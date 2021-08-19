Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday / Thursday, Aug. 18-19

…[Y]ou probably still won’t want to finagle your way into a dose before your turn, because skipping the line conceivably could hurt your protection in at least one way. Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington, told me that overstimulating the immune system can make your body less adept at fighting off certain infections; scientists haven’t yet figured out whether that’s true for COVID-19, but Pepper sees it all the time in her work on malaria. Your immune system “needs some time and space to calm down in between seeing one infection and the next one” so that it can hone its pathogen-detection skills, Pepper said. Hitting it with another vaccine before it’s ready might not make it any better at fighting the coronavirus. (For immunocompromised people, whose bodies likely didn’t produce enough of an inflammatory response to get sufficient protection from their first two shots, this isn’t as much of a concern. “​​The priority there is to let them get their immunity at a good level,” Ellebedy said.)…

That’s not to say that you forgoing a dose will immediately teleport it to a vulnerable person in one of the dozens of countries worldwide where less than 5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. “Vaccines that are already available and being manufactured here in the United States are not going to be rerouted to global markets right now,” Schwartz said. Even so, healthy, young Americans clamoring for bonus shots is far from the most pandemic-thwarting use of resources. Esther Choo, a professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, recommended that fully vaccinated, non-immunocompromised people who are concerned about their own safety spend their energy advocating for vaccine equity worldwide, which will ultimately protect them too. Faking your way to a third dose can skew data on vaccine efficacy, making it harder for epidemiologists to fight the coronavirus in the long run, Choo told me…

H/t lurker Susan and commentor Rikyrah:

‘Take it up with the Pope…’

  • mrmoshpotato
  • YY_Sima Qian

      Scientists I spoke to today had a lot of questions about the administration’s decision to start giving Americans 3rd doses of the mRNA vaccines next month. “I’m not sure we had enough [data] to pull the trigger right now,” one said.

      Understandable, but we can pull the trigger on launching all of the Dump-humping plague rats, and pedos like Matt Gaetz into space.

      The unvaccinated are prolonging the pandemic. Some states (mostly in the South) have run out of ICU beds, and others are on the brink of doing so

      For some, it’s suicide by Dump humping. Good on ya!

      On 8/18 China reported 5 new domestic confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed cases (mild, a Burmese national), found via screening locked down area at Ruili in Dehong Prefecture. There currently are 44 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 2 villages at Ruili remain at Medium Risk. 

      Jiangsu Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases. 17 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 684 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 4 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 156 active domestic confirmed (31 mild & 125 moderate) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District has been re-designated as Low Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (1 mild & 2 moderate), all already under quarantine in residential compound under lock down. 13 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 516 active domestic confirmed (89 mild, 391 moderate, 25 serious & 11 critical) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 7 sub-districts, 1 township, 1 zone & 1 village remain at High Risk. 27 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 active confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently are 103 active domestic confirmed (including 3 serious) & 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 29 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts.
      • Zhangjiajie did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 65 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 7 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an.

      Henan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 11 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 148 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 11 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 120 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk & 18 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (13 at Yucheng County), all in transmission chains connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 sites remain at High risk & 7 sites at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian, there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 2 connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou & 2 w/ the outbreak in Wuhan. 5 villages remain at High Risk, 3 areas remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 7 villages remain at High Risk & 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.

      Hubei Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 86 active domestic confirmed (38 mild, 47 moderate & 1 serious) & 67 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing & 5 to the secondary outbreak at construction site in Wuhan. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. All areas of the city are now at Low Risk.
      • Jingmen did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There are currently 42 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township remains at Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan there currently are 36 active domestic confirmed & 44 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.

      Shanghai Municipality reported 1 new domestic confirmed case (mild), a nurse at a local hospital found via tri-daily screening, source of infection not yet known. To date, 11 F1 & 66 F2 close contacts have been traced & tested negative, 7,347 deemed at risk have also been identified & tested negative, 272 environmental samples have been collected & tested negative. There currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, an airport worker & a medical staff at a hospital. 1 residential compound has been elevated to Medium Risk.

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      At Ningbo in Zhejiang Province there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a dock worker at the port there.

      Alashankou border crossing in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/18, China reported 41 new imported confirmed cases (6 previously asymptomatic), 30 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Tianjin Municipality – 11 confirmed case, 5 Chinese crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Indonesia, & a South Korean national coming from South Korea, no information released yet for the other 5 cases; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 South Korean nationals coming from South Korea, no information released yet for the 3rd case
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 8 confirmed cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Fiji, 2 from Myanmar & 1 each from the Philippines & Bangladesh; 10 asymptomatic cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, 2 from Fiji & 1 each from Malaysia, Bangladesh, Ghana & Turkey
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Côte d’Ivoire & Kenya, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 5 asymptomatic cases, 3 Chinese nationals coming from the US & 2 from Saudi Arabia, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 5 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Laos
      • Kunming in Yunnan Propvince – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from France, Senegal (via Paris CdG), Thailand & Malaysia, & a Russian national coming from Russia; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Quanzhou in Fujian Province – 3 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese national returning from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Xiamen
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, 1 Chinese national returning from Singapore
      • Beijing Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Turkmen national coming from Turkmenistan
      • Hohhot in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), coming from Spain; 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 coming from Morocco & 1 from Egypt
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & Egypt
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), no information released
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both coming from Pakistan
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a foreign national coming from Azerbaijan
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released

      Overall in China, 67 confirmed cases recovered (35 imported), 15 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (all imported) & 6 were reclassified as confirmed cases (all imported), & 2,546 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,866 active confirmed cases in the country (759 imported), 61 in serious condition (11 imported), 508 active asymptomatic cases (408 imported), 2 suspect cases (both imported). 41,706 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/18, 1,900.127M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 12.854M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/19, Hong Kong reported 5 new positive cases, all imported (from Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Germany & Turkey).

      Reply

