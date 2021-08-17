Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Shocking, but not surprising

Verified, but limited!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The math demands it!

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

We still have time to mess this up!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

All this crying. this is why i don’t click on stuff.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Excellent Reads: More Pandemic Stories

Excellent Reads: More Pandemic Stories

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: ,


I find no flaws in this argument, from a Washington Post columnist:

After a year of protests over racial justice and police brutality, defenders of law enforcement have argued that police writ large are not the problem; only the few “bad apples” within police ranks are. This makes sense, up to a point. Most people go into law enforcement to serve and protect the public. These noble officers want to keep their communities safe, put bad guys away, be role models for kids.

But some are attracted to the work because it lets them brandish a weapon and bully the vulnerable, have swashbuckling shootouts or break traffic laws with impunity. Maybe even flip the occasional pregnant woman’s car, or threaten a Black military officer…

Around the country, local officials have begun requiring that some municipal employees, including police officers, get vaccinated — to protect the employees themselves, their co-workers, co-workers’ children not yet eligible to be vaccinated, and of course the many members of the public they interact with and ultimately serve. But a sizable contingent of police officers is refusing…

It’s not clear whether threats to resign — expressed by individual officers or union leadership — should be taken at face value. After all, many cops would lose seniority and retirement benefits if they quit early. But let’s assume they’re not bluffing.

So what? Let them quit.

We need better ways to screen out the officers who don’t feel the law applies to them; who are inclined to put their own whims ahead of public safety; and who are likely to take unnecessary risks or reject evidence-based policing measures in favor of whatever their gut tells them to do. The response to this eminently reasonable public health requirement, not so different from other health and fitness requirements that have long been imposed upon officers, is probably a decent filtering mechanism.

If some police officers want to defund themselves, by all means let them. Let the bad cops go, and replace them with officers actually committed to the noble mission to protect and serve.

======


Domestic terrorists are using ‘vaccine avoidance’ as a recruiting tool:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks…

The department said that COVID-19-related stress has “contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.”…

DHS said it was promoting “authoritative sources of information” in order to “debunk” and if possible “pre-empt” disinformation.

DHS warned that media outlets linked to the Russian, Chinese and Iranian governments had “repeatedly” amplified conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines.

======

Heartbreaking. I’m so grateful we now have a President who’s not afraid to do the right thing :

The summer of 2021 is a season of mandates, with rules requiring masks and vaccines reemerging as the pandemic’s latest cultural and political flash point. In many parts of the country — including states hit hardest by a resurgence of the virus — the mandates are pitting blue cities against red governors, sparking protests and placing new burdens on already harried workers.

“There are days that I feel defeated — like today,” said Justin Short, an assistant property manager at a luxury apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Mo. This month, Short helped post fliers announcing that masks were required in the building and thanking the 300 residents “for helping keep the community safe.” An unknown culprit started ripping down the fliers and even shattered one of the plexiglass frames.

“I had this idea that we would work together for the greater good,” Short said, a smile dissolving on his face. “I was wrong.”…

The virus surge has posed new risks to Americans who let down their guard and others who have yet to take steps to protect themselves. About 57 percent of adults say they regularly wear a mask in public, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll released this month, compared with more than 90 percent in early 2021. Meanwhile, more than 90 million Americans who could get a shot haven’t, four months after all U.S. adults became eligible.

And according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, workers are more likely to get vaccinated when employers encourage it. The foundation found in June that 4 in 10 unvaccinated workers said they would get the shots if required — a takeaway that suggests vaccine mandates could sway tens of millions of Americans who have ignored months of appeals.

But vaccine mandates have been the source of significant controversy, prompting lawsuits, walkouts and political grandstanding from critics — even as many vaccinated Americans demand the measures, saying such protections are overdue…

Last month, Biden told millions of federal workers they faced a choice: get vaccinated or undergo regular testing, masking and other restrictions. Administration officials said they believed that helped push private employers to adopt their own shot requirements.

“It gave businesses an umbrella, especially because they did not want to go first,” said a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s strategy. “And then it gave them a road map — that this is one way to do it.”…

At the Kansas City apartment building he helps manage, Short — a 33-year-old who said he still suffers breathing problems and heart palpitations after a week-long bout of coronavirus — said he is empathetic when building residents are frustrated about the return of the local mask mandate…

But “my main concern is the grocery workers,” Short said. “I’m concerned about the people on public transit. The waiters. The bartenders. There isn’t any enforcement of the mandate. So, enforcement is left up to the grocery workers. To the waiters. To the bartenders.”

Short paused, then, with a nod of his head, smiled. “And to the leasing agents.”

======

======

Wonky — it’s Foreign Affairs — but worth reading in full:

It is time to say it out loud: the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic is not going away. SARS-CoV-2 cannot be eradicated, since it is already growing in more than a dozen different animal species. Among humans, global herd immunity, once promoted as a singular solution, is unreachable. Most countries simply don’t have enough vaccines to go around, and even in the lucky few with an ample supply, too many people are refusing to get the shot. As a result, the world will not reach the point where enough people are immune to stop the virus’s spread before the emergence of dangerous variants—ones that are more transmissible, vaccine resistant, and even able to evade current diagnostic tests. Such supervariants could bring the world back to square one. It might be 2020 all over again.

Rather than die out, the virus will likely ping-pong back and forth across the globe for years to come. Some of yesterday’s success stories are now vulnerable to serious outbreaks. Many of these are places that kept the pandemic at bay through tight border controls and excellent testing, tracing, and isolation but have been unable to acquire good vaccines. Witness Taiwan and Vietnam, which experienced impressively few deaths until May 2021, when, owing to a lack of vaccination, they faced a reversal of fortune. But even countries that have vaccinated large proportions of their populations will be vulnerable to outbreaks caused by certain variants. That is what appears to have happened in several hot spots in Chile, Mongolia, the Seychelles, and the United Kingdom. The virus is here to stay. The question is, What do we need to do to ensure that we are, too?

Conquering a pandemic is not only about money and resources; it is also about ideas and strategy. In 1854, at a time when germ theory had yet to take hold, the physician John Snow stopped a cholera epidemic in London by tracing its source to an infected well; after he persuaded community leaders to remove the handle from the well’s pump, the outbreak ended. In the 1970s, smallpox was rampant in Africa and India. The epidemiologist William Foege, working in a hospital in Nigeria, recognized that the small amount of vaccine he had been allocated was not enough to inoculate everyone. So he pioneered a new way of using vaccines, focusing not on volunteers or the well-connected but on the people most at risk of getting the disease next. By the end of the decade, thanks to this strategy—first called “surveillance and containment” and later “ring vaccination”—smallpox had been eradicated. It is a twenty-first-century version of this strategy, along with faster mass vaccination, that could help make COVID-19 history.

For this pandemic, epidemiology also has tools to return the world to a state of relative normalcy, to allow us to live with SARS-CoV-2 as we learned to deal with other diseases, such as influenza and measles. The key lies in treating vaccines as transferable resources that can be rapidly deployed where they are needed most: to hot spots where infection rates are high and vaccine supplies are low. The United States, flush with vaccines, is well positioned to lead this effort, using a modernized version of the strategy employed to control smallpox…

The pandemic is in many ways a story of magical thinking. In the early days of 2020, many leaders denied that what began as a regional outbreak in Wuhan, China, could spread far and wide. As the months went on, governments imagined that the virus could be contained with border controls and that its spread would miraculously slow with warm weather. They believed that temperature checks could identify everyone who harbored the virus, that existing drugs could be repurposed to mitigate the disease, and that natural infection would result in durable immunity—all assumptions that proved wrong. As the body count rose, many leaders remained in a state of denial. Ignoring the scientific community, they failed to encourage mask wearing and social distancing, even as the evidence mounted. Now, governments must come to grips with another inconvenient truth: that what many hoped would be a short-lived crisis will instead be a long, slow fight against a remarkably resilient virus…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • billcinsd
  • Brendan in NC
  • Cameron
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • Chris
  • dmsilev
  • Elizabelle
  • emmyelle
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • JAFD
  • JimV
  • JPL
  • Just Chuck
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • leeleeFL
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Raoul Paste
  • SpaceUnit
  • VeniceRiley
  • wvng

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    2. 2.

      CaseyL

      Well, that’s important to know, but not great news.

      We’re supposed to go back to a nearly-normal work schedule next month, but TPTB are already in discussions about whether that’s a good idea. Since I’d be happy to WFH until retirement, I’m all in favor of extending WFH indefinitely! We’ll see how that plays out.

      Also saw a story in NYT about the incidence of Long Haul Covid in post-vaccination breakthrough cases. Not enough data; still mostly anecdotal, but very preliminary estimates are that 19% of breakthrough cases result in Long Haul, for a few months at least. Yippee.

      I’m angsting over the Maine trip I have planned for next month. Maine is awash in Delta, but then so is everywhere else. My real concern is the plane trip from here to there. It’s not a direct flight, either. Once I’m in Maine, I’ll be traveling in a rental car, mostly going to outdoor places. But I am starting to think of pulling the plug on the trip, which is very upsetting. (I have time before I have to decide.)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Just Chuck

      the physician John Snow stopped a cholera epidemic in London by tracing its source to an infected well; after he persuaded community leaders to remove the handle from the well’s pump, the outbreak ended

      Gotta keep the Night Watch healthy. The pump don’t work cause the doctors took the handle.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Brendan in NC

      @CaseyL:  Recently changed jobs to a total WFH position; so thankful I’m not dealing with all that. However, my group is all based in the UK; and they want to meet me. Luckily, I need to get my passport renewed so I can go. So we’ll see what the situation is like when I get it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Raoul Paste

      The Russians know that their lies about vaccines are an economic weapon against the west. And frankly, I think that’s the Republican play as well

      Reply
    6. 6.

      dmsilev

      Doctor who has long since run out of fucks to give for the idiots who end up in her ward (and rightfully so):

      As a doctor in a COVID unit, I’m out of compassion for unvaccinated people. Get the shot

      My patient sat at the edge of his bed gasping for air while he tried to tell me his story, pausing to catch his breath after each word. The plastic tubes delivering oxygen through his nose hardly seemed adequate to stop his chest from heaving. He looked exhausted.

      He had tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days ago. He was under 50, mildly hypertensive but otherwise in good health. Eight days earlier he started coughing and having severe fatigue. His doctor started him on antibiotics. It did not work.

      Fearing his symptoms were worsening, he started taking some hydroxychloroquine he had found on the internet. It did not work.

      He was now experiencing shortness of breath while doing routine daily activities such as walking from his bedroom to the bathroom or putting on his shoes. He was a shell of his former self. He eventually made his way to a facility where he could receive monoclonal antibodies, a lab-produced transfusion that substitutes for the body’s own antibodies. It did not work.

      Shouting through my N95 mask and the noise of the HEPA filter, I introduced myself. I calmly asked him why he decided not to get vaccinated.

      “Well, I’m not an anti-vaxxer or anything. I was just waiting for the FDA to approve the vaccine first. I didn’t want to take anything experimental. I didn’t want to be the government’s guinea pig, and I don’t trust that it’s safe,” he said.

      “Well,” I said, “I can pretty much guarantee we would have never met had you gotten vaccinated because you would have never been hospitalized. All of our COVID units are full and every single patient in them is unvaccinated. Numbers don’t lie. The vaccines work.”

      “Not nearly as many doses of remdesivir have been given or studied in people and its long-term side effects are still unknown,” I said. “Do you still want me to give it to you?”

      “Yes” he responded, “Whatever it takes to save my life.”

      It did not work.

      My patient died nine days later from a fatal stroke. We, the care team, reconciled this loss by telling ourselves: He made a personal choice not to get vaccinated, not to protect himself or his family. We did everything we could with what we had to save him. This year, this tragedy, this unnecessary, entirely preventable loss, was on him.

      If you believe I’ll just let everyone else get vaccinated around me so I don’t have to, there are 93 million eligible, unvaccinated people in the “herd” who think the same way you do and are getting in the way of ending this pandemic.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      emmyelle

      At the risk of sounding like a sexist sow (? female sexist pig?), I’m not surprised that those dudes are involuntarily celibate.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Major Major Major Major

      NYC’s vaccine mandate starts today. Very excited.

      Where will I need to show proof of vaccination?

      You’ll have to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, not just at restaurants, but also in coffee shops, bars, cafes, fast food joints, catering halls and hotel banquet rooms.

      A wide range of indoor entertainment establishments will also have to check patrons’ vaccine status, including night clubs, concert venues, pool halls, movie theaters, stadiums, museums and galleries.

      If you want to work out at the gym, take an indoor fitness class or go to a dance studio, be prepared to show proof of vaccination as well.

      All of these rules apply to staff at these establishments. And unvaccinated people can still get a table at a bar or restaurant–as long as it is outdoors.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      A similar thought had occurred to me about the vax mandate weeding out the nutcases on police forces and even other branches of public service where people are at the mercy of agents of the state. The Venn diagram of “but mah freedom” anti-vaxxers and public servant bullies won’t be a perfect circle, but it may be literally close enough for government work, as a wag on Twitter noted.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @dmsilev: Thanks for that.

      :-(

      I honestly don’t think that most of the people who haven’t gotten vaccinated have really made an “informed” decision about not doing so.  They just haven’t, for the same reason why people don’t floss their teeth – it’s a hassle and there are no immediate consequences for not doing so.  And it’s become a tribal thing for too many.

      JHU’s Covid dashboard says 4,744,166,488 doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide thus far.  It’s insanely safe.

      We need mandates, and we need to make it hard for people to say No to getting a shot.  Meet them where they are; pay them; give them time off; make sure employers cannot retaliate (and/or pay employers for fully vaccinated employees).  This problem is a human motivation problem and we know how to solve it – make it easy, give rewards, make it hard to say No.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Raoul Paste:The Russians know that their lies about vaccines are an economic weapon against the west. And frankly, I think that’s the Republican play as well

      Well going by Russia’s numbers it’s MAD II, first time with nuclear weapons a tragedy, second time with a vaccine as a farce.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @Major Major Major Major: LA County likewise seems to have peaked or at least plateau’d. Case counts are steady or down slightly, even as test volume has increased due in part to increased surveillance testing (For instance, LA schools are testing everyone on their campuses weekly starting yesterday, irregardless of vaccination status). Data modeling has R_t right at 1.0 and dropping.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      @Betty Cracker: It was a truly righteous rant. And the thing is LA isn’t doing all that badly on vaccinations by national standards (the author is a UCLA physician). I can’t imagine what doctors in your neck of the woods must be going through.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JPL

      The good news about getting vaccinated early is that I’ll be able to receive a booster as soon as it is recommended.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      @Kayla Rudbek: Every thread (except TaMara’s “muddy this thread and I will cut you”) is eventually an open thread.  ;-)

      Feel better.  I hope you get the correct meds soon.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: I wonder if there will be similar conversations at Florida’s new monoclonal antibody treatment facility.  There will certainly have to be triage, since the facility can handle about 300 cases a day and Florida is reporting more like 8,000 new cases a day.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chris

      Most people go into law enforcement to serve and protect the public. These noble officers want to keep their communities safe, put bad guys away, be role models for kids.

      You’ve got to be shitting me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ken: Speaking of this sunny COVID hot spot, shitty FL gov RegeneRon DeSantis’s Twitter feed looks like a commercial account dedicated to drumming up business for monoclonal antibody treatment drugs. I read somewhere that one of his big donors is a pharma fat cat who is profiting from government purchases of that medication. That would not surprise me at all. But basically, DeSantis doesn’t say shit about getting vaccinated, even though something like 10 million are unvaccinated. His Twitter feed is all “here’s a new site where you can get treated!”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Benw

      @CaseyL: we pulled the plug on a trip to CA to visit my family. Our flight from NYC would’ve left today, but my daughter is too young to be vaxxed, so no x country flight for us. Fuckity

      ETA: also, let the asshole cops quit and DON’T replace em, spend that $ somewhere useful, like CRT teachers in every school

      Reply
    28. 28.

      wvng

      @dmsilev:A WV doctor friend just posted this: “Warning: I just had a shit week taking care of dead and dying unvaccinated COVID-19 patients including a death of one of my very favorite patients. 90% plus of all the serious cases are unvaccinated. If you peddle anti-vax, anti-mask garbage prepare to be on blast. I am done with it. Do the bare minimum and take care of yourselves and your family. If you are vaccine hesitant be cautious in public. If you develop any symptoms go get checked. We are in the deep weeds again and it was avoidable.”  He also posted that he is loosing critical care staff who just can’t do it anymore.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      billcinsd

      @Major Major Major Major: Maybe, but every weekend since July 4 would have shown a similar downward trend that goes away with the work week. So it really depends on how many days are in that downward trend, which is very hard to tell from the graph

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Major Major Major Major

      @billcinsd: this is why the tweet includes a link to the data :)

      To answer your question, the trend line is a seven day rolling average that currently shows five days of decrease, not including the last three days because the information is released on a delay.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JimV

      Years ago I was riding with a fellow worker who had grown up in the town where we worked. (Schenectady, NY.) As we passed a parked police car he noticed its driver and swore, followed by, “That’s it! Every punk and bully I knew in high school is now on the Schenectady Police Force!”

      That said, the police where I am now (a much smaller town) that I have interacted with seem to be good people. But I can see that a bully would love to carry a gun and a badge.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SpaceUnit

      A woman today at a local rally against masking in schools stood before the microphone and shouted that parents know what best for their kids.  Seems to me that all evidence is to the contrary.

       

      Where’s that friggin’ meteor?  They promised us a meteor.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @billcinsd: That’s why some police forces are horrible, like the LAPD and Seattle PD. they suck, no one wants to work for them, so they are always hiring, so the rockies get their first job and then get better jobs in the suburbs once they prove themselves. Meanwhile, the these PDs end up staffed with the losers who weren’t bad enough to get fired.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      leeleeFL

       

       

      @Betty Cracker: From your lips to FSM’S ears.  I am so tired of these people.

      Anything to save my life, but not vaccination that would do that AND protect others.  EF  Goldman was right, ” Fuck’em! “. Selfish assholes

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kent

      @Brendan in NC:@Major Major Major Major: I’d love to see that here in NC. The problem is that too many mayors and, more importantly, law enforcement officials will refuse to enforce the mandates.

      Mask mandates  are difficult to enforce.  Mandatory vaccine requirements are not.  My school district now has one here in WA.  I have to upload proof of vaccination through a web link to an HR portal.  Sure I could probably fake it but if I ever got caught that would be grounds for immediate dismissal just like lying about anything else on my resume.  And I promise you, if some teacher falsified proof of vaccination, and then turned out to have spread the virus in a school they would be instantly terminated with extreme prejudice for fraud and I don’t know what all else.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.