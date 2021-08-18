?? 100 years after Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry was born, we'll help send his legacy of inspiration, hope, and diversity out into the cosmos. ??? On Thurs. Aug. 19 at 2pm ET, tune in for a #Roddenberry100 program with NASA panelists & @GeorgeTakei: https://t.co/yqQGEB9Sib pic.twitter.com/zRDvuRwrqV — NASA (@NASA) August 17, 2021

A hearing on Afghanistan with top Biden administration officials will be held early next week in House Foreign Affairs Committee @SpeakerPelosi said in KPIX interview. https://t.co/OXmnrVpZzv — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 18, 2021

Biden will sit down for an interview with @GStephanopoulos this afternoon pic.twitter.com/T94RS3sNDO — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 18, 2021

I'm sure we're going to credit Biden for this, right media? https://t.co/Jn0fHJGiwH — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) August 17, 2021

There is enormous value in a president who does not BS the American people on his actions and his aims. — Loren DeJonge Schulman (@LorenRaeDeJ) August 17, 2021

Joe Biden is never going to be the president the press wants him to be, but he seems determined to be the president the people who voted for him expect him to be. — Thom Bird, Democracy Worshipper (@ThomboyD) August 16, 2021

The straight news folks are a lot more direct and angry at Biden about the Trump-instigated insurrection in Afghanistan than they ever were at Trump about the Trump-instigated insurrection in Washington. — Fred Will Not Go To Space Today (@LesserFrederick) August 17, 2021

It's so fascinating to me that the immediate collapse of the Afghan government is reported by braying horserace journalists as a terrible blunder by Biden, when then alternative was a slow collapse, which is to say a bloody civil war. — Rick Perlstein (@rickperlstein) August 17, 2021