Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Shocking, but not surprising

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

I don’t care how fun he is after a few whiskies. fuck that guy.

The willow is too close to the house.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Let there be snark.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

This fight is for everything.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

There will be lawyers.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wally the Walrus: Not the Hero We Wanted, But the Hero We Need

Wally the Walrus: Not the Hero We Wanted, But the Hero We Need

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: 

Not the Hero We Wanted, But the Hero We Need

Amazing:

Wally the Walrus continues to draw a crowd as new pictures posted to social media appears to show him relaxing in Crookhaven.

The images show the 800kg male walrus chilling out in a small pleasure craft in the harbour, enjoying the sights of West Cork.

On Tuesday, the Irish Examiner reported that Wally is to get a ‘floating couch’ in an effort to prevent him from sinking more boats.

The Arctic walrus, who was first spotted off Kerry last March, has spent the last two weeks cruising and feeding along the south-east and southern coast.

The juvenile walrus has left a trail of destruction in his wake – after hauling himself onto several small boats to rest, causing thousands of euro worth of damage and sinking at least two.

As a side note, when I was a child I had a stuffed Walrus named Wally and my sister had a seal named… Cecilia.

Also, I am now officially completely white haired.

Wally the Walrus:Not the Hero We Wanted, But the Hero We Need

I blame you people.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Brachiator
  • BruceFromOhio
  • CaseyL
  • eddie blake
  • FlyingToaster
  • Grover Gardner
  • Jerzy Russian
  • jimmiraybob
  • joel hanes
  • Just Chuck
  • Ken
  • Mart
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike J
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • oldster
  • Poe Larity
  • RaflW
  • Redshift
  • Rob
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • The Dangerman
  • VOR
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Damn. I still can’t find Mr. Frog.

      ETA: John, you look great with white hair and beard. West Virginia Distinguished.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jerzy Russian

      It is amazing how high walruses, seals, and sea lions can fling themselves when getting on a perch. The seals and sea lions at La Jolla Cove end up on some pretty high rocks.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      Ocean’s 8 is kind of fun. At first my husband was put off by all the Botox, but he’s getting into it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      Just dye your hair if you’re that freaked out about it.

      I eagerly await John Cole Hair Dye Catastrophes. What could go wrong?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Just Chuck

      You’re looking fine in that photo, Cole.  Who’s the white-haired dude below?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RaflW

      @oldster: And/or bald. I’ve more or less come to terms with my unintended friar look, but I can be a wee bit jealous of men who have hair, whatever color.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eddie blake

      you look very dignified, cole. besides, at least you still have a hairline. most of my hair noped its way out when my brother was in the hospital the last time, in ’03.

      the grey is a good look, though.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      I just wanted to note the passing of British comedian Sean Lock, who recently died of cancer at age 58.

      I love British satire. One of my favorite, essential programs is The News Quiz, often more informative about British politics than actual news programs.

      And thanks to the mighty google algorithms, I would be offered YouTube clips of various British comedians. Sean Lock was absolutely brilliant, with a quirky sense of humor that often pushed the envelope and yet was never mean-spirited or hostile. It is strange that I only knew his work through video clips, but he became one of my favorite comedians.

      Lock was a team captain on panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats, a role he held for 18 series, as well as its hugely popular spinoff series Cats Does Countdown. He also appeared on a number of other shows including QI, Have I Got News for You and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

      Here is an example of him at his best, a crazy idea for a new game show.

      RIP, sir

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ruckus

      @oldster:

      This.

      My beard used to be dark reddish brown, it hasn’t been anything much other than white for very close to a couple decades now.

      I also used to know a man whose hair turned pure white when he was 28. He grew a mustache when he was in his 50s and it was still black as coal. He looked strange with a black mustache and pure white hair.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ken

      Agree with those who say you look distinguished.  I hope my hair and beard look as good when they finish changing. Right now I’ve got grey around the chin and at the temples and sides, with the rest of the beard reddish and my head hair brown. I look like a calico cat when I don’t shave.

      (And I started blonde. Weird how that works.)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Mike in NC

      I was told that my dad’s hair turned white when he was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines in WW2. He was only in his late 20s then.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      joel hanes

      Cole, your hair is _not_ white.

      It is gray.

      If you don’t believe me, trim a bit and drop it into a white porcelain sink.

      See?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Grover Gardner

      Being all grey is great! You can wear *any color you want.* Seriously, when I had brown hair my wife would make faces when I tried to buy an orange or green shirt. Now that I’m all grey I can buy whatever color I want and it looks fine!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Yutsano

      I swear if you make my white spots at my temples spread more Cole…

      Actually I have quite a bit of grey hair. It just blends in with the dark brown so it looks like I have highlights. I trip people out with it all the time.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Almost Retired

      I would never dye my hair.  Instead, I walk right through my local salon – past the chairs, mirrors, and sinks – and head for the tiny shrine in the back.  The Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetually Medium Brown Hair.  And I pray to Our Lady.  After my prayers, I hang out for about an hour and the gray is gone.  Sometimes, at the six week point, I go in for a touch up prayer.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      CaseyL

      Either walruses make a habit of flopping their way onto boats , or the video snippet I saw on YouTube of a walrus hoisting him/herself onto a boat was Ireland’s own wee Wally.  The story John links to is worth reading in its entirety:  a walrus rescue organization is busily getting hold of old pontoons and whatnot to place all over the sea, so Wally will have lounging areas wherever he goes without having to wreck peoples’ boats.

      And John, you *do* look distinguished in that photo!  I’d like to see one without your glasses, since they make your eyes look smaller (as usually happens with glasses-for-the-nearsighted).

      And if you want to dye your hair some outrageous color, might be a good idea to determine if  you’re a “Winter” or an “Autumn” or whatever, so you get the undertones right.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      jimmiraybob

      I will pour a spot of rye whiskey in honor or Wally. (What a bad time to have no Guinness and Lagavulin at hand.)

      I blame you people.

      Now wait a minute, I think you’ve gone to far………[checks note], never mind.
      Cheers

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.