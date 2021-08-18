Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mr. Rogers: Look for the Helpers Be the Helpers

  • CaseyL
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Josie
  • karen marie
  • mali muso
  • Mousebumples
  • Pavlov'sMan
  • Redshift
  • sab
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • sixthdoctor
  • WaterGirl

    2. 2.

      H.E.Wolf

      For those in faith communities, your local house of worship* may be involved in resettlement and/or aid efforts.

      *church, synagogue, mosque, etc.

    3. 3.

      Mousebumples

      Thanks for front paging this. Not sure how much I can facilitate but I am in Wisconsin (*technically at work, shhh!) so I’ll check van to see if I can help out with questions in the comments.

    Josie

      Josie

      Noone Left Behind is a group I have donated to in the past and I still am on their mailing list. They are connected with several other groups now.

      http://www.nooneleft.org

    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      To my astonishment, Governor Kemp said he is open to bringing Afghan refugees to Georgia, although of course he had to take a few swipes at Biden and Dems in general as he did so. But still…

      https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/georgia-gov-open-to-accepting-afghanistan-refugees-after-taliban-takeover/NC5HHA7WGVAB3EM7PCET7Q5Y5U/%3foutputType=amp

      Looking for any local/state organisations that may be facilitating relocation.

    9. 9.

      Pavlov'sMan

      Contact your local resettlement agencies. Better yet, contact local volunteer groups or 501(c)(3)s in your city.

      Be careful though, as some have religious motives. (I speak with intimate knowledge of having worked in refugee resettlement for 3.5 years.)

      Here’s an informative site that introduces the process refugees go through, to become refugees. https://embracerefugees.hyperakt.com/

      If folks would like, I can write something up, that explains the process in more detail, as the above site does not offer too much info. For example, it says nothing about SIVs, which is how the Afghans who helped US forces will be allowed in, and they’re not technically refugees since they don’t go through UNHCR. Nor does it say how little money refugees get from the government. (Psssst -it’s only $975 per person.)

    Redshift

      Redshift

      Rep. Andy Kim posted this a couple of days ago:

      HELPING HERE IN U.S.: Additionally, if you’re in the United States and wish to help people evacuating Afghanistan, here’s how you can help:
      If you want to volunteer for airport pickup, apartment setups, and/or meals for Afghans, go to https://t.co/bw2zeqFzQL
      5/10
      — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) August 16, 2021

    satby

      satby

      And to expand on what’s needed for refugees right now this page on the LIRS website notes the initial locations where the people will arrive to volunteer if you’re local, and a special plea for any lawyers with immigration experience at all. Also a donate button specifically for the Afghan program support.

      Edit, again beaten by Redshift this time.

    mali muso

      mali muso

      I had seen the LIRS volunteer sign up previously and put my name down as I live in one of the target regions (VA/MD/DC, Seattle/Tacoma, Houston, Fort Worth).  Count me in as another interested in more details about how the process works from the inside.

