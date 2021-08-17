The same poll [pdf] showed that 55% of all Americans support companies requiring all employees to be vaccinated. A poll from a couple of weeks ago showed this:

At 67%, there’s overwhelming support for a vaccine mandate for hospital workers. In addition, 57% say there should be mandates on cruise ships and 54% support them for airplanes. Just 50% back mandates for federal government workers.

Even so, Biden mandated vaccines for federal workers and there wasn’t a big outcry against it. Also, note that everyone expects hospital workers to do something they might perceive as onerous.

The political hurt on COVID will come in a couple of months if kids can’t go to school and airplane rides turn into spreading events. As this Twitter thread from an ED physician points out, the Northeast is next, because our vax rates aren’t high enough to protect against another wave when we all go inside. Gavin Newsom’s ad touting his vaccine mandates should be a template for Democrats.

Also, can we please get a federal mandate for paid time off for vaccinations so “essential workers” can get a fucking shot and recover? This story of workers who would get vaccinated if they could is infuriating, especially because some of them are restaurant workers and teachers’ aides who can spread COVID far and wide.