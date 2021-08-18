Amazing:

Wally the Walrus continues to draw a crowd as new pictures posted to social media appears to show him relaxing in Crookhaven.

The images show the 800kg male walrus chilling out in a small pleasure craft in the harbour, enjoying the sights of West Cork.

On Tuesday, the Irish Examiner reported that Wally is to get a ‘floating couch’ in an effort to prevent him from sinking more boats.

The Arctic walrus, who was first spotted off Kerry last March, has spent the last two weeks cruising and feeding along the south-east and southern coast.

The juvenile walrus has left a trail of destruction in his wake – after hauling himself onto several small boats to rest, causing thousands of euro worth of damage and sinking at least two.