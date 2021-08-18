We can’t do anything about Afghanistan, but we can do something to protect our democracy.

Right now. Today.

Call the number below. They even tell us what we need to say, so this is not even complicated.

Please make the call, and then tell us about your call in the comments. If you call and write a comment, you won’t just have made one call – you can inspire someone else to call.

We need you to call your U.S. Representative at 833-465-7142 and demand that they pass HR4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act—immediately.

