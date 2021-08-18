Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Voting Rights Act – Please Call Now

We can’t do anything about Afghanistan, but we can do something to protect our democracy.

Right now.  Today.

Call the number below.  They even tell us what we need to say, so this is not even complicated.

Please make the call, and then tell us about your call in the comments.  If you call and write a comment, you won’t just have made one call – you can inspire someone else to call.

We need you to call your U.S. Representative at 833-465-7142 and demand that they pass HR4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act—immediately.

This same information is available at any time – look for the red alert button and the link right below it.

Request from Fair Fight for everyone to call their U.S. Representative (sent out yesterday)

Today was a historic day for voting rights, as Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell officially introduced the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (HR4) in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is landmark legislation, befitting its name and the legacy of Congressman John Lewis, that would implement historic and urgently needed protections of the freedom to vote.

Here’s the deal: We need both the For the People Act AND the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in order to fight back against the slate of anti-voter bills passed in state legislatures and to protect voters from future attacks on their freedom to vote.

With redistricting around the corner, it’s imperative that the House pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act when they come back into session on the 23rd, so that the Senate is able to vote on both the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act as soon as they return from recess.

We need you to call your U.S. Representative at 833-465-7142 and demand that they pass HR4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act—immediately.

Below are some key points to emphasize when calling your Representatives about the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

What to Say To Your Representatives

Our democracy is in crisis. It is essential that both the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act become law before state legislatures and commissions formally approve new redistricting maps. We need urgent federal action to secure fair districts, protect voters from partisan gerrymandering, and ensure their voices are heard. I’m counting on you to pass HR4 as soon as you return to DC.

Want some more information? Feel free to share the following with your Representatives:

Americans across party lines support common sense national standards to protect the freedom to vote, and ensure all eligible voters are able to make their voices heard.

The House must take immediate action to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in order to protect voters from future attacks on their freedom to vote and ensure fair districts.

Together, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act are key tools in protecting the freedom to vote across the country—and particularly for protecting people of color from voter suppression.

Thank you for your support and activism,

Team Fair Fight Action

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      dnfree

      I just saw this at electoral-vote. They’ve become a daily read for me, with a combination of knowledge, insight, and snark.
      ———————
      And So It Begins
      This news largely flew under the radar, because it is wonky and bureaucratic. That’s by design; as Georgia Republicans don’t want anyone to pay attention to their endgame until it’s a fait accompli. Anyhow, taking advantage of the brand-new election laws they just passed, the state legislature has taken the first step toward seizing control of elections in Fulton County. They have asked for the Georgia State Board of Elections to convene a review board to examine what happened in Fulton in 2020, and the Board of Elections has already agreed. This launches a complicated series of steps that could lead to the removal of the folks who currently oversee elections in Fulton, to be replaced by a single person appointed by the State Board. The State Board has a 3-1 Republican majority, and the person would almost certainly remain in control through next year’s elections.

      Fulton was an obvious target for the first test ride of the new laws. It really has had some high-profile ballot screw-ups, and that gives plenty of cover for an investigation. At the same time, the county is also overwhelmingly Democratic and heavily Black, and so is a profitable place to engage in chicanery, whether that is reducing the number of polling places, or reducing voting hours, or rejecting lots of ballots on technicalities, or having intimidating police officers around to “protect” voters, or whatever.

      This story is just beginning, not only because the process set up by Georgia is slow and complicated (so as to give them plenty of legal cover), but also because the lawsuits will soon start dropping. Still, it’s going to be a very important story to keep an eye on. (Z)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      When you call, you will need to know the name of your U.S. Representative.  I drew a blank for a second (blissfully putting the name Rodney Davis out of my head) and they asked for my zip code.  Then I got disconnected.

      I called back and gave them the name and was connected.

      The lame person who answered the phone took my information, as if she was running out of gas.  Speaking slowly, very quietly.  I asked about Rep. Davis position on the Voting Rights bill, and she said, “I don’t really know, off the top of my head.”

      Wow.  I asked her if she could find out from someone.  She went away and came back and she told me that no one else was there.  “I’m just an intern.”, she said.  I politely suggested that if she is going to be the face of the office, answering the phone, that it would be helpful if she knew what the Representatives positions are on key pieces of legislation.

      Rodney Davis is just awful, and I envy those of you who are represented  by someone who isn’t an evil hack.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      In my experience, the interns answering the phone always play dumb.

      When I have the energy and good enough spirits I tell them they sound like a nice young person, how patriotic to be working for a Congressperson, and as an oldster, I feel it my duty to educate young people. Then I give a short lecture, interspersed with questions (as teachers are won’t to do), e.g., Do you know what “consent of the governed means?” “How can we have consent of the governed without free and fair elections?”

      I can usually hear them squirming, wondering how can I get this crank off
      the phone?

      Does this do any good? Research shows most learners have to hear information several times before it is assimilated.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      My Rep tweeted yesterday that he is supporting H.R. 4.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WereBear

      Just did it. Even though it was Elise Stefanik (metaphorically spitting on the ground) but I called the most local office to me and got an actual person!

      Honestagawd, this is a FIRST. I was very polite :)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Almost Retired

      Although Ted Lieu is totally solid, I like to call with a few “attaboys” every now and then.  And so I did.

      Reply

