In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why the Taliban Actually Were Able To Retake Afghanistan So Easily, It Is Because the Trump Administration Agreed the US Would Unconditionally Surrender To Them

In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why the Taliban Actually Were Able To Retake Afghanistan So Easily, It Is Because the Trump Administration Agreed the US Would Unconditionally Surrender To Them

The title is not hyperbole. The agreement negotiated by Ambassador Khalilzad, the Special Representative for Afghan Reconstruction working under the direction of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the direct orders of then President Trump makes the Treaty of Versailles look like strategic genius.

The abject surrender is in part one and sections 2 and 3 of part 3. Part 2, which is the Taliban’s responsibilities as a result of the agreement, are not enforceable by the US once the US and its Coalition allies complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan and because of what the US agreed to in part 1: to never again threaten to use force, use force, or interfere in any way in Afghanistan.

What did the US agree to:

  1. Release of Taliban prisoners,
  2. Lifting of all sanctions,
  3. Complete withdrawal from Afghanistan,
  4. To never again threaten to use force, use force, or interfere in any way in Afghanistan
  5. To seek positive relations with the Taliban
  6. To establish economic reconciliation with the new post occupation Islamic government of Afghanistan

The key parts are in screen grabs below.

In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why the Taliban Actually Were Able To Retake Afghanistan So Easily, It Is Because the Trump Administration Agreed the US Would Unconditionally Surrender To Them In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why the Taliban Actually Were Able To Retake Afghanistan So Easily, It Is Because the Trump Administration Agreed the US Would Unconditionally Surrender To Them 1 In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why the Taliban Actually Were Able To Retake Afghanistan So Easily, It Is Because the Trump Administration Agreed the US Would Unconditionally Surrender To Them 2 In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why the Taliban Actually Were Able To Retake Afghanistan So Easily, It Is Because the Trump Administration Agreed the US Would Unconditionally Surrender To Them 3 In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why the Taliban Actually Were Able To Retake Afghanistan So Easily, It Is Because the Trump Administration Agreed the US Would Unconditionally Surrender To Them 4 In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why the Taliban Actually Were Able To Retake Afghanistan So Easily, It Is Because the Trump Administration Agreed the US Would Unconditionally Surrender To Them 5

In Case Anyone Was Wondering Why the Taliban Actually Were Able To Retake Afghanistan So Easily, It Is Because the Trump Administration Agreed the US Would Unconditionally Surrender To Them 6

It also DID NOT help that now former Afghan President Ghani issued a stand down order to the Afghan Security Forces before he fled the country, allegedly with millions of dollars:

Or that, as the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has now twice documented*,there never really were 300,000 members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces because a plurality to a majority of the Afghan soldiers and police officers on the payroll were no show jobs.

From SIGAR Audit 15-26AR*:

Despite 13 years and several billions of dollars in salary assistance to the Afghan government for the ANP, there is still no assurance that personnel and payroll data are accurate. Since 2006, U.S. government audit agencies have consistently found problems with the tracking and reporting of Afghan National Police (ANP) personnel and payroll data.

From SIGAR’s Audit of 30 OCT 2016:

In January 2015 SIGAR reported that more than $300 million in annual, U.S.-funded salary payments to the Afghan National Police were based on only partially verified or reconciled data, and that there was no assurances that personnel and payroll data were accurate. SIGAR found similar deficiencies during the course of the April 2015 audit of Afghan National Army personnel and payroll data. There are continuing reports of significant gaps between the assigned force strength of the ANDSF and the actual number of personnel serving.

Additionally, a number of the commanders in the ANDSF, both military and police, were either selling everything they could to the Taliban to pay their Soldiers and police officers who were not actually being paid, were embezzling the money, and/or took a payout from the Taliban not to fight.

We have four documentable, verifiable reasons for why the Taliban were able to so quickly and easily retake Afghanistan and not a single one of them was the result of something the Biden administration did.

  1. The Trump administration negotiated the US’s abject surrender to the Taliban
  2. Ghani issued a stand down order to the ANDSF before fleeing Afghanistan to save his own hide
  3. We paid to train, equip, and sustain a significant number of Afghan military and police personnel that didn’t exist anywhere except on the payroll
  4. Because Ghani’s government wasn’t paying its soldiers or police, or because its senior military and police leadership were stealing the funding, some Afghan military and police leaders and personnel cut deals with the Taliban not to fight in exchange for money

I think it is important to stipulate that reasons 3 and 4 – the no shows on the payroll and the misappropriation of salaries – began when George W Bush was president and then continued until last week when we began the final withdrawal.

It is also important to recognize that things did not go smoothly last week through this past Monday. It is also important to recognize that things are going smoothly now.

Finally, for more details on what the Tajiks in Panjir are doing, this is an excellent thread:

Open thread!

* For some reason SIGAR’s Audit 15-26AR now goes to a page not found link.

    1. 1.

      Spanky

      Hmmmmm. I’m sure the text of the agreement will be on all the news channels. As will the accurate analysis.

      Now where’s that :rolleyes: gif?

    6. 6.

      germy

      For those who say the Afghan army did not fight and crumbled under pressure from the Taliban, let us listen to a soldier who is being disarmed under @ashrafghani order. He is crying and begging his commander saying: “My dear commander, I don’t give [my]weapon to Punjab

      So the Afghan army were proud warriors who were disarmed by Ghani but who also cut deals with the Taliban not to fight?  I’m trying to understand.

    8. 8.

      waspuppet

      If anyone doesn’t realize by now that Trump and his minions essentially admire the Taliban and want to be like them, I don’t know what to say anymore.

       

      Everything they accused Obama of being and thinking, Trump cheerfully, regularly, got on national TV and admitted to. The fact that he’s still considered a true-blue Real American is the clearest illustration of white privilege I can come up with.

    9. 9.

      Mary G

      Adam, do you want to say “I told you so?” That inspector general’s report was scathing and sounded just like you.

    10. 10.

      Jay C

      Thank you for this post, Adam: it’s nice to see that there ARE “receipts”, but depressing as f*ck to know that scarcely a word of this is likely to make into “mainstream” media coverage of the Afghanistan debacle: not as long as there are clicks to be generated raking over President Biden’s Administration…

      At least (so far) our “Retreat From Kabul” hasn’t turned out as badly as a previous one…

    11. 11.

      Spanky

      @germy: Yeah, it depends on who paid whom. Looks like the Afghan govt was hoarding all their cash and not paying army/police, and the Taliban was spreading cash around.

      I think this will eventually end up being seen as the best possible outcome of our clusterfuck as could be hoped. Especially since Trump’s greasy fingerprints are all over it.

    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      Could you please inhabit the body of Jake Tapper and go on national TV with this???

    13. 13.

      Lapassionara

      The Republicans are threatening a congressional investigation into Afghanistan.  Bring it on!  This agreement could not have been worse for the US if Putin had written it himself.

      As always, many thanks, Adam

    14. 14.

      piratedan

      @germy:  some from column A and some from column B… consider it a poo poo platter of failure items.

      I can understand the urgency of some in the military to protect those that they worked with and be anguished that all of those folks should have been first to have been spirited out before everything became critical and I am certain that there was a missed opportunity there to handle that better… Just that I also know that the State Department was hollowed out, you had to sweep out the rubbish, bring in the new folks, have them get up to speed. I don’t discount a certain sabotage and not sharing of agreements made that were never disclosed. The documents presented were almost certainly never presented in Congress.

      but even while doing so…. this was brokered when? did no one notice until now? did it get rabbit holed while we were on Impeachment 2 – Presidential Bugaloo?

      They want to lash out at Grandpa Joe and he will certainly allow them to vent their collective wrath but what Smilin’ Joe will not do is lie about the hand that he was dealt and the best of bad choices he had to make. I just wish that I could live in a context free world at times where none of my actions are ever remembered and that I am the only one with any agency, ever.

    15. 15.

      Mike in NC

      This reminds me of a guy I knew who spent his tour as a mess sergeant in the China-Burma-India theater of operations during World War Two. One day he was tasked with preparing a luncheon for General Stillwell and his staff.

      The general was impressed that a small remote facility in Burma could do such a good job, and he was told that the supply folks always ordered twice the amount of food than the actual number of personnel in the unit.

    16. 16.

      Hoodie

      Yep, the die was already cast and Biden ended up holding the bag.  When you look at it, this agreement is not that bad if you take into account that the ANA was essentially worthless and because it looks like the Taliban actually might be interested in remaining in touch with the outside world.  Thing is, Trump should been the one getting people out of Afghanistan we he knew he was going to sign this.  This is so typical of Republicans, make a mess and leave it for Democrats to clean up while all the time blaming them for cutting our losses – and counting on the idiots in the media to go along with that.  Bush did a similar thing to Obama.

      Trump had already drawn down US troops to 2500 in conjunction with this “deal,” and I imagine most of the materiel supporting them is long gone.  Reneging on this deal would have required putting a bunch more in country and resupplying them – basically a second invasion – and I doubt that Pakistan and the surrounding countries would have been very helpful in that.

      All these nitwits on CNN et al. act like it’s a trivial matter to get a bunch of people in or out of a landlocked country in the midst of civil war and with hostile or unstable neighbors.   Adam, how exposed are those Marines at the Kabul airport if the Taliban decides to get aggressive?  I know the Marines would inflict horrible casualties on the Taliban if they try something, but our folks are a long way from home and totally dependent on air transport in a world where just about anyone can get a shoulder-fired AA missile.  Would they be able to fight their way out of there?

    17. 17.

      Benw

      If only Afghanistan had some clever nickname that could’ve warned us what a  fucking stupid idea it was to invade

    22. 22.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Good info Adam, It was clear something like this had to be going on the way Trump made his “blow up all the forts” comment.

    25. 25.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Old School: ​
        First Dump would never have a plan as that would involve work. Second the media would have given him a free pass.

    26. 26.

      Ken

      @Lapassionara:This agreement could not have been worse for the US if Putin had written it himself.

      Funny you should mention that….

      (Just joking, as there’s no evidence for that. Yet.)

    29. 29.

      Adam L Silverman

      @germy: I just updated that tweet up top to provide the context of what Punjab is referencing:

    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @Benw: Maybe something really snappy, something that makes you think about death… hey, graveyards might work for that.  And maybe something that makes your own government seem important and powerful.  That one is tougher… kingdom, realm, world power.  No those don’t seem right.  How about empire?  I’m sure they could have figured something out that might have warned us.  Bastards!

    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      But…but…Adam, a LOT of people on Twitter told me President Biden is weak/got rolled/sold out Afghan women and girls/hates America/hates the troops/was a big poopy-head.

      You’re not suggesting they were wrong, are you?

    34. 34.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @germy:

      So the Afghan army were proud warriors who were disarmed by Ghani but who also cut deals with the Taliban not to fight? I’m trying to understand.

      Trump set Ghani and company up for blame for predicable disaster last year. Since Trump is an idiot, he telegraphed it, so Ghani cut his own deal with the Taliban to save himself. After all, he was already the villain so nothing to lose now.

    38. 38.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Old School: So what was Trump’s plan if he would have won election? Blame all of the current events on Obama?

      Blame Ghani. Trump’s been doing that the past two days.

    40. 40.

      Brachiator

      @Adam L Silverman:

      The Trump administration negotiated the US’s abject surrender to the Taliban

      What would a non-abject surrender look like?

      My hatred of Trump knows no bounds. And God knows this fraud was incompetent.

      But a withdrawal from Afghanistan was necessary and inevitable. And the Taliban seemed to be the inevitable victors. The US could play at face saving, much as the British played at still being a world power when they returned Hong Kong to China.

      But I do not know what other options were available. The fall of Afghanistan is looking a lot like the fall of South Vietnam. I don’t know how things could have ended differently.

    43. 43.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Lapassionara: If the GOP takes the House, let alone the House and the Senate, the first two things they’re going to do is set up a Select Committee to investigate how the election was stolen and then impeach Biden.

    44. 44.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Richard Hanania @RichardHanania 29m
      Milley and Austin press conference right now. They’re saying the Taliban is allowing people with visas, documentation, etc. to leave. The media keeps giving them hypotheticals, bringing up unconfirmed reports, basically begging them to start fighting again. This is instructive.

    45. 45.

      Mart

      Surprised the old Chicago machine model failed, “personnel that didn’t exist anywhere except on the payroll”

