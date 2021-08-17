"If some police officers want to defund themselves, by all means let them." Catherine Rampell: Good riddance to all the anti-vax police officers https://t.co/IPrq8Kt9bS — hilzoy (@hilzoy) August 13, 2021



I find no flaws in this argument, from a Washington Post columnist:

… After a year of protests over racial justice and police brutality, defenders of law enforcement have argued that police writ large are not the problem; only the few “bad apples” within police ranks are. This makes sense, up to a point. Most people go into law enforcement to serve and protect the public. These noble officers want to keep their communities safe, put bad guys away, be role models for kids. But some are attracted to the work because it lets them brandish a weapon and bully the vulnerable, have swashbuckling shootouts or break traffic laws with impunity. Maybe even flip the occasional pregnant woman’s car, or threaten a Black military officer… Around the country, local officials have begun requiring that some municipal employees, including police officers, get vaccinated — to protect the employees themselves, their co-workers, co-workers’ children not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and of course the many members of the public they interact with and ultimately serve. But a sizable contingent of police officers is refusing… It’s not clear whether threats to resign — expressed by individual officers or union leadership — should be taken at face value. After all, many cops would lose seniority and retirement benefits if they quit early. But let’s assume they’re not bluffing. So what? Let them quit. We need better ways to screen out the officers who don’t feel the law applies to them; who are inclined to put their own whims ahead of public safety; and who are likely to take unnecessary risks or reject evidence-based policing measures in favor of whatever their gut tells them to do. The response to this eminently reasonable public health requirement, not so different from other health and fitness requirements that have long been imposed upon officers, is probably a decent filtering mechanism. If some police officers want to defund themselves, by all means let them. Let the bad cops go, and replace them with officers actually committed to the noble mission to protect and serve.

U.S. Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks https://t.co/PZlL2zjdF5 pic.twitter.com/76OZuzUB0Y — Reuters (@Reuters) August 14, 2021



Domestic terrorists are using ‘vaccine avoidance’ as a recruiting tool:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks… The department said that COVID-19-related stress has “contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.”… DHS said it was promoting “authoritative sources of information” in order to “debunk” and if possible “pre-empt” disinformation. DHS warned that media outlets linked to the Russian, Chinese and Iranian governments had “repeatedly” amplified conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines.

No one ever gets shot by the police at these rallies that seem to always turn violent…. https://t.co/NCWh6aGjtQ — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 14, 2021

Mask and vaccine mandates: welcome in Blue America, opposed by Red. And amid the divide, the virus keeps climbing. A national look with @AlexBaumhardt in Oregon, Kim Mueller in Missouri, April Capochino Myers in Louisiana + @alissaleewrites in California. https://t.co/0ZoKMq0S8Z — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 15, 2021

Heartbreaking. I’m so grateful we now have a President who’s not afraid to do the right thing :

… The summer of 2021 is a season of mandates, with rules requiring masks and vaccines reemerging as the pandemic’s latest cultural and political flash point. In many parts of the country — including states hit hardest by a resurgence of the virus — the mandates are pitting blue cities against red governors, sparking protests and placing new burdens on already harried workers. “There are days that I feel defeated — like today,” said Justin Short, an assistant property manager at a luxury apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Mo. This month, Short helped post fliers announcing that masks were required in the building and thanking the 300 residents “for helping keep the community safe.” An unknown culprit started ripping down the fliers and even shattered one of the plexiglass frames. “I had this idea that we would work together for the greater good,” Short said, a smile dissolving on his face. “I was wrong.”… The virus surge has posed new risks to Americans who let down their guard and others who have yet to take steps to protect themselves. About 57 percent of adults say they regularly wear a mask in public, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll released this month, compared with more than 90 percent in early 2021. Meanwhile, more than 90 million Americans who could get a shot haven’t, four months after all U.S. adults became eligible. And according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, workers are more likely to get vaccinated when employers encourage it. The foundation found in June that 4 in 10 unvaccinated workers said they would get the shots if required — a takeaway that suggests vaccine mandates could sway tens of millions of Americans who have ignored months of appeals. But vaccine mandates have been the source of significant controversy, prompting lawsuits, walkouts and political grandstanding from critics — even as many vaccinated Americans demand the measures, saying such protections are overdue… Last month, Biden told millions of federal workers they faced a choice: get vaccinated or undergo regular testing, masking and other restrictions. Administration officials said they believed that helped push private employers to adopt their own shot requirements. “It gave businesses an umbrella, especially because they did not want to go first,” said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s strategy. “And then it gave them a road map — that this is one way to do it.”… At the Kansas City apartment building he helps manage, Short — a 33-year-old who said he still suffers breathing problems and heart palpitations after a week-long bout of coronavirus — said he is empathetic when building residents are frustrated about the return of the local mask mandate… But “my main concern is the grocery workers,” Short said. “I’m concerned about the people on public transit. The waiters. The bartenders. There isn’t any enforcement of the mandate. So, enforcement is left up to the grocery workers. To the waiters. To the bartenders.” Short paused, then, with a nod of his head, smiled. “And to the leasing agents.”

Facebook removes anti-vax influencer campaign accounts based out of …… take a wild guess. The best way to stop the Kremlin is by exposing all their intelligence operations and of course cutting the money flow https://t.co/vsEUbcPGNA — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) August 11, 2021

Here is the prior investigation by BBC that exposed this operation https://t.co/4V3e6cu1cq — Olga Lautman (@OlgaNYC1211) August 11, 2021

The Forever Virus

A Strategy for the Long Fight Against COVID-19 https://t.co/r0tPvAu0fu — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) August 13, 2021

