Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Showing Up, Punching In

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Showing Up, Punching In

84 Comments

IMO, Captain Obvious here (note the date) is not wrong:

    84Comments

    11. 11.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Something that I remembered with I work up this morning; the first Western disaster in Afghanistan in 1842 and the First Anglo-Afghanistan War. That started because the English political commissioner decided to score points with London by stopping the British bribes to the Afghani warlords.  He ended up dead along with a big chunk of the British army of occupation. It’s always been about “were is my money” there.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      The US dropped more bombs on Afghanistan in 2019 than any other year since the Pentagon began keeping a tally in 2006, reflecting an apparent effort to force concessions from the Taliban at the negotiating table.
      According to new figures released by US central command, US warplanes dropped 7,423 bombs and other munitions on Afghanistan, a nearly eightfold increase from 2015.
      The increasing intensity of the air campaign has been accompanied by an increase in civilian casualties attributed to US forces. According to UN data, the US accounted for half the 1,149 civilian deaths attributed to pro-government forces in Afghanistan over the first three-quarters of 2019.

      It’s just like our presence in Germany or Japan, right? Exactly the same.

      The increased civilian deaths in 2019 got barely any US media coverage, just like the reduction of air strikes in 2012 and then the ramp up in 2014 got barely any coverage. Up and down, over and over.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Cermet: I’ve got a long and bumpy road ahead of me. I shouldn’t be surprised, this being the 2nd time I tore this shoulder up, the 1st time leaving it not entirely whole. Still, I was hoping.

      Delusion springs eternal.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @OzarkHillbilly:  You could at least buy me a drink, maybe flirt with me a little first, before making a demand like that. I mean, I’m easy but not that easy.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @rikyrah: This is why I have an itsy-bitsy, teeny-tiny spark of hope that Florida will punt DeSantis out of office next year. His anti-mask crusade is high-profile, it’s unpopular, and it’s personal for people because it involves their children’s safety.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      On the topic du jour…the same talking heads that want us to stay in Afghanistan…well, if that’s what you want, you pay for it. Many of these people are awfully quick to concern troll about the deficit and then ask why we can’t just keep a two trillion dollar war going for a little longer, and a little longer after that, ad infinitum. You can’t be “concerned about the deficit” and committed to a perpetual war that isn’t being paid for, so either you find a way to pay for it that doesn’t depend on taxing the rest of us that wanted out, or never wanted in, or just STFU.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      p.a.

      FoPo elites; John Fogerty: “… and when we asked them how much should we give, they only answered more more more…”

       

      Had a boss in the shit with higher-ups, was therefore getting shuffled to a new location, wanted to know “why?” Higher ups: “we think you’re the man for the job.”  “Oh!  What will I be doing?”  Higher-ups: “we don’t know yet.”

      FoPo elites: 1) we stay

      2) ???

      3) success!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JPL: The irony is, it’s not even the one that hurts the most right now, that’s the arthritis in the left one. But after the fall, the right shoulder is particularly precarious and w/o surgery is likely to go the rest of the way and become permanently damaged.

      Like I said, fuck me.
      eta, and the sweetener is I’m already scheduled for a pelvic stent next week but now I need to try to fit this surgery in before that one because I can’t go off the blood thinners after the stent is put in.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ohio Mom

      Uh, wasn’t Matt Yglesias a big fan of both wars, way back when? This is a subject he’s forfeited any credibility on. Make that “one of the subjects,” as I recall from when I used to follow him, he’s all wrong on education policy too.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      narya

      @OzarkHillbilly: well, prolly not gonna honor that last request, but I would be happy to send homemade baked goods. They have no power to heal shoulders, though. Bread? Cookies? Pecan rolls? I’d send croissants, but they really don’t travel that well; good ones need to be consumed the same day, though old ones can be used for bread pudding.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      geg6

      NBC and MSNBC need to quit calling Richard Engel’s spots “reporting.” Nothing he has said for the last several days is in any way “reporting.” He has been editorializing, with added angry serious man red face and incoherent screaming about betrayal and how we must save the millions of Afghans who supported the US and, basically, every woman and girl in the country, whatever it takes. I think ol’ Rich should show the courage of his convictions and spend some of the big bucks he gets from NBC/MSNBC and charter a fleet of planes to get them out himself. Maybe he and George Packer can team up on it. Myself, I’m happy to give the president time to get out who he can and get us the hell out of that shithole.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Betty Cracker

      @hueyplong: There are so many things to be mad about these days that CNN’s Toobin TV rehabilitation hardly cracks the top 1000, but it is outrageous and disgusting. I happened to be tuned in when CNN first brought him back in front of the cameras. It was an excruciating segment in which Dana Bash Alisyn Camerota was tasked with reviewing his offense for viewers, hearing his regrets, absolving his sins on behalf of all women and welcoming him back to the fold. So gross and so unnecessary since there are certainly dozens if not hundreds and thousands of similarly qualified legal analysts who haven’t showed their wangs to colleagues on a Zoom call.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      BC in Illinois

      @zhena gogolia:

      “very little partisan hypocrisy”?  is he kidding me?

      Partisan hypocrisy? I’ll give you partisan hypocrisy. From my Congresswoman, Ann Wagner (Partisan Hypocrisy – MO):

      While the images on TV today remind us of Saigon and the fall of Vietnam, this disaster in Afghanistan was completely avoidable and is infinitely worse for our credibility in the Middle East – and the fault lies one hundred percent with Joe Biden. This poses a national security threat not just to the American people, but also to our interests abroad.

      The Taliban’s complete and total takeover of Kabul and Afghanistan is horrific, and I am calling on Joe Biden to step up and explain what he is going to do to fix this catastrophe. He should be held accountable for his incompetent actions that put Americans and our allies who fought with us in grave danger.

      Furthermore, the Biden Administration’s utter failure in Afghanistan will be devastating for Afghan women and children who will once again face brutal human rights abuses at the hands of the Taliban, as well as the countless brave allies who helped our international coalition secure the nation and who now face the threat of violent reprisals against themselves and their families.

      Platitudes and hopes for international partnership won’t save lives and protect the Afghan people and American interests. Joe Biden has to answer for his failure and the fallout from the Taliban takeover will be a stain on his legacy.

      [Emphasis added, for emphasis.]

      Ann Wagner is never a profile in courage. She mostly stays out of sight, quietly serving her corporate sponsors. She is a reliable Republican vote and, as a party hack, is thus a good indication of how the GOP winds are blowing. Note the lack of any mention of Trump, or of her suggested way forward.

      The rest of her letter to constituents is about child sexual abuse materials on the internet [OnlyFans?], Section 230, the 200th Anniversary of the State of Missouri *, and the crisis at our southern border:

      I have seen first hand how bad the problems at our border are, and we must do more to prevent the surge of illegal immigrants rushing across the border, so many of whom are not tested for COVID and are flooding into our communities.

      This is how the GOP winds blow. Yes, COVID is flooding into Missouri communities, but it isn’t coming from our southern border. [Unless she means, perhaps, Missouri’s border with Arkansas. That’s possible.]

      • The less said, the better.
      Reply
    44. 44.

      zhena gogolia

      @geg6:

      Thank you for channeling my feelings. I don’t watch TV, but just hearing about him makes me furious. How many of their children have joined up?

      I’m going to cancel my Atlantic subscription over this.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kay

      @zhena gogolia:

      Everything I have seen since the collapse shows me they were never, ever going to leave. They would have “reduced” forces for a period, but fudged that with contractors, and in that period they would have ramped up air strikes because with air strikes there’s no US dead and no media coverage- it’s absolutely painless politically for them.

      By 2022 they would have been telling Biden to launch another bombing campaign to “force the Taliban to the negotiating table” or beat them back temporarily so they could declare peace again. That was the Trump Doctrine. Kick up a big storm of bullshit while bombing enough to create an illusion there’s progress.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Cermet

      @OzarkHillbilly: Stents; been there, got one (heart.) After five years I took myself off the thinners (being pointless.) But I’m a total believer in following medical advice till I considered it to be too much of a hassle … .

      Reply
    48. 48.

      zhena gogolia

      @Kay: I can still remember Laura Bush’s cloying concern for the “women and girls.” Then her husband abandoned the “women and girls” to go take over another huge country we know nothing about.

      ETA: They care about “women and girls” unless they’re American women and girls who can’t get birth control or safe abortions.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      germy

      @geg6:

      I’ve said it before here, but Engel is an adrenaline junkie who can never get his facts straight.

      He was kidnapped a few years ago, and his network had to issue a correction after he mis-reported who his captors were.

      He’s just pissed because he doesn’t get to play “war correspondent” anymore on TV.

      Maybe he could report from Somalia?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy: I have a suggestion for Fucker Carlson: If you think that is such a great idea, move there. I’m sure the Taliban would welcome you with open arms.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kay

      @geg6:

      All it’s doing is convincing me they had no intention of leaving. Ever. One of them was saying “we have a whole generation of Afghans under US presence” as if that’s evidence to stay. The staying creates the reason to stay. It’s endless. That Biden was able to see through this nonsensical morass of bad thinking is a real credit to him. Thank goodness there was ONE.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Kay

      @geg6:

      All it’s doing is convincing me they had no intention of leaving. Ever. One of them was saying “we have a whole generation of Afghans under US presence” as if that’s evidence to stay. The staying creates the reason to stay. It’s endless. That Biden was able to see through this nonsensical morass of bad thinking is a real credit to him. Thank goodness there was ONE.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Chris

      @zhena gogolia:

      The worst part is, they didn’t do shit for “women and girls.”

      Women’s rights in Afghanistan improved after the U.S. invasion, but that’s mostly due to the fact that compared to the Taliban, almost anything would be an improvement. Women’s rights in Iraq? … not so much! Ditto religious minority rights.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:  there are certainly dozens if not hundreds and thousands of similarly qualified legal analysts who haven’t showed their wangs to colleagues on a Zoom call.

      And many don’t even have wangs to show.  Thousands of qualified women.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Cermet: I’m on the blood thinners for the rest of my life. I’ve had clots twice, my mother had them at least 5 or 6 times. A brother and sister have also gotten them once. It’s got to be genetic, tho not the genetic link they currently know of. (tests were negative there)

      The pelvic stents are to improve the blood flow in my legs and alleviate a number of symptoms there.

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?: What else could it have been?

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Betty Cracker

      I cut Richard Engel some slack for his angry reporting on the collapse of Afghanistan because he’s worked in that region for ages and must have many friends and colleagues whose lives will be lost/turned to shit by the U.S. withdrawal. As we all know, there will be terrible consequences, and it’s important to face them, even if we believe (as I do) that leaving with all possible speed is the only option now. Unlike Republicans who are hypocritically trying to make political hay, Engel sincerely cares.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Kay

      @Chris:

      That’s the other part. We’re all now going to pretend the US backed government of Afghanistan was like Australia.

      As it turns out they fail in informing the public when these wars are launched but they also fail when they’re ended. This “discussion” they’re having is unreal. They’re inventing a whole success story.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Yglesias is talking about what Obama called The Blob (I think Ben Rhodes actually coined the term), the permanent political-media (and industrial) CW churn that always favors boots-on-the-ground and says they favor diplomacy while actually opposing it (see, The Iran Deal). Andrea Mitchell is The Blob in shoes, as is Leon Panetta, who I saw was trolling Biden yesterday. Whenever I saw “high ranking Obama defense official” criticizing Obama, or praising trump, for Syria, or any kind of de-escalation in MENA, I always assume it’s Panetta

      ETA: How could I forget Tom Friedman. Actually, it’s because I often forget about Friedman. Like a pre-Obama’s birthday Maureen Dowd, it’s remarkable how little attention Friedman gets in this viral age. It’s like in fiction about law firms, there’s always at least one old partner who comes into the office every day, but has no clients and does no work, just still has a job and an office and no one is sure why.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Another Scott

      @OzarkHillbilly: :-(  Sorry that you’re going through all that.  One day at a time.

      Keep us updated as things go.  We’re all pulling for you and for them to have you patched up for another 100,000 miles.

      “Better than new!!”

      :-)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:
      That sucks. I hope your surgeon — I’m assuming you’ll have surgery? — knows what he/she is doing.
      If not, we have a couple of pretty good orthopedic hospitals in Boston, which is a short drive from East Overshoe, Misery. Maybe Quinerly, JoJo, and you can make it a field trip

      ETA: Just saw your comment re: blood thinners. That certainly complicates surgery, I hope something can be done.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Kay: It’s just like our presence in Germany or Japan, right?

      From the view point that Yglesias is talking about yes. They want to cover the map with US armies to control land and deny it to other powers.  Dead little brown people is just the price they are willing to pay. Their problem is like 85% of the population has no interest in being The British Empire II; the Yanks are coming!  Yglesias is arguing that Afghanistan was always meant to be a forever war just to have an excuse to have an army in Afghanistan.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Biden knew damn well that in 6 months they’d be back telling him to start bombing. Not in Kabul! Not where there’s a media presence or American civilians but …out there somewhere.

      He could have done it too. It is the MUCH easier political position. A small, manageable air war far far away where there are few or no US troop casualties and the contractors are all still getting paid.

      It would have been ignored until there was a debate question in the 2024 Presidential, if that.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Twitter-via-Safari is still goofy so I can’t link to it, but I was surprised to see a clip of Nicolle Wallace saying that 95% of viewers will agree with Biden and 95% of journalists will agree with The Blob. Surprising because she’s been exceedingly Blobby from what little I’ve been able to stomach of her the last few days. Rachel Maddow gave at least the second half of her show over to lamentations and how-dare-he! When I dipped back in to MSNBC, I was pleasantly surprised to find Lawrence O’Donnell talking about Covid and SNAP expansion.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Dave

      @Kay: You are absolutely correct they would stay to stay and justify it in a million ways.  What astounds me is how much of the more militant side of foreign policy establishment (which seems to be the dominant side) doesn’t get that this actually weakens the US over time.  Most of these interventions cost far more than they have ever gained.  I’m not an isolationist at all but we need to stop being suckered into playing in these sandboxes focus on rebuilding our own infrastructure and support and encourage other nations effort to do the same without being drawn into military intervention as easily as we are.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kay

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Andrea Mitchell

      Is terrible. There was no bigger promoter of the Clinton emails hysteria. As I recall her panic had to do with the grave threat to national security with insecure comminications, a concern she never again expressed and has now completely disappeared.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Another Scott

      @Kay:

      As I mentioned just after I heard the speech live, I’m not at all surprised that the war mongers haven’t addressed this:

      When I came into office, I inherited a deal that President Trump negotiated with the Taliban. Under his agreement, U.S. forces would be out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021 — just a little over three months after I took office.

      U.S. forces had already drawn down during the Trump administration from roughly 15,500 American forces to 2,500 troops in country, and the Taliban was at its strongest militarily since 2001.

      The choice I had to make, as your President, was either to follow through on that agreement or be prepared to go back to fighting the Taliban in the middle of the spring fighting season.

      There would have been no ceasefire after May 1. There was no agreement protecting our forces after May 1. There was no status quo of stability without American casualties after May 1.

      There was only the cold reality of either following through on the agreement to withdraw our forces or escalating the conflict and sending thousands more American troops back into combat in Afghanistan, lurching into the third decade of conflict.

      (Emphasis added.)

      “The enemy always gets a vote.”

      As usual, we’re seeing The Narrative constructed in real time by The Blob. They pick their sound bites, then furiously construct their armies of straw men to beat and set fire to for as many news cycles as they’re able. With luck, it won’t work this time.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @rikyrah:

      Dc establishment journos see they’re actually seeing this differently than most of the country and will double down and get angry because of it.

      I’ll never forget a visibly angry Nora O’Donnell on MSNBC giving Cindy Sheehan the how-dare-you treatment for demonstrating against Bush and the Iraq War, both of which were solidly under 50% and falling at the time

      Reply
    78. 78.

      natem

      The Beltway Elites are in their own fucking world here. Every single Wingnut goober on my FB feed is still whinging over mask mandates and vaccine passports, fighting with the normies who are begging them to “Please stop trying to get my children and parents killed.” The closest I’ve seen is one conservative concern trolling about the orphans, but stopping well-short of saying the U.S. should have stayed. Nobody outside the pundit sphere cares about Afghanistan. Nobody.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Chris

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      ETA: How could I forget Tom Friedman. Actually, it’s because I often forget about Friedman. Like a pre-Obama’s birthday Maureen Dowd, it’s remarkable how little attention Friedman gets in this viral age. It’s like in fiction about law firms, there’s always at least one old partner who comes into the office every day, but has no clients and does no work, just still has a job and an office and no one is sure why.

      When I was a teenager just starting to get interested in this, From Beirut To Jerusalem was constantly held up as one of the authoritative must-read books on the Middle East.  For a while it was on my “I need to read this someday” shelf, but to this date I never have, and the more I hear about/from Tom Friedman, the less I believe that anything he wrote would ever be worth reading.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker:

      This is why I have an itsy-bitsy, teeny-tiny spark of hope that Florida will punt DeSantis out of office next year.

      Oh, you kids and your modern “humor.”

      I’m so old, I can remember Rick Scott being at 31 percent approval a year before his re-election was up, and seeing people quite confidently say he was the functional equivalent of “dead meat.” And that was well before Trump.

      Not saying you are saying that; merely trying to highlight the moronitude of your fellow Floridian voters. “Corrupt billionaire who made a ton from Medicare fraud? Well, yeah, that’s not great, but those Demon-craps — well, I just don’t know!”

      Reply
    82. 82.

      geg6

      @Betty Cracker:

      Fine.  But quit calling it reporting.  It’s not reporting, it’s not just the facts, it’s editorializing.  He’s judging shit for viewers about which he knows exactly nothing.  Fuck Engel.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: Is it the “we won’t really know unit we get in there”? My last shoulder MRI the guy told me it was probably a torn labrum. I don’t get the surgery then and, when I backed off swimming, it got better. Now might right kills me when I do the simplest tasks. Since my back surgery doesn’t seem to have worked I’m not sure what I should do with my shoulder.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Kay

      @Dave:

      They have to tell people the truth. The reason there were no troop casualties in 2020 was because Trump bombed the shit out of the country in 2019 and cut a fake deal with the Taliban. It was the definition of a temporary patch.

      It’s not like Germany or Japan if you bomb the hell our of them every two years and partition off a section for the Taliban. That’s not a real comparison. It’s idiotic.

      Reply

