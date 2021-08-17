I wish I had something entertaining to say but in the span of 24 hours my laptop died, my dishwasher died, and I can not friend the pressure regulator on my pressure cooker, so I am going to have do all this shit the old fashioned way. I am officially over watching and doomscrolling about Afghanistan. There is nothing I can do and nothing to be learned from the loudmouths. I put in an application to house Afghan refugees, and have not heard back, and I will do some research and try to reach out again tomorrow.

Other than that, there is nothing I can do and I am done screaming into the void.