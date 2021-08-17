Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Give the People What They Want

The same poll [pdf] showed that 55% of all Americans support companies requiring all employees to be vaccinated. A poll from a couple of weeks ago showed this:

At 67%, there’s overwhelming support for a vaccine mandate for hospital workers. In addition, 57% say there should be mandates on cruise ships and 54% support them for airplanes. Just 50% back mandates for federal government workers.

Even so, Biden mandated vaccines for federal workers and there wasn’t a big outcry against it. Also, note that everyone expects hospital workers to do something they might perceive as onerous.

The political hurt on COVID will come in a couple of months if kids can’t go to school and airplane rides turn into spreading events. As this Twitter thread from an ED physician points out, the Northeast is next, because our vax rates aren’t high enough to protect against another wave when we all go inside. Gavin Newsom’s ad touting his vaccine mandates should be a template for Democrats.

Also, can we please get a federal mandate for paid time off for vaccinations so “essential workers” can get a fucking shot and recover? This story of workers who would get vaccinated if they could is infuriating, especially because some of them are restaurant workers and teachers’ aides who can spread COVID far and wide.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      • 77% oppose nixing school funding to retaliate against local mask mandates

       

      That’s a huge margin. Get after those MFing Republican governors. Dang.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Just Chuck

      and there wasn’t a big outcry against it

      Sure there was, but it came from the same whiny stupid fucks that are increasingly safe to ignore.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Just Chuck: Right, I didn’t know how to word that.  Maybe “the only complaints were from the habitual complainers.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Urza

      I would like to see an “Every Voter Vaccinated campaign”.  Have the Democratic party reach out to every single voter, regardless of party affiliation, offering to help them schedule a vaccination if they haven’t been able to yet.  Try to set up travelling vaccinations to go to them at the time thats best for them.  Followup on secondary shots.  Let people know Democrats care about their health and survival.  Later, as Covid runs its course people will remember who lied to them and who tried to help even if they didn’t take advantage at the time.  Non voters are ok to, but make it clear its going off the voting rolls that the party would normally have access to and not some other source that people might be uncomfortable with a political party having.

      There’s a bonus that it would drive the crazy conservatives even nuttier thinking its another part of the conspiracy.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      To your last point, maybe this is why?

      Reply

