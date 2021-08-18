JFC, these DC journalists and their emo takes. Josh Marshall’s post yesterday about DC Press Bigs getting to “Peak Screech” (paywall) gets it right. All of a sudden a bunch of journalists who are almost always wrong get space for their lava-hot takes about the future of America’s position in the world. I especially like the “both parties failed” headline from perennial wrong person Matt Bai. I hope George W. Bush sends him a painting for that one.

As I was paging through my morning read of the Washington Post, story after story about Afghanistan came up. Yet, a month ago, or even a year ago, these same people who are all lit up over leaving weren’t pounding out emo takes about the Potemkin-like nature of our Afghan allies, who we supported with billions of dollars of aid. I guess Biden’s presidency, U.S. foreign policy, and the history of the world as we know it didn’t “hinge” on whether or not we were funneling dollars into a completely corrupt regime.

Edit: Forgot to add this: