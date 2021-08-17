Paragon Park in Hull out here dropping Truth Bombs pic.twitter.com/HNcmZNIAQP
— Ratty (@HeyRatty) August 16, 2021
Our current military mission will be short in time and focused in its objectives:
Get our people and our allies to safety as quickly as possible.
And once we have completed this mission, we will conclude our military withdrawal. We will end America’s longest war.
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 17, 2021
IMO, Captain Obvious here (note the date) is not wrong:
I feel like there’s actually very little partisan hypocrisy in Afghanistan — foreign policy elites across both parties oppose withdrawal, have said so across both Trump and Biden, and the public simply disagrees with them and both presidents have acted accordingly.
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 13, 2021
