Tuesday Night Open Thread

15 Comments

I wish I had something entertaining to say but in the span of 24 hours my laptop died, my dishwasher died, and I can not friend the pressure regulator on my pressure cooker, so I am going to have do all this shit the old fashioned way. I am officially over watching and doomscrolling about Afghanistan. There is nothing I can do and nothing to be learned from the loudmouths. I put in an application to house Afghan refugees, and have not heard back, and I will do some research and try to reach out again tomorrow.

Other than that, there is nothing I can do and I am done screaming into the void.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I am officially over watching and doomscrolling about Afghanistan. There is nothing I can do and nothing to be learned from the loudmouths.

      Me too

      I put in an application to house Afghan refugees, and have not heard back, and I will do some research and try to reach out again tomorrow.

      you’re a better person than I, but I will donate

      Other than that, there is nothing I can do and I am done screaming into the void.

      me too, and done listening to others emote from air conditioned TV studios

    4. 4.

      FlyingToaster

      I’m with you. There’s no point in letting that abyss get an eyeball on me.

      Right now I’m worrying about coyotes and storrowings.
      .

    5. 5.

      jonas

      I put in an application to house Afghan refugees,

      Wow! If that ends up working out for you, definitely get a donation drive going either for cash or clothes or books or whatever they need.

    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      @Cole:

      Sounds about right. I have dropped my Internet consumption about 80% because of the sheer volume of idiocy about Afghanistan spraying from all directions. Even the animal videos are suspect.

      On the positive side, at the grocery yesterday I bought a bag of Tostitos Scoops that turned out to have an unbelievably high percentage of pristine chips. Yee-haw.

    8. 8.

      dww44

      Cole, our dishwasher needs replacing because the water pump in it (Kenmore 3 1/2 years old) stopped pumping water.  Part wasn’t readily available so researched and found a black fronted Bosch at a very good medium price.  Highly rated.  Home Depot’s third party deliverer and installer failed to show after canceling the first appointment on July 29 and were a complete no show on August 10.  We cancelled that and now can find NOTHING in black.  If you have stainless steel you can find something but there is a severe lack of supply because of the supply chain disruptions which don’t look to be fixed until sometime in 2022.

      Then this morning at 5 a.m. we had sirens going off all over town and the whole area was under tornado watches and then warnings.  Rain wrapped tornadoes embedded in the thunderstorms being dropped on us by TS Fred.  The storm caused my 94 year old friend’s alarm system to go off and she had no idea what her pass code was.  It was driving her sitters crazy and it took forever for me to convince them to please disable that thing.  They finally relented and gave me the emergency code to disable.  So, technology can be a real bear sometimes.  Good on you for taking in some refugees.  As was said up above, you are indeed a good person.

    9. 9.

      Kay

      For reasons she still doesn’t quite understand, Burk, a 47-year-old former Gilbert school board member, aspiring lawyer and Republican activist, was plucked out of political obscurity and placed at the center of a national campaign to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential victory. For weeks, a heavily armed security team, sent by Trump’s disgraced and pardoned former national security advisor Michael Flynn, lived at her house, allegedly protecting her while stoking her conspiracies and fears.
      But nine months after the election, with no great revelation, no smoking gun pointing to the massive fraud the former president claimed, one of Arizona’s biggest Stop the Steal proponents is having second thoughts.
      Her story of how she got tangled in (and is now trying to find her way out of) the web of lies that surround the 2020 election offers a window into how Trump’s campaign of disinformation came together, and how it’s slowly unraveling
      So when we stumbled upon a series of emails Burk sent to election officials and the Attorney General’s Office declaring she no longer believed many of the conspiracies she helped spread, and she thought she was “lied to and duped” by a network of people with “financial and ulterior motives as well as a specific plan and agenda,” we were… let’s go with dumbfounded.
      “You wanna talk about what a fool I am?” she said when we called      .

      I think she’s the first one to publicly admit it.

    10. 10.

      VeniceRiley

      You are aces. And house and appliance repair is like a never ending story. Right now, my shower head is cracked and leaking. My window gutter needs a clean out. I accidentally almost pulled the towel rack clean off. The bathroom sink slow drains and the mechanism to stop it is borked. This isn’t even my house I rent. The AC is fucked ….
      Im still luckier than your random  refugee or immigrant.

    12. 12.

      Scout211

      Over here in California, we have ourselves yet another big fire. This one, the Caldor Fire  is about 60 miles northeast of where we live. The local news reports are saying it is now 30,000 acres with zero containment.

      The winds have picked up so we had blue sky and sunshine for the first time in about a week (due to the smoke choking out the sun) only to see ginormous plumes of smoke billowing from the Caldor fire against the blue sky

      And with the winds, we have now red flag fire weather fire conditions.  PG&E plans to shut off power to 51,000 customers in 17 counties starting tonight. https://www.kcra.com/article/pge-customers-psps-outages/37333287

      We have one less candidate for Governor on the recall ballot since Doug Ose dropped out due to a heart attack over the weekend. BallotTrax let us know our ballots have been mailed.

      We are kind of focused on local issues right now, not on the Taliban.  So I get why you are over the doomscrolling Mr.Cole.

    14. 14.

      topclimber

      What do you think of the commenters who bad-mouthed He-Man in the last thread?

      This is probably a better avenue for your outrage right now.

    15. 15.

      Ohio Mom

      Now I am imagining the memoir the Afghani tween ending up in Bethany, West Virgina will write once he/she reaches adulthood.

