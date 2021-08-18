How about if we crowdsource some opportunities to help the refugees?
Mousebumples sent me this from the Wisconsin Department Children and Families: How Can I Help?
If you have any information, add it below.
by WaterGirl| 19 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
How about if we crowdsource some opportunities to help the refugees?
Mousebumples sent me this from the Wisconsin Department Children and Families: How Can I Help?
If you have any information, add it below.
H.E.Wolf
Donating miles from frequent-flyer programs may help refugees get from the US city they arrive in, to a city where they are able to settle more permanently.
https://miles4migrants.org/about-us/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_o.UoEDLcIe.CMXXhuPoP8Cruo2CWiGo2c4wrlp5ygKw-1629317166-0-gqNtZGzNAdCjcnBszQWl
Note: I haven’t vetted this organization personally. If anyone can provide more info, that would be great!
H.E.Wolf
For those in faith communities, your local house of worship* may be involved in resettlement and/or aid efforts.
*church, synagogue, mosque, etc.
Mousebumples
Thanks for front paging this. Not sure how much I can facilitate but I am in Wisconsin (*technically at work, shhh!) so I’ll check van to see if I can help out with questions in the comments.
Josie
Noone Left Behind is a group I have donated to in the past and I still am on their mailing list. They are connected with several other groups now.
SiubhanDuinne
To my astonishment, Governor Kemp said he is open to bringing Afghan refugees to Georgia, although of course he had to take a few swipes at Biden and Dems in general as he did so. But still…
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ajc.com/politics/politics-blog/georgia-gov-open-to-accepting-afghanistan-refugees-after-taliban-takeover/NC5HHA7WGVAB3EM7PCET7Q5Y5U/%3foutputType=amp
Looking for any local/state organisations that may be facilitating relocation.
CaseyL
International Rescue is a group I’ve donated to. They’re an all-refugees sort of group, but are currently focusing on Afghan rescue and resettlement
Also, KeepingOurPromise which focuses on Afghans who worked directly with US forces.
sixthdoctor
https://www.lirs.org and https://refugees.org were sites i had seen referenced.
LIRS is Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.
Edit: They’re one of the NGOs that are approved to receive and resettle refugees in this country. Not in all areas, but after John’s post last night I signed up to host or sponsor an Afghan refugee or family too. Oops, I type too slow 😂
Pavlov'sMan
Contact your local resettlement agencies. Better yet, contact local volunteer groups or 501(c)(3)s in your city.
Be careful though, as some have religious motives. (I speak with intimate knowledge of having worked in refugee resettlement for 3.5 years.)
Here’s an informative site that introduces the process refugees go through, to become refugees. https://embracerefugees.hyperakt.com/
If folks would like, I can write something up, that explains the process in more detail, as the above site does not offer too much info. For example, it says nothing about SIVs, which is how the Afghans who helped US forces will be allowed in, and they’re not technically refugees since they don’t go through UNHCR. Nor does it say how little money refugees get from the government. (Psssst -it’s only $975 per person.)
Rep. Andy Kim posted this a couple of days ago:
HELPING HERE IN U.S.: Additionally, if you’re in the United States and wish to help people evacuating Afghanistan, here’s how you can help:
If you want to volunteer for airport pickup, apartment setups, and/or meals for Afghans, go to https://t.co/bw2zeqFzQL
5/10
— Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) August 16, 2021
Pavlov'sMan
There are 9 “VOLAGs” – “Voluntary Agency”. They sign cooperative agreements with the State Dept.
Wiki link – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VOLAG
karen marie
I just donated to the International Rescue Committee, Phoenix, AZ. I clicked on “monetary and clothing donations” and it took me to an Amazon wish list.
And to expand on what’s needed for refugees right now this page on the LIRS website notes the initial locations where the people will arrive to volunteer if you’re local, and a special plea for any lawyers with immigration experience at all. Also a donate button specifically for the Afghan program support.
Edit, again beaten by Redshift this time.
@Pavlov’sMan: Yay on remembering your nym! But nyms with apostrophes have to be manually approved every single time, so I am guessing you will want to change your nym slightly.
@Pavlov’sMan: Please write something up and I can add it up top. thank you
@Pavlov’sMan: I’m interested, but that link isn’t loading for me. Do you recommend any organizations to support resettlement in particular?
mali muso
I had seen the LIRS volunteer sign up previously and put my name down as I live in one of the target regions (VA/MD/DC, Seattle/Tacoma, Houston, Fort Worth). Count me in as another interested in more details about how the process works from the inside.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings