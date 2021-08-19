Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Women: they get shit done

We are aware of all internet traditions.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I really should read my own blog.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Yes we did.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Good luck with your asparagus.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Verified, but limited!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / I Don’t Understand the OnlyFans Thing

I Don’t Understand the OnlyFans Thing

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: ,

I really don’t understand what they are trying to do. They have their niche market, it is profitable, and they are going to ditch that to get into something that is already dominated by youtube and patreon and whatever else and it makes zero sense to me. Who wants to get in on the ground floor on an IPO of a company that is banning the only thing they do that makes money. Like getting in on the ground floor at McDonalds when the chain decides to stop selling gut bomb burgers and switch to selling 9-tracks and vinyl. It makes NO SENSE.

On top of that is the hypocrisy of it all, because you know it’s about banksters not wanting to associate with titties. Banks and money processors will fall all over themselves to launder drug money and there isn’t a despot from here to Hitler they won’t deal with, but some redhead from Poughkeepsie named Miss Juggs wants to sell a video of her pegging her boyfriend and they lose their shit. It’s the equivalent of our establishment banning Marcy Wheeler for saying blowjob on MSNBC but inviting the entire Bush admin on to promote carpetbombing brown people and advocate for torture.

Not to mention, unlike other porn/sex worker sites, Onlyfans is a place where the sex workers are in charge. It’s not folks posting underage kids or revenge porn, it’s content creators posting only shit they want to post. It’s the least exploitative sex industry market there is, and it’s the safest. And unlike pornhub and other places, it’s harder for kids to access.

Fucking puritanism will kill us all.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • dww44
  • Eolirin
  • Frank McCormick
  • Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]
  • Jacel
  • James E Powell
  • Jerome G
  • Leslie
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Lyrebird
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • Poe Larity
  • steve g
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Xantar

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Leslie

      Just said the same thing, but in less detail, down below. Stupid freaking hypocritical banksters.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      Only Fans should have just filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, it would has saved many steps.

      Also, since this is an open thread, I’ve stumbled down an interesting YouTube hole.  It’s called Gresham College, which is an actual college that has been giving public lectures since the 16th century in greater London. The college has been livestreaming their lectures since 2018, and have over 2000 lectures (about an hour each) on YouTube. https://www.gresham.ac.uk/

      Really amazing lectures.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      This blog is an education. Tonight I learned about Tia Maria, that in California, asparagus is ready to pick in August (around here the season is early spring), and that there is an Etsy-like version of a porn site.

      Full-service, indeed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lyrebird

      @Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]: Thanks, that’s a cool link! My extended family includes some retired folks with a lot of brain power and enough sense to keep staying masked & staying home. This could make the next few months a lot more fun for them.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Xantar

      Apparently businesses related to sex work such as OnlyFans and PornHub are subject to lots of chargebacks i.e. people make a payment and then dispute the charge on their credit card. The speculation is either people make a payment and then get embarrassed or they just never planned to spend money in the first place. Dealing with all these chargebacks costs money. So this may actually be driven in part by the internalized shame of the audience themselves.

      OnlyFans should probably just suck it up and eat the cost of doing business though. I don’t understand how they plan to make money otherwise.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Eolirin

      As long as the very small number of companies capable of doing payment processing at the scale necessary for these sites keep being anti sex this is just going to keep happening.

      It is maddening. And ultimately more harmful to sex workers than anything else. But it’s been a long standing pattern for well over a decade now. Some sites and services successfully navigate the transistion, but porn was still their growth engine starting out. And then they’re more or less forced to ban it or lose any possible revenue stream. 

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Frank McCormick

      From what I’ve read on Twitter, it’s due in large part to “reformers” and politicians accusing the site of exploiting children, which, of course, Only Fans disputes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      James E Powell

      @Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]:

      It’s called Gresham College, which is an actual college that has been giving public lectures since the 16th century in greater London.

      Gresham College was founded by Sir Thomas Gresham of Gresham’s Law fame. Its mission is to give those public lectures. It has no students and awards no degrees.

      Those lectures go back to 2001. They are generally very good to excellent.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.