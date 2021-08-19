Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A Fight Democrats Can Win

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Yesterday, the Hillsborough County School District (Tampa and ‘burbs) made masks mandatory for teachers and staff in defiance of Governor RegeneRon* DeSantis’s edict that schools can’t enforce mask mandates and defunding threats. Hillsborough County schools opened a week ago Tuesday, and there are already more than 8,000 kids and staff in quarantine, so they had to do something.

Alachua County (Gainesville) and Broward (Ft. Lauderdale, etc.) already had mandates in place. Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County also joined the party, so the biggest districts in the state are telling Ron to stuff it, applying their long experience with schoolyard bullies. The Biden admin has their backs: [EdWeek]

The Biden administration stands ready to investigate civil rights complaints from families concerned that restrictions on masking in schools violate their children’s rights to a free and appropriate public education, U.S. Education Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said Wednesday.

The statement came the same day as a memorandum from President Joe Biden that directs the U.S. Department of Education to “use all available tools to ensure that governors and other officials are providing a safe return to in-person learning for the nation’s children.”

“This isn’t about politics,” Biden said in a White House address Wednesday afternoon. “It’s about keeping our children safe. It’s about taking on the virus together, united. I’ve made it clear that I will stand with those who are trying to do the right thing.”

Biden also reprised the White House line debuted a few weeks back when DeSantis, Abbott & Co. first began huffing and puffing about mask mandates: If you’re not going to help us fight the virus, at least get out of the way. Every Democrat who gets within six feet of a microphone should hammer that message.

One of our perennial challenges as the one party that’s interested in governance in a two-party system is that it’s easier to tear shit down than build things. As we’re seeing from coverage of the situation in Afghanistan, it’s also easier to shit all over someone else’s actions than offer better alternatives, and with the Beltway media stuck on stupid, that’s a built-in advantage for Republicans.

But let us also keep in mind that the easier task, i.e., tearing shit down, can apply to Republicans like DeSantis and Abbott, who are taking deeply unpopular, politically motivated actions in the middle of a public health crisis. We should tear those motherfuckers down for it, every single day.

Open thread.

*DeSantis’s Twitter feed is one long, tedious monoclonal antibodies informercial, and it turns out his top donor has a big stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Inc. Shocked, shocked, etc. 

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Glad to know that so many local/county jurisdictions are giving DeSantis serious pushback. Gives me a bit of hope.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @burnspbesq: Surprised this hasn’t happened yet.  That was the first thing I thought of when I heard of these bans on mask mandates.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      burnspbesq

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      It will be interesting to see if plaintiffs can get a TRO, and whether the Fifth Circuit will vacate it. This could make it to the Supremes in 30 days or less—and because it’s purely statutory, no court has any reason to reconsider Jacobson v. Massachusetts. Pretty smart.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RaflW

      I think a lot of GOP politicians are misreading the room. The majority of the 70% of us who are vax’d are pissed at this bullshit that is slowing or even reversing the turn towards normal.

      The much-ballyhooed soccer moms out there are going to notice 8,000 people in a school district sent home to quarantine. The preening GOP governors who are authoring these outbreaks absolutely must be tarred and feathered for it. Relentlessly.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      @burnspbesq: Texas, from W on, seems to work on the principle of “Let’s find the dumbest Republican in the state and make him governor.” Florida has picked up on this as well. It may be a GQP trend.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JoyceH

      In Texas, the ability of local school districts to set dress codes is enshrined in state law, so some school districts have started putting masks in the dress code. I think that’s clever.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mike in NC

      No politician from Texas should ever be allowed to get closer than 500 miles from the White House. They seem to be uniquely predisposed to getting the country stuck in pointless overseas quagmires.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      piratedan

      @burnspbesq:

      you play the hands you’re dealt, true?

      I would rather see him replaced if there’s a means and a method to do so that is legitimate.  If the next guy does the same shit, well then now we already have a precedent..

      I would rather make them defend this shit and get called on it and suffer consequences and if they keep doing the same shit, then they get the same outcomes… just sitting back and stating that they are all bad doesn’t help, what helps is calling them to account.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SFAW

      I don’t think DeathSantis is stupid — just evil. [Betty, please feel free to tell me I’m wrong.] He sees the Traitor Trump Train as being his key to advance to higher orifice.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      burnspbesq

      Abbott is making a principled stand, but his principles suck.

      Expecting Texans to exercise personal responsibility is the triumph of hope over experience.

      Hope is not a strategy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JoyceH

      @burnspbesq:

       

      Having no legal leg to stand on has never stopped Paxton from initiating litigation.

      That guy has been under indictment since *2015* – how can he still be in power and doing things?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      danielx

      @JoyceH:

      It’s Texas, Jake….

      Check some of the chronicles of Molly Ivins – Texans not being particularly upset over political corruption is pretty much the norm, especially if the pol in question owns the libs on a regular basis.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Delk

      Meanwhile, Sen Wicker of Mississippi is hospitalized. Presley Stutts, the South Carolina tea party honcho died of Covid, and the husband of Missouri state rep Walsh has also died.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @piratedan: Abbott will be accountable in next year’s Governor’s race. I’m not counting the eventual Democratic nominee out. The same goes for DeSantis in Florida.

      Reply

