Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Don’t bother to argue with people harriet tubman would have shot.

Are you … from the future?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Consistently wrong since 2002

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Women: they get shit done

The willow is too close to the house.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Thoughts, No Prayers

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Thoughts, No Prayers

by | 86 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I’m sure he’ll be fine, under the ancient doctrine of ‘Hell doesn’t want him, and Heaven won’t have him’:

An ardent opponent of mask and vaccine mandates, Mr. Abbott has taken his opposition to such requirements all the way to the state Supreme Court. Mr. Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, will now be isolated in the Governor’s Mansion while receiving medical treatment.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” the statement said. “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government.”…

Mr. Abbott has faced withering criticism as coronavirus cases have increased sharply in Texas and available intensive-care beds have dwindled in Austin and other cities. But he maintained his ban on mask mandates, which prohibits local officials from imposing restrictions in their communities…

Last month, responding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing new guidance recommending that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear a mask indoors in high-risk areas, Mr. Abbott doubled down in the opposite direction. He issued an executive order that prohibited local governments and state agencies from mandating vaccines, and reaffirmed previous decisions to prohibit local officials from mandating masks.

The governor also affirmed that schools could not enact mask mandates for students, a move that some public health experts warned could lead to another surge in cases…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio
  • Almost Retired
  • Another Scott
  • Beisbol Houligan
  • bnateAZ
  • burnspbesq
  • Cacti
  • catclub
  • Cermet
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Chris Johnson
  • Comrade Colette
  • debbie
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gravenstone
  • Jay C
  • JMG
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • laura
  • Low Key Swagger
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mallard Filmore
  • Mary G
  • Mat
  • matt
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • MomSense
  • Nelle
  • Nobody in particular
  • Nora Lenderbee
  • piratedan
  • Raoul Paste
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Suzanne
  • Ten Bears
  • The Pale Scot
  • trollhattan
  • Uncle Jeffy
  • Van Buren
  • VeniceRiley
  • Warblewarble

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    86Comments

    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      Fully vaccinated. No symptoms. Already receiving monoclonal antibody therapy. Damn, Skippy. Won’t any of these weasels pay a price??

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Matt McIrvin

      Well, since he’s vaccinated, he’ll likely be OK. Sounds like he hasn’t been tremendously careful otherwise. I do wonder if people will take salutary lessons from all this or if it’ll just be antivaxxer fodder.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jay C

      Well, according to reports I’ve read, Gov. Abbott has not only been “fully vaccinated”, but is also on Regeneron antibody treatment as well, Nice that he can afford it: must be a state health benefit (//sarc).

      So unfortunately, he has a low likelihood of suffering serious effects.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Elizabelle:

      My question is why is he receiving monoclonal antibody therapy if he’s experiencing no symptoms? Something doesn’t add up here. Unless he panicked and wanted every expensive treatment? Sounds about right for a Republican

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Shalimar

      Vaccinated and getting daily tests.  Abbott will be fine since the lying asshole was taking it seriously while telling others they didn’t need to.  Unlike all the idiot anti-vax right-wingers who have died because they got sick before they even realized what they had.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MomSense

      He’s fully fucking vaccinated the asshole. Why hasn’t he been pleading with Texans to get vaccinated?  Why hasn’t he been talking about getting vaccinated 24/7.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Low Key Swagger

      For years we’ve endured a local radio host named Phil Valentine.  Him and I used to get into pretty regularly, to the point where he’d actually call me back to get me to engage on the air.  I haven’t even listened to his shit show in a decade, but he has been  anti-mask and pro Trump because of course.  He has been on a ventilator since July, and his family released an update today that he is in “grave condition”.  They have asked everyone to get vaccinated.  Sigh.  I’m scared because I feel….nothing.  I do not blame myself though.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JoyceH

      @Elizabelle: ​
       

      Already receiving monoclonal antibody therapy.

      Man, it helps to be a big shot, doesn’t it? Remember after 9/11 when Cheney and other WH big wigs were given Cipro ‘just in case’? Meanwhile, the WH mail sorters weren’t give Cipro even when they ASKED for it, after they’d been exposed to anthrax. At least two of them died.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Shalimar

      @Matt McIrvin: He was getting tested daily.  That tells me they were taking it very seriously, knowing he was more at risk because he couldn’t wear a mask for political ambition reasons.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Comrade Colette

      Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing new guidance recommending that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear a mask indoors in high-risk areas

      I’m confused – I thought the new CDC guidance was the opposite of this? I’m out of FTFNYT clicks so I can’t check the original.

      Also, fuck that guy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MomSense

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      You can’t trust anything they say.  If he has no symptoms he doesn’t need monoclonal antibodies.  He’s either lying about being asymptomatic or he’s advertising for regeneron.  Probably owned or invested in by a donor

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MattF

      Abbott and DeSantis have perfected their ‘Little Donald’ routines. However, they’re not actually morons (unlike the paradigm) and they have non-zero attention spans, so they are actually quite dangerous.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      laura

      Oh, have I got thoughts for Abbott, lots and lots of thoughts, all of which involve personal responsibility, character – or the lack thereof and consequences. Same for the clan of the red beanie guy.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      VeniceRiley

      Ooooh let us know if any jackals are in the lucky few on this rollout…
      https://variety.com/2021/digital/news/twitter-users-flag-misinformation-covid-elections-1235043215/

      “We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading — as you see them,” Twitter’s Safety team said. “Starting today, some people in the U.S., South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as ‘It’s misleading’ after clicking on Report Tweet.”

      Now, users in those countries will see an additional option when they select “Report Tweet” that says, “It’s misleading,” with categories for politics, health or “something else.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Matt McIrvin:

      That doesn’t really answer the question (which I sort of answered myself). If he wasn’t actually sick, as well as fully vaccinated, then why would he need such an expensive treatment that the average people can’t afford? Somebody needs to ask him or his spokesperson that question as well as frame that question with his government’s total unwillingness to enforce or even allow local authorities to enforce public health measures with resulting excess deaths

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Uncle Jeffy

      “The moral arc of the universe is long, but it bends toward giving Gov. Abbott a sharp slap in the throat.” — UJ

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Van Buren

      I’m sure that if he’s getting Monoclonal antibodies, then anyone in Texas could get same. No ‘merican leader could ever take advantage of his position of privilege and survive politically, right?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Nobody in particular:

      Sadly, this can statistically happen. Being vaccinated and wearing masks does not make you bulletproof. It’s all risk reduction, not risk elimination. I feel sorry for that woman’s family and friends

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Gravenstone

      Each and every one of these high profile positives needs to have it clearly specified what their treatment regime ended up being. I mean, we know they basically threw the kitchen sink at Trump and managed to (unfortunately) claw his carcass back from the gaping maw. Let them make it explicit that the sole reason many of them remain alive is because they were fortunate (and connected) enough to get access to treatment far beyond the reach of your average covid patient.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): If he takes the antibodies and is fine, it will also not challenge the beliefs of his antivaxxer friends–they can just say it was Donald Trump’s favorite treatment, the wonderful Regeneron antibodies, what did it.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      JMG

      More and more indoor mask wearing here at the Cape. Of course, I’m not at the bars for the youngs that really need to have mask mandates. In  other news, I put the rotisserie attachment on my charcoal-burning Weber and cooked a chicken for dinner. Rubbed it with salt, pepper and Old Bay. It smells great.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      burnspbesq

      As far as I can tell, Abbott sincerely believes the bullshit he is spouting about personal responsibility.

      It might work somewhere. But this is Texas.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Almost Retired

      Oh, I have thoughts and prayers, all right, but I don’t think the Abbott family is going to like them.    Actually, he’s such an asshole that some of them might….

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mary G

      O/T but somewhat hopeful news from Afghanistan:

      After a hair rising 48 hours and close calls, my friend and his family are in line at the airport gate. Sending me voice mail updates as he progresses. Taliban not interfering. Our troops have the situation under control and are processing people as fast as they can. 1/2— Mike Jason (@mikejason73) August 17, 2021

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Matt McIrvin:

      He is fully vaccinated, however. He’s admitted to that. He was also being tested daily. That’s proof of him taking this seriously. Anti-vax BS runs rampant in the GOP party rank and file. I imagine the TX GOP is especially bad. Why not use vaccination as a wedge issue against the GOP and pols like Abbot who are vaccinated yet act anti-vax/anti-pandemic measures? Micro target GOP voters with how much of a RINO hypocrite he is

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Cermet

      Again, not gonna wish death upon anyone; just as long as he gets seriously ill, gets put on a respirator and finally recovers only to have extra long covid.  That would be a very nice wish – as for the Florida ghoul, would be nice for that non-human thug but I’ll certainly reserve my hopes for this monster, for now.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      trollhattan

      ABC News

      JUST IN: Five states have intensive care units over 90% full, according to federal data:

      Alabama (99.31%)
      Florida (91.63%)
      Georgia (91.03%)
      Mississippi (91.26%)
      Texas (91.38%)

      Confederacy of Dunces alright.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @burnspbesq:

      LOL!

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      That too. It’s why Tucker Carlson worries me. He’s a guy who will lie for money and power. A bad combination. And he’s not stupid either. He’s also visited Hungary and said the West can learn much from Orban’s government. That’s chilling to me

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Cermet

      @Mary G: While old dog’s don’t change their spots … wait, a leopard can learn new … no, I mean a zebra can’t change its strips …nah, doesn’t sound right. Oh well, maybe for a while the taliban wants the people most aligned with the US out of the country rather than deal with them via jails and executions.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      trollhattan

      Here’s a question, what was Greg Abbott doing just [checks notes] last night?

      https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1427742212553691140?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1427742212553691140%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdisqus.com%2Fembed%2Fcomments%2F%3Fbase%3Ddefaultf%3Dlawyersgunsmoneyblog-comt_i%3D11976120https3A2F2Fwww.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com2F3Fp3D119761t_u%3Dhttps3A2F2Fwww.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com2F20212F082Fgreg-abbott-gets-vaccinated-for-covid-tests-positive-anywayt_e%3DGreg20Abbott20gets20vaccinated20for20COVID2C20tests20positive20anywayt_d%3DGreg20Abbott20gets20vaccinated20for20COVID2C20tests20positive20anywayt_t%3DGreg20Abbott20gets20vaccinated20for20COVID2C20tests20positive20anyways_o%3Ddescversion%3Dd04934a9d9b37bcc18a6f76c264d8649

      Reply
    76. 76.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers was fidelio

      @Low Key Swagger: I felt something all right when I saw that news, and his family’s frantic scrambling to get him the very best and shiniest treatment they could manage.
      I promise you I felt it strongly enough for both of us.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Another Scott

      @Mary G: Defense.gov:

      Air operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, continued through the night, getting between 700 and 800 people out of the country, said Army Maj. Gen. William D. “Hank” Taylor, the Joint Staff’s deputy director for regional operations.

      Taylor spoke alongside DOD Press Secretary John F. Kirby at the Pentagon. The men said the airport is under U.S. control, and there are about 4,000 U.S. troops on the ground in Kabul.

      31:52Video Player

      The evacuation operation is ramping up, and Kirby and Taylor said the U.S. effort could be airlifting between 5,000 and 9,000 people a day. Taylor said he anticipates one aircraft in and out of the airport each hour.

      Throughout the night, nine C-17s arrived at the airport delivering equipment and about 1,000 U.S. troops. Seven C-17s departed with between 700 and 800 passengers including 165 Americans.

      […]

      It seems to be going well. Fingers crossed that it continues to do so.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Roger Moore

      @VeniceRiley:

      Ooooh let us know if any jackals are in the lucky few on this rollout…

      I am! I just checked.  I plan on using it.  I’ve seen lots of tweets I wanted to report exactly for that but haven’t been able to because there wasn’t a “this person is lying about COVID” option.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Cacti

      Neocon Bob Menendez has promised a thorough investigation of Biden ending his precious war.

      With friends like these.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.