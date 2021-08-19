I really don’t understand what they are trying to do. They have their niche market, it is profitable, and they are going to ditch that to get into something that is already dominated by youtube and patreon and whatever else and it makes zero sense to me. Who wants to get in on the ground floor on an IPO of a company that is banning the only thing they do that makes money. Like getting in on the ground floor at McDonalds when the chain decides to stop selling gut bomb burgers and switch to selling 9-tracks and vinyl. It makes NO SENSE.

On top of that is the hypocrisy of it all, because you know it’s about banksters not wanting to associate with titties. Banks and money processors will fall all over themselves to launder drug money and there isn’t a despot from here to Hitler they won’t deal with, but some redhead from Poughkeepsie named Miss Juggs wants to sell a video of her pegging her boyfriend and they lose their shit. It’s the equivalent of our establishment banning Marcy Wheeler for saying blowjob on MSNBC but inviting the entire Bush admin on to promote carpetbombing brown people and advocate for torture.

Not to mention, unlike other porn/sex worker sites, Onlyfans is a place where the sex workers are in charge. It’s not folks posting underage kids or revenge porn, it’s content creators posting only shit they want to post. It’s the least exploitative sex industry market there is, and it’s the safest. And unlike pornhub and other places, it’s harder for kids to access.

Fucking puritanism will kill us all.