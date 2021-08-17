Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pelosi Has No Problems in Need of Solving

Pelosi Has No Problems in Need of Solving

23 Comments

This post is in: 

So much for the “Problem Solvers” caucus:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) remained unmoved after moderates in her caucus threatened to withhold their votes on the reconciliation budget resolution unless she brings the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the floor first. 

“This is no time for amateur hour,” she said on a Monday leadership call, per a source familiar with the conversation. “Biden’s agenda needs to show the results that we know it can produce.”

She added that there is no way for the bills to pass unless they proceed in the order that she, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and President Biden laid out months ago.

“For the first time, America’s children have leverage,” she said on the call. “I will not surrender that leverage.”

The “Problem Solvers” caucus are going to vote in the order that Pelosi says they will, and they will go out and campaign on the money they brought to their districts, and hopefully they’ll win even if they can’t paint themselves as serious moderate centrists. Frankly, I think she’s done them a big favor.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      PsiFighter37

      Hope this gets sorted out sooner rather than later. This all needs to get done this year to avoid election-year votes no one will want to take.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      burnspbesq

      If I still lived in NJ-05, I would be beating the bushes looking for a viable primary challenger for Gottheimer. In 2018, he was a breath of fresh air. Now he smells to high Heaven.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      Just gonna sit back and wait for the “Passive-Voice Pelosi Porn” to roll in.  You know, “Pelosi should be replaced [by whom???]” articles written as if there were a large anti-Pelosi faction with a candidate that could win an intra-party vote for Speaker.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brendan in NC

      @Nicole: Damn right. She knows how to count votes; and whip, when needed. I hope she’s mentoring someone in her image to take over for her. Whenever she decides that is.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Just Chuck

      Not to be gloomy, but I can’t help but feel this will all get rolled back if we don’t pass a new Voting Rights Act.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Joe Falco

      The conservative dems can go ahead and move on. They put up a day or two of resistance, gave themselves the veneer they are “serious lawmakers” they can talk on and on about next year, and can vote for improving the lives of their constituents. A fine kabuki play was had by all. Enough already.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Just Chuck:

      Not to be gloomy, but I can’t help but feel this will all get rolled back if we don’t pass a new Voting Rights Act.

      You’re being realistic, not gloomy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      The amount of money they’re pushing towards low income and working class kids (obviously thru their families) is something all Democrats can be proud of- it’s a huge investment.

      It’s also a huge experiment. It’s what “having nice things” starts to look like:

      “Biden’s agenda needs to show the results that we know it can produce.”

      She wants a chance to show it works. That we really can plow money into the next generation and it will pay off.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      @Just Chuck: I share those fears and while we’re winning in a jury-rigged game designed by our opponents, all we can do is to keep on doing what we can in spite of the flaming hoops placed between us and our goal.

      There’s a lot of cans that have been kicked down the road and apparently the Biden Administration is the curb that they’ve come to rest on…

      Afghanistan

      Climate Change

      Income Inequality

      Voting Rights

      White Nationalism

      Public Health

       

      All these bills are coming due NOW apparently, I watch Smilin Joe and Nancy Smash try to deal with each of them in turn and doing so in the face of the usual bad faith actors in the GOP and the 4th estate.

      Just hoping that they get an opportunity to finish the job.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      @Nicole:

      +1. It’s really, really hard to ponder that she and Newt Gingrich have held the same job.

      Knowing Newt (and we all do, sadly) he thinks he is the Bestest Ever. I’m at the part of “Reaganland” where he first shows up as a history “professor” and serial failed candidate for office. If only it had remained that way.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @Joe Falco: Exactly.  And if one or two of them really think they need to vote “no” for local reasons, they talk quietly to Pelosi’s office, and they get a “pass.”  Happens all the time.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Nicole: Anyone remember that Columbus statue that was yanked down near Baltimore’s Little Italy and deepsixed into the Inner Horrible?​

      That prime real estate is just begging to be occupied by a statue of former Baltimore Mayor Tommy d’Alesandro’s little girl. It may not happen in my lifetime, but I predict it will happen – she is simply the most consequent public official in the history of Charm City. (And that most definitely includes Nixon’s disgraced nolo-contendring petty-crook of a VP.)​

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Gottheimer strikes me as a certified marble headed fuckwit– Joe Manchin’s political son. Cuellar’s been half a troll for a while.  Jared Golden’s an odd duck, to say the least, who knows how to win in a trump district, so…. /shrugging emoji/. I was surprised and disappointed to see Stephanie Murphy sign her name to that claptrap.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      There’s a competition argument for it. Our elites will get better if there’s a scrappy, somewhat subsidized  rabble pushing up trying to take their slots :)

      We’re not getting the quality we need from that group and they’re acting to insulate themselves from having to compete with the bottom 90%. Knock some of them out of the top slots :)

      What, is this a CARTEL? They need a monopoly on moving up?  Democrats should say “you’re anti-competitive!”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @trollhattan: Newt was trying to change the Speaker of the House into the Prime Minster.  Typical medicor white boi move, screwed up his job so he expects a promotion for it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kelly

      My Blue Dog, Problem Solver, Congressman Kurt Schrader will sign letters, issue press releases then vote the way Pelosi needs him to. This has been a Democratic seat since 1997. Cook +2 D but vote totals usually 50%+ D vs 40%+R.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      oldster

      My first introduction to the “Problem Solvers Caucus” was through my local rep, Tom Reed of NY-23.

      His problem was that he is a rabid right-wing Trump-lover, and he wants to appear to be a moderate. The Caucus was designed to solve that problem for him, by letting him hang out and play fake-bipartisan with a bunch of fake-democrats.

      And that’s all they do: they give cover to right-wingers, whichever party they may be in. They are not genuine centrists. They are not genuine pragmatists. They are not trying to make the system work better. They are not trying to solve the real problems in this country.

      So I’m glad that Nancy is planning to stomp on them, and I hope they don’t leave shit on her high-heeled soles.

      Reply

