COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Aug. 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday / Wednesday, Aug. 17-18

There is a lot of overstatement in this article, IMO, but I’m sure the headline will be widely circulated:

Most analyses of breakthrough infections have included figures collected through the end of June. Based on the cumulative figures, the C.D.C. and public health experts had concluded that breakthrough infections were extremely rare, and that vaccinated people were highly unlikely to become severely ill.

The states’ data do affirm that vaccinated people are far less likely to become severely ill or to die from Covid-19. In California, for example, the 1,615 hospitalizations of people with breakthrough infections as of Aug. 8 represents just 0.007 percent of nearly 22 million fully immunized residents, and breakthrough deaths an even smaller percentage.

But in six of the states, breakthrough infections accounted for 18 percent to 28 percent of recorded cases in recent weeks. (In Virginia, the outlier, 6.4 percent of the cases were in vaccinated people.) These numbers are likely to be underestimates, because most fully immunized people who become infected may not be taking careful precautions, or may not feel ill enough to seek a test…

Breakthrough infections accounted for 12 percent to 24 percent of Covid-related hospitalizations in the states, The Times found. The number of deaths was small, so the proportion among vaccinated people is too variable to be useful, although it does appear to be higher than the C.D.C. estimate of 0.5 percent…

A vast majority of vaccinated people who are hospitalized for Covid-19 are likely to be older adults or those who have weakened immune systems for other reasons. C.D.C. data show that 74 percent of breakthrough cases are among adults 65 or older.

Most states do not compile the numbers by age, sex or the presence of other conditions. But in Oregon, which does, the median age for a breakthrough-associated death is 83 years…

Yes, those of us who are old, fat, riddled with co-morbidities [waves hand], or living with people who have those problems should probably step up our current precautions and/or get a booster shot when mandated. (I would not be eligible for one until January, under the current plans, which in pandemic terms is a loooong ways away.) But screaming that OMG THE VAXX HAS FAILED WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE is cosplay for the comfortable, at this point.

The region escaped the worst when the pandemic erupted last year, but in recent weeks has seen the highest deaths globally, as soaring infections push fragile healthcare systems to the brink and expose sluggish vaccination rollouts.

“This COVID-19 surge driven by the Delta variant is claiming a tragic toll on families across Southeast Asia and it’s far from over,” Alexander Matheou, Asia Pacific Director, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a statement.

It noted that most Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia have been posting record COVID-19 infections or fatalities…

… Indonesia and Philippines, the most populous countries in Southeast Asia, have only fully vaccinated around 10-11% of their people, while Vietnam sits at below 2%.

“In the short-term, we need much greater efforts by richer countries to urgently share their millions of excess vaccine doses with countries in Southeast Asia, said Matheou, adding that vaccine companies and governments also needed to share technology and boost production.

“These coming weeks are critical for scaling up treatment, testing and vaccinations, in every corner of all countries in Southeast Asia,” he said, adding that there must be a target for vaccination rates of 70-80%.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/17 China reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic) & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 43 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 3 zones were re-designated as Low Risk. 2 villages at Ruili remain at Medium Risk. Ruili has finally lifted the stay at home order for residents outside of Medium & High Risk areas. They behave been largely staying at home since the beginning of Jul., when the initial cases of the outbreak were detected. 

      Jiangsu Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases. 33 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 698 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 16 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 160 active domestic confirmed (33 mild, 142 moderate & 1 critical) cases in the city. The Lukou Sub-District remains at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (2 mild & 4 moderate), 3 already under home or centralized quarantine, 2 found via screening of residential compound under lock down & 1 from community screening. 15 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 526 active domestic confirmed (94 mild, 390 moderate, 26 serious & 16 critical) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 7 sub-districts, 1 township, 1 zone & 1 village remain at High Risk. 27 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 active confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie.
      • At Suqian, the 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Hunan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently are 105 active domestic confirmed (including 3 serious) & 16 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing.
      • At Zhuzhou, 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 29 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts.
      • Zhangjiajie did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 67 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 7 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an.

       

      Henan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 159 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 131 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk & 24 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu did not reported any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (13 at Yucheng County), all in transmission chains connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 2 sites remain at High risk & 7 sites at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian, there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 2 connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou & 2 w/ the outbreak in Wuhan. 5 villages remain at High Risk, 3 areas remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 7 villages remain at High Risk & 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Hubei Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 86 active domestic confirmed (38 mild, 47 moderate & 1 serious) & 67 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing & 5 to the secondary outbreak at construction site in Wuhan. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. All areas of the city are now at Low Risk.
      • Jingmen did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There are currently 42 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township remains at Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan, 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 36 active domestic confirmed & 44 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, already under centralized quarantine since 8/3.

       

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. 1 residential compound was re-designated as Low Risk. 1 industrial park remains at Medium Risk.

      At Ningbo in Zhejiang Province there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a dock worker at the port there.

      Alashankou border crossing in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

      Imported Cases

      On 8/17, China reported 22 new imported confirmed cases (0 previously asymptomatic), 17 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 8 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar; 1 asymptomatic case,  a Chinese national returning from Laos
      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Sri Lanka, the Maldives (via Colombo), Jamaica (via the US) & Nigeria (via Frankfurt), & a Japanese national coming from Japan; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed cases no information released, yet
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Cambodia & the Philippines; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Indonesia
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Japan
      • Sanming in Fujian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Botswana; the case had arrived at Nanjing in Jiangsu Province on 7/19, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/3 the case returned to Sanming by high speed rail & re-entered 14 days of centralized quarantine, testing positive on 8/17
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, both Turkmen nationals coming from Turkmenistan; 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed cases, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Bangladesh & Japan
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Côte d’Ivoire & Kenya, off flights that landed at Guangzhou
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 confirmed & 2 asymptomatic cases
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Frankfurt)
      • Jiangsu Province (location not specified) – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, coming from the UK
      • Hefei in Anhui Province – 1 asymptomatic case; the case had arrived at ZZiamen in Fujian Province on 7/19, passed through the 14 days of centralized quarantine & tested negative multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 8/3 the case returned to Hefei by high speed rail & re-entered 7 days of centralized quarantine followed by 7 days of home quarantine, testing positive on 8/16

       

      Overall in China, 69 confirmed cases recovered (31 imported), 12 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (10 imported) & none were reclassified as confirmed cases, & 2,658 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,887 active confirmed cases in the country (753 imported), 62 in serious condition (11 imported), 500 active asymptomatic cases (400 imported), 1 suspect case (imported). 43,156 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/17, 1,887.273M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 11.902M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/18, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, all imported (from Turkey & the US).

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:
      111 new cases on 8/16, 4.2% test positivity
      1357 deaths since this started in 2020
      NYS Dept of Health says 145 new cases.

      I have a dentist appointment tomorrow morning. I hope the hygienists are still masking.

      Mousebumples

      My daughter turns 2 on Sunday. Any suggestions for good masks for kiddos would be appreciated. Also suggestions on how to get her to wear the mask without pulling it off would be good.

      Hypothetically hoping to go to Arizona for Grandma’s birthday in November, but with the way cases are spiking, i might veto 4+ hours on a plane with a (probably) still unvaccinated child.

      Thanks all!

      John S.

      This incessant whining about “Leave the unvaccinated and unmasked aloooone!” is beyond pathetic at this point. They deserve to be shunned, shamed and ostracized.

      No mask, no shirt, no shoes — no service. And to be fair, people without shirts or shoes weren’t the cause of fueling a deadly pandemic.

      Reply

