Times like these make me really hate the media. All of the domestic Afghanistan coverage is focused on one thing- whether it is good/bad for Biden. It’s always about the horse, not where the jockey is taking it or why with these fuckers.

I personally do not give ONE fuck whether this is good or bad for Biden’s poll numbers. I don’t think Biden does, either. What matters is we are finally getting out of there, and what matters in the short term is getting our people and our friends out. That is it.

Do I feel bad that the Taliban is going to do awful things to people in the upcoming years? Yes. But what the fuck do you want us to do about it? Our own democracy is in shambles.