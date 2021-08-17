the Knife Edge

One of the most challenging parts of the climb is a feature known as the Knife Edge. The Knife Edge is a sharp ridge, probably 150 yds long, with small footholds on either side, that requires you to traverse it with your hands on the upper edge of the ridge. The exposure is intense, with more than 1000 feet of exposure on the south side, and 1400 feet on the north. Luckily, the rock is solid, and there is no risk of handholds or footholds breaking loose. It is a nerve-racking traverse.

Some climbers get across the Knife Edge, and decide that there is no way in hell that they’re going back across it. Unfortunately for them, on the other side is a gully that gives the illusion of an easy and direct route to Capitol Lake that bypasses the difficulties of the Knife Edge. The gully quickly steepens, and dumps those who try to descend it off an 800 ft cliff. In 2017 there were a number of parties that fell prey to the siren’s call of the gully, and 6 people died over the course of the summer.