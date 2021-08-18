We can’t do anything about Afghanistan, but we can do something to protect our democracy.
Right now. Today.
Call the number below. They even tell us what we need to say, so this is not even complicated.
Please make the call, and then tell us about your call in the comments. If you call and write a comment, you won’t just have made one call – you can inspire someone else to call.
We need you to call your U.S. Representative at 833-465-7142 and demand that they pass HR4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act—immediately.
Request from Fair Fight for everyone to call their U.S. Representative (sent out yesterday)
Today was a historic day for voting rights, as Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell officially introduced the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (HR4) in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is landmark legislation, befitting its name and the legacy of Congressman John Lewis, that would implement historic and urgently needed protections of the freedom to vote.
Here’s the deal: We need both the For the People Act AND the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in order to fight back against the slate of anti-voter bills passed in state legislatures and to protect voters from future attacks on their freedom to vote.
With redistricting around the corner, it’s imperative that the House pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act when they come back into session on the 23rd, so that the Senate is able to vote on both the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act as soon as they return from recess.
Below are some key points to emphasize when calling your Representatives about the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.
What to Say To Your Representatives
Our democracy is in crisis. It is essential that both the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act become law before state legislatures and commissions formally approve new redistricting maps. We need urgent federal action to secure fair districts, protect voters from partisan gerrymandering, and ensure their voices are heard. I’m counting on you to pass HR4 as soon as you return to DC.
Want some more information? Feel free to share the following with your Representatives:
Americans across party lines support common sense national standards to protect the freedom to vote, and ensure all eligible voters are able to make their voices heard.
The House must take immediate action to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in order to protect voters from future attacks on their freedom to vote and ensure fair districts.
Together, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act are key tools in protecting the freedom to vote across the country—and particularly for protecting people of color from voter suppression.
Thank you for your support and activism,
Team Fair Fight Action
