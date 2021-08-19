This was a Lawfare Live event this afternoon. I came in a few minutes late, so I plan to start from the beginning and watch it again. Really knowledgable people having a real discussion– the opposite of all the talking heads on TV.

On Monday, August 16th, at 11:00am EST, the Lawfare Podcast hosted a live discussion of the unprecedented state of affairs in Afghanistan with a panel of experts, including Madiha Afzal of the Brookings Institution, Laurel Miller of the International Crisis Group, and Jonathan Schroden of Center for Naval Analysis (CNA). You can watch the event above and you can read the transcript here.

They express somef disappointment with President Biden and the administration in this video, but it’s not knee-jerk and it’s not game playing. These are people who work on these issues every day, and it’s clear that it’s personal for them. I can deal with that.

A couple of excerpts from Preet’s email today titled Good Faith, that I think are worth sharing:

I am not an expert on Afghanistan, and I have not pretended to become one in the last nine days.. I think, in the end, it is not disagreement that most divides us; it’s bad faith. Bad faith in debates over Afghanistan, over who won the election, over the efficacy of masks and vaccines, over climate change, bad faith in countless other areas also. It’s hard to maintain one’s composure and calm when the other side resorts to bad faith arguments again and again. It’s hard when facts are met with lies, when logic is met with insults, when science is met with slogans.

