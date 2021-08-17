Breaking News: The Biden administration is expected to announce that most Americans should get a booster shot eight months after receiving their initial Covid-19 vaccine, and could begin offering the extra shots as early as mid-September. https://t.co/HJf3HoZzQF — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 17, 2021





The United States is now reporting 130,710 new coronavirus cases per day, the highest seven-day average since February 3, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 16, 2021

This is the visible, tragic, preventable non-COVID impact of #COVID. Beyond this, the decline in quality of care for those fortunate to get "a bed" in an overstretched system is far more insidious, hard to quantify, and never discussed by those who downplay mitigation. https://t.co/EjC2zOTJPu — Rajeev Venkayya MD (@rvenkayya) August 16, 2021

Great analogy. Legit traffic can't get through. https://t.co/4KCJkDMju8 — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) August 16, 2021

You can now view 7-day trends in overall and Covid-19 hospitalization occupancy data on the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. See U.S. and state-level data here: https://t.co/FHC9c0R5VM pic.twitter.com/Q4EwBMOEom — Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) August 16, 2021

Pick a State and look at the #COVID19 rates. Check oUT Oregon, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee….https://t.co/RHAKHW0CyK — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 17, 2021

China reports 42 new COVID-19 cases on Aug 16 vs 51 a day earlier https://t.co/HS1v7XAf9u pic.twitter.com/C8MFVfAOGc — Reuters (@Reuters) August 17, 2021

Japan to extend COVID-19 emergency lockdown as cases surge https://t.co/F1i7FLVVRE pic.twitter.com/eq9YPdEJKN — Reuters (@Reuters) August 17, 2021

Poverty, disease, customs explain why so many Indonesian children die of Covid. The disease kills far more children in developing countries than in rich ones & some factors make kids especially vulnerable in Indonesia https://t.co/NIb6YosobD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 16, 2021

Thailand reports daily record of 239 new coronavirus deaths https://t.co/wpXij6QLDL pic.twitter.com/kfDpG40ts2 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 17, 2021

well anyway, some good news in singapore pic.twitter.com/yLMLOQlQEq — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) August 17, 2021

COVID-19 cases are set to 'rise substantially' in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said, warning that soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain https://t.co/erKbPagSEQ pic.twitter.com/VK7I9xDZV3 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 17, 2021

New Zealand's Ardern orders nationwide lockdown over one COVID-19 case https://t.co/Fx9ryLD65i pic.twitter.com/6EQ82cLPy0 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 17, 2021

In Britain, more than 1 in 10 Covid patients caught the infection in hospitals during the first pandemic wave https://t.co/fzRG7kn5KJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 16, 2021

The delta variant of the coronavirus has touched off a vaccination rush across Africa that the slow trickle of donated doses can’t keep up with, compounding the continent’s vaccine disadvantage compared with the rest of the world. By @roduza https://t.co/V4b7yiaFSg — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) August 15, 2021

Covid Vaccines Produced in Africa Are Being Exported to Europe https://t.co/AJoXirpFK3 — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) August 17, 2021

Bolsonaro worked to shake Brazil’s faith in vaccines. But even his supporters are racing to get their shots. https://t.co/zu4HEs2rTV — Post World (@PostWorld) August 16, 2021

Canada –

Patience running out for the antics of the unvaccinated. The hypocrisy of anti-vaxxers trying to fraudulently obtain proof of #COVID19 immunity is astounding, by @AllisonHanes.

(Also, note the Nazi imagery in the photo.) https://t.co/TL9gKCU1gV via @mtlgazette #vaccination — André Picard (@picardonhealth) August 17, 2021

Scientists are homing in on what an immune system that's been protected against #Covid19 looks like. Defining correlates of protection will help answer Qs about when/whether boosters are needed & whether next gen vaccines will work, @DrewQJoseph reports. https://t.co/3TYetSyReH — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 16, 2021

Myth: Kids don't spread COVID

Facts: Younger children may have greater risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to caregivers and siblings in the household than older children.https://t.co/QGkC10jx9N — COVID19 (@V2019N) August 16, 2021

A grim warning from Israel: Vaccination blunts, but does not defeat Delta | Science | AAAS https://t.co/zX4ri70hlM — Ann Gibbons (@evolutionscribe) August 17, 2021

Faster and cheaper Covid testing, using of all things, pencil lead. University of Pennsylvania research https://t.co/qFLcQrL9wa via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 16, 2021

“I did not realize that the threat of death is inadequate to make people want to go have vaccines,” Dr. Meena said. https://t.co/tgIA1014Nm — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 16, 2021

More people are now hospitalized with COVID across Louisiana than at any other time during the pandemic. Overflowing ICUs in New Orleans have forced more than one hundred doctors to pivot from their normal roles to help. pic.twitter.com/QX7DTFGA3w — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 17, 2021

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours old is now required in New Orleans for indoor dining, bars, gyms and concerts, as well as at Saints games. – @NBCNightlyNews https://t.co/nG7xTIe1OW — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 17, 2021

Some Texas hospitals are seeing kids that are simultaneously infected with #COVID19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) — some 30 such cases are in Houston hospitals.https://t.co/PkcEsio4bj — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 17, 2021

Health officials have an unsteady partner as they try to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Bible Belt: churches and pastors. Some are hosting vaccination clinics, but others are preaching against vaccines. https://t.co/aAWOdiloRo — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2021

As hundreds of thousands of students returned to schools across the country, parents, administrators and governors clashed over whether masks should be required. The surge of the coronavirus delta variant is making for a rocky start to the school year. https://t.co/WQEQA05lvg — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2021

Sure, given my various anti-vaccination thimblerigging, more people will get sick, and probably some will die. But my donors will make bank!

As of today, the Camping World Stadium in Orlando will serve as a monoclonal antibody treatment site, open 7 days a week, with a capacity of 320 patients a day. Expanding access to this treatment will help our most vulnerable stay out of the hospital and save lives. pic.twitter.com/jGl1ClSj6k — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 16, 2021

14/ Regeneron “still has $34 M worth of drugs to deliver to the US government in the third quarter. But fourth-quarter sales will be ‘DEPENDENT UPON ACCELERATION OF CIVID-19 CASES AND RELATED DRUG UTILIZATION,’ Regeneron said in a news release.” 😳 8/5/21 https://t.co/U7ol4JKLUj — Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) August 17, 2021



In a sane society, DeathSantis would be tried for war crimes, but in ours, this probably helps cement his lock on the 2024 GOP nomination…

With the average hospital bill of a covid-19 patient in an American ICU clocking in at $13,500 per day, Ohio’s lottery programme managed to avoid $66m in hospital charges https://t.co/tFr5eK1vlx — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2021