Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Calendar Notes

23 Comments

      OzarkHillbilly

      Joe Biden getting dragged by so many for the collapse of Afghanistan is just more proof that many Americans are allergic to the truth. Joe embraced it and said, “Enough.” and now it’s all his fault.

      eta Some people just wanted more comfortable lies.

      Quinerly

      Good Morning! I’m redoing some Estate Planning/my Will. Looking for solid suggestions for NFPs that we think will be around for awhile who work to get people registered to vote, work for voting rights. Changing things up a bit from NARAL and a local Humane Society. Any other suggestions welcomed too. I will dip in out of the thread this AM but also dealing with HVAC folks, a flat tire I woke up to, and a vomiting JoJo. Have a great day everyone. Any suggestions are much appreciated. Trying to nail all this down before we leave on our long driving trip (if I don’t chicken out b/c of Delta).

      Spanky

      @OzarkHillbilly: Same as it always was.

      If any of these braying jackasses that were in the govt are truly shocked at how fast Afghanistan collapsed, they’ve just demonstrated their complete incompetence.

      RSA

      Charles Lane has a piece in the Washington Post titled, “Biden’s presidency and U.S. foreign policy now hinge on pulling off one of the greatest airlifts in history.”

      I wish our media had some sense of perspective, of proportion.

      marklar

      @Quinerly: We have a chunk of change directed towards the Center for Independent Living, which works for autonomy in people with disabilities.  Added bonus is that most of them vote D.

      hueyplong

      @germy: More likely the opposite.  More Dems than usual on Sunday shows because Afghanistan provides the opportunity to have Dems on who will slag Biden.

      SFAW

      Two weeks before Saigon fell in April 1975, 32-year-old Joe Biden met with Gerald Ford at the White House. The freshman senator told the president the situation in Vietnam was hopeless & the US should leave as quickly as possible.

      “So Biden has been a Defeat-o-crat for, like, 65 years?”

      Kayla Rudbek

      Thanks for the link to the Roddenberry centennial, Anne Laurie!

      As for personal news: still waiting on my oncologist and my insurance company to find me a formulation of tamoxifen that doesn’t have lactose and is covered by my insurance. At least now that I have figured out the problem, I can take a lactase tablet with the tamoxifen, but I still think it’s a fundamental design flaw to put an indigestible sugar (for 65% of the human population) into a tablet that’s supposed to dissolve in the stomach. Not quite as stupid as putting the damned lactose into anti-diarrhea tablets, though, which also happens and is why I have to look for the liquid loperamide HCl at the store.

      And I’m still considering filing a complaint with CVS for not checking my allergens list, and writing to my Congresscritters to see about extending the food labeling requirements to medication. (My initial reaction was to write to them asking FDA to ban lactose as an additive/filler for medication, but Mr. Rudbek is the voice of sweet reason in this house and suggested better labeling requirements.)

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy: Nah, not really. I’ve pretty much decided it was just a phishing scam that I forced before they ever got to the money grab.. The specificity of it is probably down to the fact that a lot of our info is out there and available to anyone who wants it. That and the fact that I have a last name that if one has it? One is related to me with only a 2 or 3 degrees of seperation. So it probably wasn’t too hard to connect the dots between me and the boys.

      I talked to my eldest last night and will be speaking to the NOLA son in the next night or 2 just to give them both a heads up.

      It’s a brave new world.

