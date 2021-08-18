Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

What fresh hell is this?

I’m only here for the duck photos.

We have all the best words.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Verified, but limited!

This blog will pay for itself.

This blog goes to 11…

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

No one could have predicted…

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Wetsuit optional.

The willow is too close to the house.

The math demands it!

Yes we did.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Not Just for Greg Abbott Anymore

Not Just for Greg Abbott Anymore

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

The CDC recommends a booster:

The administration is recommending all Americans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine receive a third booster dose about eight months after getting their second dose. Research on booster shots for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains ongoing.

Booster shots are expected to be made available to all Americans starting the week of September 20.

Apparently the “booster” is just another dose of the existing vaccine that they’re throwing away in the South.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cameron
  • Dagaetch
  • Fair Economist
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Hoodie
  • jeffreyw
  • jl
  • Joe Falco
  • MJS
  • prostratedragon
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Hoodie

      Need more microchips, I guess. IIRC, Pfizer and Moderna were working on modified vaccines directed more to delta, but I guess there’s not enough time to get those out, so just build up what we already have.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Joe Falco

      The wasted doses just boil my blood. They all could have gone to the southern border to vaccinate not just those wanting to emigrate to the US but any person living in Mexico that wanted one too. What I wouldn’t give for a video of VP Harris at the border overlooking migrants being vaccinated. The RW media sphere would be tripping over themselves with all the bile they would spew.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      jl

      This is a big decision, so I hope CDC releases some good ‘The Data and The Science’ to back it up. Analysis of the Israeli data that seems to the reason for this decision gives results that are all over the map, some indicating need for a booster, some not. The analysis that says there is no need says the decay in vaccine protection is due to not separating the effect of the vaccines by age group.

      Natalie E Dean’s twitter ( https://twitter.com/nataliexdean ) for Aug 16 has two threads giving the opposing views.

      Media reporting is also not distinguishing vaccine performance against any, symptomatic or severe infection, hospitalization, etc. which makes it even more confusing. I think boosters for all has to be a serious need have higher priority than getting vaccines to rest of the world.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Fair Economist:

      “Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the next few weeks. With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well,” the officials’ statement said.

      I didn’t include this part but looks like a booster is coming soon.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      jl

      @Fair Economist: J&J protection seems to increase over time, and there should be results of a study out on its performance soon.

      Another wrinkle is that longer time between first and second doses of mRNA vaccines gives far stronger and longer protection than what most got in US, which was exactly what was specified in RCT protocols.

      But, important to remember that RCT protocols were designed to get answers to public health questions about vaccine performance, not to get the most information about the performance of the vaccine. We needed a vaccine quick that would be good enough to protect public health and medical system without endless severe, socially and economically ruinous shutdowns. So, dosing schedule was compressed to what was considered absolute minimum (edit: based on causal models of human immunology and experience with vaccines against similar coronaviruses)  to get answers quick. Must less exploration of optimal dosing and interval between shots.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      prostratedragon

      @Hoodie:  My chips are still working after 6 months.  In the Garden Chat on Sunday we noted the mysterious occurrence of several Jackals cooking eggplant dishes.  I expressed the opinion that caponata could go with anything,  even something like sweet potatoes.

      Yesterday I unloaded some groceries and there… in the bottom of a bag of Cottonelle … was an enormous sweet potato.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MJS

      Can the CDC credibly claim that the booster is needed due to Delta, and Delta is a problem because of the high number of people who refused to get the vaccine? If they can, they should.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Joe Falco

      RW talking point coming soon: “Biden wants to give you a booster of an experimental drug but doesn’t want to give a booster to the people of Afghanistan.”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      jl

      @Joe Falco: Which is why the CDC needs to show its work and make an clear and concise case that the public will understand. Maybe that is being done right now. I hope so.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Dagaetch

      I think I’ve seen some preliminary studies have indicated that mixing types (mRNA and adenovirus) actually increases immune response, maybe in one of AL’s morning roundups? Whatever, as a J&J recipient, I just hope I can get a booster on Sept 20.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.