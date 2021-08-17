Breaking News: Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating while receiving treatment. Abbott, who has banned mask and vaccine mandates in the state, has faced criticism as virus cases increased sharply. https://t.co/7wqTaKPNPp

I’m sure he’ll be fine, under the ancient doctrine of ‘Hell doesn’t want him, and Heaven won’t have him’:

… An ardent opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, Mr. Abbott has taken his opposition to such requirements all the way to the state Supreme Court. Mr. Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, will now be isolated in the Governor’s Mansion while receiving medical treatment.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” the statement said. “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government.”…

Mr. Abbott has faced withering criticism as coronavirus cases have increased sharply in Texas and available intensive-care beds have dwindled in Austin and other cities. But he maintained his ban on mask mandates, which prohibits local officials from imposing restrictions in their communities…

Last month, responding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing new guidance recommending that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear a mask indoors in high-risk areas, Mr. Abbott doubled down in the opposite direction. He issued an executive order that prohibited local governments and state agencies from mandating vaccines, and reaffirmed previous decisions to prohibit local officials from mandating masks.

The governor also affirmed that schools could not enact mask mandates for students, a move that some public health experts warned could lead to another surge in cases…