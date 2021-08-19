Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

After the Fall in Afghanistan

After the Fall in Afghanistan

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: ,

This was a Lawfare Live event this afternoon.  I came in a few minutes late, so I plan to start from the beginning and watch it again.  Really knowledgable people having a real discussion– the opposite of all the talking heads on TV.

On Monday, August 16th, at 11:00am EST, the Lawfare Podcast hosted a live discussion of the unprecedented state of affairs in Afghanistan with a panel of experts, including Madiha Afzal of the Brookings Institution, Laurel Miller of the International Crisis Group, and Jonathan Schroden of Center for Naval Analysis (CNA).

You can watch the event above and you can read the transcript here.

They express somef disappointment with President Biden and the administration in this video, but it’s not knee-jerk and it’s not game playing.  These are people who work on these issues every day, and it’s clear that it’s personal for them.  I can deal with that.

A couple of excerpts from Preet’s email today titled Good Faith, that I think are worth sharing:

I am not an expert on Afghanistan, and I have not pretended to become one in the last nine days..

I think, in the end, it is not disagreement that most divides us; it’s bad faith. Bad faith in debates over Afghanistan, over who won the election, over the efficacy of masks and vaccines, over climate change, bad faith in countless other areas also. It’s hard to maintain one’s composure and calm when the other side resorts to bad faith arguments again and again. It’s hard when facts are met with lies, when logic is met with insults, when science is met with slogans.

It’s hard when facts are met with lies, when logic is met with insults, when science is met with slogans. 

Like John’s post, the categories for this post are War and Open Thread.  That seems crazy at first glance, but these are the times we live in.

Open thread.

  • cain
  • Chetan Murthy
  • debbie
  • eddie blake
  • featheredsprite
  • Mary G
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ruckus
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Timurid
  • WaterGirl

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      featheredsprite

      If you are old enough, you might remember the Brer Rabbit stories and the Tar Baby. Afghanistan is a tar baby and has been for a long time.

      For you youngsters, Tar Baby was a doll or man made out of tar, and maybe sticks and such. Tar Baby irritated Brer Rabbit [by being non responsive]. Brer was a good ol’ boy and naturally responded with shouts and then violence. But every time he hit Tar Baby, he became more entangled.

      Afghanistan is a tar baby.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      schrodingers_cat

      And if I have to read that line again about Afghanistan being the graveyard of empires, I am going to fucking scream.  Or a quote by fucking Kipling about how hard it was to rape, murder and pillage Afghanistan. Unlike Germany, Britain has neither  acknowledged nor apologized for its genocides.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      Really knowledgable people having a real discussion– the opposite of all the talking heads asses on TV.

      Fixed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Timurid

      @schrodingers_cat:  The original blame falls on the Sikh Empire. They invaded Afghanistan to acquire strategic depth and stop raids from that country. Their new border later became the Durand Line after they were conquered by the British and then the Af-Pak border after Independence. The Sikh Empire and its fall were indirectly the cause of a whole lot of evil in the region. Aside from their division of ‘Pashtunistan’ another big problem was Kashmir, which they also held. When they attacked the Sikhs, the British convinced several of their generals to defect. One of them was rewarded with the throne of Kashmir. He was a Hindu, which became important after Independence when his descendant agreed to turn (Muslim majority) Kashmir over to India instead of Pakistan. The rest is (painful) history.

      In my South Asia classes I give a lecture about the founder of the Sikh Empire with the (mostly) joking title of “Ranjit Singh: History’s Greatest Monster?”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      @Mary G: ​
       
      It’s just galling that small island has done so much damage. There isn’t a hot spot in the world that isn’t tied up with decisions the British did.
      Apparently the U.S. is the only colony that didn’t get fucked over. Probably because they couldn’t divide and conquer like they did the other countries.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      WTH?  This guy Jonathan is saying we should have renegotiated the timeline, gotten 6-8mos more time to withdraw?  What, exactly, would the Taliban ask for in return?  I mean ….. the mind boggles that this guy is a highly-paid FP expert.  And this Laurel woman is saying the same thing.  I mean, why not also ask for a pony?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ruckus

      @debbie:

      One of the things that makes the analogy good is that one really has to ask ones self “What the hell are we actually doing this for?”, and we really never asked that question. We had a shitty reason for starting the Gulf war in the first place, then we screwed the pooch massively, and then we made excuses out the ass why we should stay till it got better, which of course because we shouldn’t have been there in the first place and that pooch was still screwed ten ways from Sunday were BS……

      The circular non logic of the shitheads that seem to like war, likely because they think it makes them look tough, which it never does because they couldn’t think their way out of a wet paper bag, let alone fight their way out of one and would never put themselves in harms way, because they always have someone else to fight that tar baby. They are chickenshits, they risk nothing, leaving all the risk of dying and disfigurement to someone else.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Timurid

      @schrodingers_cat: As I said, the title was a joke. Ranjit Singh was actually an effective and (mostly) ethical ruler. He was also irreplaceable. The real problems started after his death. Defensible choices made during his administration had unforeseen consequences after the politics of his empire became more dysfunctional and then the British intervened.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @Chetan Murthy: That must have been in the part I missed.

      No matter when we were getting out, it was going to be like this.  All the people who are squealing about it should have a lot of respect for Biden for doing this in spite of the fact that he knew it would be a shit show.

      But this much of a shit show?  I don’t think anyone expected that the Taliban would roll though the country like a hot knife cuts through butter.

      Biden isn’t going to throw anyone under the bus publicly, but I bet some people are getting an earful behind the scenes. If the generals didn’t know better than this, they should have.

      Reply

