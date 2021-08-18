Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Above Neverland

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

One of the photographers that I have been shooting with this year has been touting the hills above the Santa Ynez Valley as a great place to shoot for the last year or so. We had originally planned to shoot at the Alabama Hills for the new Moon, but the smoke forecast up there was grim, so we headed out to Santa Ynez. Unfortunately the smoke followed us there as we discovered as the sun set over the distant Pacific.

The site we shot from is in the Los Padres National Forest northeast of Los Olivos and we past Micheal Jackson’s former home, the Neverland Rand, just before we headed up the narrow and winding road into the hills. As the sun set, we shot the Sun that was more orange due to the smoke in the air. After astronomical twilight we began shooting Milky Way shots.

I decided to use my star tracker for this shoot and was using my Surface Pro to connect to the iPolar to do polar alignment. I didn’t test this out (I tried it when I first got the iPolar device and it didn’t connect), and encountered trailing stars with zoomed in long exposures. I also had a cable problem between my wireless trigger and my camera since for some reason, the cable that the manufacture of the trigger designed for my camera didn’t work (I had a backup that did work).

My initial shots of the Milky Way were 30 second stacked shots, once I got the cable to work, the second were 4 minute tracked shots. I went on to use my zoom lens to attempt to capture the Lagoon and Trifid nebula, but ran into the trailing stars problem on the 4 minute test shots, so I shot it with a series of 30 second exposure.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Above Neverland 6
Los Olivos, CAAugust 7, 2021

Setting sun to the west.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Above Neverland 5
Los Olivos, CAAugust 7, 2021

I attempted to generate a starburst effect from the sun by narrowing the aperture on my lens..

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Above Neverland 4
Los Olivos, CAAugust 7, 2021

You can really see the layer of smoke in this shot.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Above Neverland 3
Los Olivos, CAAugust 7, 2021

The sun finally drops into the distant Pacific.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Above Neverland 2
Los Olivos, CAAugust 7, 2021

Milky Way over the Santa Ynez Valley, shot with a sequence of 30 second exposures and stacked.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Above Neverland 1
Los Olivos, CA

Four minute exposure of the sky and foreground taken separately.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Above Neverland
Los Olivos, CAAugust 7, 2021

The Lagoon and Trifid nebula.

  • Mary G
  • Mel
  • p.a.
  • raven
  • Wag

      Mel

      These photos are so vibrant, beautiful, and peaceful.

      Thank you for sharing these gorgeous images.  The first one might be my favorite – the juxtaposition of the remnant blue daytime sky against the fiery orange sunset is wonderful.

      Mary G

      Every SoCal person knows pollution makes a fabulous sunset. Your
      Milky Way shots awe beautiful. Typo left in on purpose.

