a little problem though, cuz the same report said September.

      This is the same news that is reporting Mr. Rosenberry had suffered a recent loss when his mother died.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Adam L Silverman

      These pretty much provide all the information you need to know about what is going on:

      Reply
    6. 6.

      johnnybuck

      I’d say your last two paragraphs of this post sums up pretty much how the American people feel about this. I think this causes the media to double down even more, Honestly, I just got back from a convention and nobody even mentioned it. They’re all too busy worrying about the delta, gas prices, and employee shortages to care. Actually, it’s not that they don’t care- they would care very much if it involved putting boots on the ground to avoid this from happening.

      And these are, by and large, republican voters- from Georgia no less.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Mousebumples: I’m not surprised. Something finally went badly for Biden, and the media can now hit him dramatically for clicks and views.

      They’re not interested in why it’s not a huge problem, how it wouldn’t have worked out better in any meaningful way, etc. They’re just happy to have a plausibly legit reason to hit Democrats.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      chopper

      I don’t think Biden does, either.

      yeah both because poll numbers aren’t really his thing, and he’s 6 months in so there’s plenty of time for all this to fade off.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      @mrmoshpotato: She’s reading it off her phone, because all of this stuff is being heavily astroturfed by Mike Flynn. He’s streaming at least once a day pushing this stuff. Often multiple times on different people’s streams/channels, as well as as a VIP guest speaker at online rallies.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Cacti

      Bad news for the perpetual war crowd:

      66% of Americans say Afghanistan war not worth it, per latest AP poll.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      PsiFighter37

      Fuck the media. After all these years, they still get hard-ons when it comes to keeping our troops in the Middle East. Fuck. Them. All.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Spanky

      Our own democracy is in shambles.

      Yes! And THANK DOG Biden has finally done something that we, the networks, can use to distract everyone from it, while simultaneously trashing his administration. Win-win baby!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SpaceUnit

      I wish I had a time machine and a 2×4.  I’d do some research and find out who first described the US as a ‘superpower’ in the wake of WWII and then I’d go back in time and break the 2×4 over their head.

      For 70 odd years we’ve had neocons and imperialists fantasizing that we could shoot beams out of our eyes that magically blast dysfunctional hellholes into thriving, capitalist-loving republics.  But military power is essentially a destructive force, not a creative one. We can blow things up and kill people.

      You can’t bomb a wheat field into a wedding cake.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Adam L Silverman

      @JPL: Or ignore it.

      I guarantee that each major newspaper and each of the networks has the same thing going on, which is why they’re all having a meltdown right now.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Marci Kesserich

      Do I feel bad that the Taliban is going to do awful things to people in the upcoming years? Yes.

      I’d add that if any of these crocodile-tear assholes just desperately need to “feel bad” for some brown people, we’ve got a whole southern border full of Honduran and Salvadoran refugees.

      The only correct response to “oh, these poor Afghani women and children” is “yes, it’s awful. How many refugees exactly is your neighborhood prepared to admit?”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Benw

      @Adam L Silverman: if we assume that the other 3/10 who believe the war will “end well” are included in the 5/10 that want to go back in, that leaves only 2/7 who want to go back in WHILE ALSO believing it will end badly!

      2/7 = 29%, just saying.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m going to lift weights and then walk the dogs. You all have fun being isolationist warmongers or imperialistic nativists or something.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Spanky

      Since this post is in both Open Threads and War, this probably falls under both:

      (CNN)For the first time on record, precipitation on Saturday at the summit of Greenland — roughly two miles above sea level — fell as rain and not snow.
      Temperatures at the Greenland summit over the weekend rose above freezing for the third time in less than a decade. The warm air fueled an extreme rain event that dumped 7 billion tons of water on the ice sheet, enough to fill the Reflecting Pool at the National Mall in Washington, DC, nearly 250,000 times.
      It was the heaviest rainfall on the ice sheet since record keeping began in 1950, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, and the amount of ice mass lost on Sunday was seven times higher than normal for this time of year.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Cacti

      @Adam L Silverman: That polling really shows the co-dependent relationship Americans have with war.

      2/3 say it wasn’t worth, and half say we should still send troops back.

      The body politic in this country is addicted to war and afraid of peace.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Patricia Kayden

      Weird how the same people who were the first to criticize Sha’Carri Richardson for smoking a little weed to cope with her mom’s death are now eager to justify a white man threatening to blow up the Library of Congress because “he recently lost his mom.” 🤔— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 19, 2021

      Reply
    33. 33.

      randy khan

      I think nobody who wasn’t already locked into voting against Biden will think this is important to how they see him by the end of the year.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      WaterGirl

      Adam Schiff has a petition to sign, demanding that DeJoy be removed.

      Republican megadonor and Trump’s hand-picked Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, is making headlines…again.

      Not only is he under FBI investigation already, but the Washington Post just reported that the United States Postal Service signed a $120 million, five-year contract with XPO Logistics, a contracting company that DeJoy’s family owns.

      I don’t know about you, but that seems like a pretty obvious and massive conflict of interest, to say the least.

      What makes it worse, DeJoy maintains strong ties with the family business by renting out four office spaces to XPO Logistics — which personally earns him at least $2.1 million annually. That also screams conflict of interest.

      Before I go any further about DeJoy’s personal financial interests, here’s the deal – this Trump crony needs to go. If he doesn’t resign, we need to kick him to the curb.

      .

      Now, here is why DeJoy’s corruption is so uniquely harmful:

      DeJoy purposefully slowed down the mail during the height of the 2020 election, decommissioned mail sorting machines, and has a 10-year plan for the Postal Service that represents the largest consumer rollback of mail services in a generation. And now, he may be enriching his family businesses with government contracts.

      The FBI is already investigating DeJoy. His alleged campaign finance scheme of reimbursing his employees’ donations to Republican candidates with salary bonuses may have violated federal campaign finance laws. It’s clear that DeJoy has no problem picking the wrong side of ethical dilemmas.

      We must remove DeJoy from running the Postal Service before he completely guts one of our country’s most sacred public goods.

      Multiple times, DeJoy has demonstrated that he’s unfit to serve as Postmaster General. From downgrading the Postal Service prior to the presidential election and during a pandemic, to his latest partnership with XPO Logistics — it’s abundantly clear that DeJoy’s primary interests are Trump’s and his own.

      Millions of Americans depend on the Postal Service to pay bills, receive medications, and connect with loved ones. We cannot let DeJoy get away with undermining the Postal Service for political reasons or his own personal benefit.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      ruemara

      We can’t shape democracy for Afghanis. They have to shape it for themselves. When we try to shape a government, we wind up enabling corrupt leeches who steal the funds for governance and line their own pockets. That’s just the facts.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.