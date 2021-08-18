Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday You Can Hold Your Head, Tuesday, Wednesday Stay in Bed

JFC, these DC journalists and their emo takes. Josh Marshall’s post yesterday about DC Press Bigs getting to “Peak Screech” (paywall) gets it right. All of a sudden a bunch of journalists who are almost always wrong get space for their lava-hot takes about the future of America’s position in the world. I especially like the “both parties failed” headline from perennial wrong person Matt Bai. I hope George W. Bush sends him a painting for that one.

As I was paging through my morning read of the Washington Post, story after story about Afghanistan came up. Yet, a month ago, or even a year ago, these same people who are all lit up over leaving weren’t pounding out emo takes about the Potemkin-like nature of our Afghan allies, who we supported with billions of dollars of aid. I guess Biden’s presidency, U.S. foreign policy, and the history of the world as we know it didn’t “hinge” on whether or not we were funneling dollars into a completely corrupt regime.

Edit: Forgot to add this:

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Ken

      As I was paging through my morning read of the Washington Post

      I think I’ve spotted the source of your problem, as the doctor said to the patient with the arrow through his head….

      Reply
    3. 3.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Honestly we should just establish a special “tax the foreign policy establishment and any journalist who thinks we should have stayed into penury to pay for the war” bill. If they’re so set on staying forever they can shell out the billions it takes. Also, they and their sons and daughters can train up, gear up, and be the front line American forces stationed there.

      I mean these are the same OMG teh Deficit will kill us all ! concern trolls but they act like staying for another decade is basically cost free. Well, it ain’t cost free so pony up extra or shut up.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Spanky

      New: Afghan ambassador in Tajikistan says President Ashraf Ghani escaped with $169m worth of cash in bags before Kabul fell to the Taliban, BBC reports.

      I certainly hope the skycap got a good tip for that one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      brendancalling

      Interestingly, the Post seems to be the least hysterical. CNN, on the other hand, is really over-the-top with the hot takes and shrieking. Has Chris Cillizza weighed in yet, sputtering about how this is the end of Biden’s presidency?

      As you point out, these people are reliably wrong—although I have to highlight Jennifer Rubin, again, as the one person who seems to actually understand ANYTHING. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but good lord—when did she grow brain? Her regular smackdowns of her colleagues (and of course Republicans) are great.

      Anyway, as predicted by a lot of people, I don’t think Afghanistan will be an issue in 2022. Americans have wanted to leave for years, and the polling shows it. Cillizza, Tapper, ChuckToddler, and the rest can go have their hissy fits all they want—it’s just for ratings anyway, and as soon as there’s something else to chase after, they’ll drop the issue.

      I don’t agree with/read Atrios Johnson on very much these days, but he’s 100% accurate when he says the media is objectively pro-war.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      VOR

      Exactly. It annoys me to no end that journalists/pundits are NOW talking about the Potemkin nature of the Afghan army and government as if everyone knew that. And yet these same journalists/pundits didn’t bother to write about that information. It’s like the DC journalists who stockpile scoops for their future book rather than reporting the information at a point in time when it would be actionable.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      New: Afghan ambassador in Tajikistan says President Ashraf Ghani escaped with $169m worth of cash in bags before Kabul fell to the Taliban, BBC reports.

      Damn.

      Any word on where he is retiring to?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      jonas

      @VOR: ​
        It annoys me to no end that journalists/pundits are NOW talking about the Potemkin nature of the Afghan army and government as if everyone knew that.

      Their sources at DOS and the Pentagon are in full-on, Code Red CYA mode over this, so that’s what makes it into the reporting.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      Sports journalist Bob Ryan used to describe famed homer Celtic announcer Johnny Most’s outrage voices as Voice one, Voice two, and Dog Whistle (no racist connotation like currently) as he climbed the octave scale.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @brendancalling:

      CNN, on the other hand, is really over-the-top with the hot takes and shrieking.

      Jake Tapper’s twitter feed is very emo tween right now.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Raoul Paste

      Why, it’s as if there was a military industrial complex or something.  Or this year’s version of the Jimmy Carter treatment

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Spanky

      @VOR: They write that and all their sources instantly dry up. They’ve been taught since at least the Cheney Administration to be good stenographers or else.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Brachiator

      @brendancalling:

      Has Chris Cillizza weighed in yet, sputtering about how this is the end of Biden’s presidency?

      Oh yes. There is a long screed somewhere about Biden and the “crisis of competence.”

      A good chunk of the press and pundit corps are busy weaving fantasies about an Afghanistan that never existed and blaming Biden for his inability to perform miracles.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      germy

      Ask yourself this-

      If you funneled billions of dollars every month for 20 years to one of the poorest countries in the world, and at the end of those 20 years it’s STILL one of the poorest countries in the world… then WHO GOT RICH OF THAT MONEY?

      — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩 (@kingsrush) August 17, 2021

      defense contractors, lobbyists, private security, suppliers, politicians, Afghan officials

      — paula (@readrescuegive) August 17, 2021

      Reply
    17. 17.

      oldster

      @Spanky:

      I hope he landed in a place where no one can break a hundred dollar bill.

      I mean — that’s a lotta sacks of cash, even if it was all in c-notes.

      But I am sure that if Joe Biden had only Stayed The Course for another Six Months then this sterling Public Servant of Unimpeachable Integritude would have created a New Beacon of Democracy in the Middle East.

      But he didn’t. Even. Try!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      stacib

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: Exactly!  At every press conference, Jen Psaki should ask every reporter that wants to stay how many of their kids are they willing to commit to fight.  Same goes for every politician that’s spouting the same crap.  It’s time for them to send their kids if they are so happy for gunplay with the Taliban.

      Reply

