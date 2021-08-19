Things suck but just wanted to point out that yesterday we hit 70% of people 12 and older with their first dose. Coming up on 60% of same group fully faxed and 60% of total population with one dose. Get all school-age kids approved. Quick. pic.twitter.com/QbtgRaALi5 — zeddy (@Zeddary) August 18, 2021





SARSCoV2's #DeltaVariant is prompting a gloomy forecast for the US. Why? Delta's emergence has stalled plans to return to a pre-COVID era. A surge in cases due to delta has caused a rise in Covid-related deaths & hospitalizations after a steady decline https://t.co/FOyMXFySag — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 18, 2021

Scientists I spoke to today had a lot of questions about the administration's decision to start giving Americans 3rd doses of the mRNA vaccines next month. “I’m not sure we had enough [data] to pull the trigger right now," one said. https://t.co/eHUndOrQL4 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 18, 2021

Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles away for treatment. https://t.co/iMR1b2gn29 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 18, 2021

The unvaccinated are prolonging the pandemic. Some states (mostly in the South) have run out of ICU beds, and others are on the brink of doing so https://t.co/eMadlXv3Zg pic.twitter.com/vfkvWvIyOU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 18, 2021

======

China reports further drop in new local COVID-19 cases https://t.co/Hg7syJu8H7 pic.twitter.com/uKFxT6DzKe — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2021

First Covid case detected at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic village https://t.co/BjqnNgum98 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 19, 2021

S.Korea COVID-19 count ticks up as authorities consider tougher distancing https://t.co/AlzgyGn59Z pic.twitter.com/1yJIHEpfk9 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2021

Independent ethnic organizations that have been providing health care in Myanmar after the collapse of the country's central health system are now facing serious challenges of their own. Among them: A fierce new wave of COVID-19 cases. https://t.co/HiM3krtB1C — The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021

Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines require COVID-19 vaccines for crew https://t.co/6UFaLc5J7a pic.twitter.com/xdirrpvLKN — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2021

forgot to post this the other day: singapore has run the numbers and, with its high vax rate, is pretty sure covid will be no worse than, and probably less bad than, the flu https://t.co/oGPK8gf4Qj — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) August 19, 2021

Sydney vaccine rollout sped up as Australia's COVID-19 cases hit high https://t.co/5epJ7wL2QJ pic.twitter.com/5su6gezxi4 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2021

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump https://t.co/MKUmMaJy01 pic.twitter.com/VDelHs4DX7 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 19, 2021

New restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of #COVID19 take effect in #Israel after the largely vaccinated country saw the highest daily infection rate since January.https://t.co/SmGV1NNlZu pic.twitter.com/HUBMc08ebl — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 18, 2021

The impact of #COVID19 has been lower in Africa. We explore the reasons https://t.co/B88LBjT61X via @TC_Africa — onisillos sekkides ?? (@onisillos) August 17, 2021

Justin Trudeau says unless a Canadian is vaccinated or has a medical exception they will not be able to board a plane or train in Canada. There will be no rapid test accommodation. pic.twitter.com/co3FHbZgE0 — David Cochrane (@DavidWCochrane) August 18, 2021

======

COVID-19 booster shots are all but guaranteed for Americans. So why wait? @rachgutman spoke with four experts in public health and immunology, and all of them said that jumping the line probably won’t hurt you. But for many it simply isn’t worth it. https://t.co/WsiFaBRuoe — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) August 18, 2021

…[Y]ou probably still won’t want to finagle your way into a dose before your turn, because skipping the line conceivably could hurt your protection in at least one way. Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington, told me that overstimulating the immune system can make your body less adept at fighting off certain infections; scientists haven’t yet figured out whether that’s true for COVID-19, but Pepper sees it all the time in her work on malaria. Your immune system “needs some time and space to calm down in between seeing one infection and the next one” so that it can hone its pathogen-detection skills, Pepper said. Hitting it with another vaccine before it’s ready might not make it any better at fighting the coronavirus. (For immunocompromised people, whose bodies likely didn’t produce enough of an inflammatory response to get sufficient protection from their first two shots, this isn’t as much of a concern. “​​The priority there is to let them get their immunity at a good level,” Ellebedy said.)… That’s not to say that you forgoing a dose will immediately teleport it to a vulnerable person in one of the dozens of countries worldwide where less than 5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. “Vaccines that are already available and being manufactured here in the United States are not going to be rerouted to global markets right now,” Schwartz said. Even so, healthy, young Americans clamoring for bonus shots is far from the most pandemic-thwarting use of resources. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, recommended that fully vaccinated, non-immunocompromised people who are concerned about their own safety spend their energy advocating for vaccine equity worldwide, which will ultimately protect them too. Faking your way to a third dose can skew data on vaccine efficacy, making it harder for epidemiologists to fight the coronavirus in the long run, Choo told me…

2.7% of population that's both over 50 and unvaccinated accounts for 33.2% of Israel's severe cases A good thread how strong Covid age gradient can mislead into thinking that vaccines became less effective (171 out of 214+301 = 33.2%

186,078 out of 1,302,912+5,634,634 = 2.7%) https://t.co/Je06rem9ws — Wojtek Kopczuk (@wwwojtekk) August 18, 2021

Moderna's vax prompts a larger antibody boost than Pfizer's in people 65 & older, according to a new study. Altho not peer-reviewed, the study suggests people receiving Pfizer had lower antibody responses to alpha, beta & gamma variants. Delta not tested https://t.co/aICDI44Zri pic.twitter.com/z3yanSXgJg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 18, 2021

Opinion: Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are left in the dark on booster shots. They deserve better. https://t.co/3aywS6DBcd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 18, 2021

One way to do #SARSCoV2 surveillance is by measuring viral RNA in human waste. Orange Co, #Florida has been doing this since mid-May, and seen a 600% increase over that time. A LOT of folks in the Orlando area have #COVID19 & are shedding viruses.https://t.co/dtFMdQArk7 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 18, 2021

Vaccinations against Covid may have averted nearly ~140k deaths in the US from the start of the winter vax campaign through early May. In NY, vaccinations led to an estimated 11.7 fewer Covid deaths per 10k. New Rand report, all states analyzed https://t.co/bBu2uxInEA — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 18, 2021

What if a vaccine worked against all SARS-related coronaviruses? SARS survivors who 17 years later received COVID-19 shots make antibodies that, in test tubes, can neutralize a wide range of SARS-CoV-2 variants, and related bat and pangolin viruses.https://t.co/SdVJ3ZJdGv pic.twitter.com/yh4Yjnihz0 — Jon Cohen (@sciencecohen) August 18, 2021

======

A reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,392. The report indicates that 30,330 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. The overall total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 32,068. — Arlyssa Becenti🗞🖊 (@ABecenti) August 18, 2021

H/t lurker Susan and commentor Rikyrah:

How Dorothy Oliver got 94% of her Alabama town vaccinated "I just tell them about how serious it is and how I'm working in my community to make sure that all of my people, my community, get vaccinated." https://t.co/P3eYptreFX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 18, 2021

🚨 Breaking news – California to require vaccine verification for all indoor events with 1000+ people, and will no longer allow self-attestation effective Sept 20

👉🏽 https://t.co/2EDXVIbOjD pic.twitter.com/ouFbbImOZs — Christopher A. Longhurst (@calonghurst) August 18, 2021

The U.S. Gulf Coast is glowing like a bad sunburn on maps that show COVID-19 trouble spots in red. Alabama's coastal counties lead the state in new cases, and some events have been canceled in Florida and Louisiana because of the latest surge. https://t.co/7thOfyA7AF — The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021

President Joe Biden has ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/PXrAjEOQtM — The Associated Press (@AP) August 19, 2021

A school district is avoiding Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that Texas schools can’t require masks – by requiring masks as part of its dress codehttps://t.co/rll0EMhANS — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 18, 2021

Fox News, whose top personalities have for months assailed the concept of vaccine passports and argued that asking about vaccine status amounts to a major intrusion of privacy, has told employees they must disclose their vaccination status to the company. https://t.co/zhl9QwOsz3 — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) August 19, 2021

What's remarkable is that NYC was slammed with #COVID19 18 months ago, and this is only now happening. All New Yorkers have seen the mask-less cops, or the ones that wear masks as neck ornaments. https://t.co/Tvt7bWwFeR — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 18, 2021

We’re not even sure PeP actually works for coronavirus, let alone if Regeneron provides it, but o lawd, here comes the crank brigade. Why get a tiny, free, safe 3 second IM injection when you can get a $25,000 large bore IV 30 minute infusion? https://t.co/JBVxEApnOa — Dr. Rob (@Rob_Tarzwell) August 18, 2021

‘Take it up with the Pope…’

Philly’s archdiocese has advised priests not to assist Catholics seeking religious exemption from COVID-19 vaccine mandates. https://t.co/lTosphWzaT — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) August 18, 2021