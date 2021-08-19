Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice After Dark Open Thread: Sub-Adult Content

Balloon Juice After Dark Open Thread: Sub-Adult Content

There’s no way Disney’s announcement could be connected to the other pop-cult news of the day, and yet my mind immediately Went There…


Westworld, but… uh… very nearly family-friendly?

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Spanky

      My mind wants to turn “SW” into “Southwest”. I don’t think it means what I want it to mean

      ETA: At least my brain has gotten past making “VC” mean “Viet Cong”. Only took 20 years.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ken

      Just when the insurance industry was beginning to get a handle on covering driverless cars….

      (EDIT: Referring to the Disney robots, not to Onlyfans.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      @Spanky: ​ I was gonna correct your brain but…I think I will just let things be…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      I am happy to report that I did not know what OnlyFans was coming into this post, and I still don’t know what it is coming out.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Poe Larity

      And here I was thinking “Germany or Florida?” had been replaced by “Texas or Taliban?”

      We could do a horror movie with Mickey Robots everywhere.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RaflW

      I already have a severe case of dark ages dyspepsia (as a friend puts it). Maybe its from reading a lot of SF as a young person — and some recently, like William Gibson’s Jackpot Trilogy.
      This post is not helping.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Nicole

      There are going to be so many videos of people being sexually inappropriate with those poor robots.  Only Fans will have to reconsider its content decision.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      RaflW

      @RaflW: eta I shoulda just said “The Peripheral” as I haven’t read book two, and book three doesn’t exist. I was thinking that one of Gibsons other recent books had been book one. Oops.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Rocks

      Wait, wait – I saw this one…it was with Will Smith and Bridget Moynihan! It had a happy ending (after the fact), but it didn’t end well for the creators.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mary G

      I have no qualms about the robots, but a few bad apples in the paying customers class will do stupid things to them hoping for a viral selfie and there will be injuries, broken robots, crying, lawsuits all won by Disney, and a host of lifetime  bans from all Disney properties.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      FlyingToaster

      What’s bizarre is that there’s a LOT of SFW content at OnlyFans; one (webcomic) artist my teen is into has all of their merch on sale there.  We got 2 sweatshirts, a pair of socks and a straw-cup — “we” meaning I, age 60, ordered merch as requested once I’d reviewed the links.  No different than YouTooz or Redbubble or Zazzle or CafePress.  Little kids, or even young teens, ain’t got no credit cards, or PayPal accounts.

      SMDH

      Reply
    19. 19.

      waratah

      If you are able to tape Lawrence O’Donnell he has a really good show tonight.

      He is trying to educate the difference between Vietnam and what is happening Afghanistan now.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      hrprogressive

      I have no interest in participating in OnlyFans as a user, or performer, but I thought it was a reasonable outlet for consenting adults to engage in consenting adult behavior.

      I hope there is a mass exodus.

      And frankly, I wish I had the VC to take up the mantle.

      Again, not out of any prurient needs of my own. Just because there should be a way for people to do what people want to do, in a way that is not sketchy. And no, the acts performed, again, among consenting adults, are not inherently sketchy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Quinerly

      The original West World with Yul Brynner scared the shit out of me. Watched it again sometime in the last year. Still rattled me all these years later.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      gwangung

      @Nicole

      No, they won’t. Not when they are being threatened by Visa, Mastercard AND the banks.

      And not just the business…the top executives personally.

      (You know…the way we should approach white collar crime?)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chetan Murthy

      OK, so, to um, Zeddy’s thesis (on making enough $$ to terraform Mars): I thought there was a long-running joke about people who pay for pr0n ?

      Reply

