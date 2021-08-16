First, a bright note via our local public health commissioner:

Flattening the curve matters far more for children than it ever did for adults. Why? Because study after study has shown that children requiring intensive care for Covid-19—especially intubation and mechanical ventilation—have fared far better than adults have. In fact, unlike in adults, a towering majority of children requiring mechanical ventilation for Covid-19 do manage to survive. Among adults requiring mechanical ventilation last year, around two-thirds survived, and one-third died, though various improvements in how we manage Covid-19 have probably lowered the fatality rate to under 30%. Meanwhile, one study in the CDC’s journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that among the 5% of children hospitalized specifically for Covid-19 who also required mechanical ventilation, all of them (10 intubated children out of the 203 hospitalized covered in the study) survived. An earlier and much larger study found that 89% of children placed on mechanical ventilators survived (though the final number may have been a bit worse because there were still a few children on ventilators at the time that study was published, and those outcomes were not reported). This means that flattening the pediatric curve to make sure that we have enough ventilators (and trained staff) could save the lives of a far higher percent of critically ill children than adults. This alone could amount to hundreds if not thousands of pediatric lives saved.

Second, a quick observation. On Saturday, there was a bus roll over east of Syracuse. 30 patients were transported to SUNY Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse; 27 were sent to the 99-bed hospital in Auburn. I wonder what that emergency response would look like in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi or Florida?

Third, I realize it’s a vice to get some grim satisfaction reading accounts of COVID deniers and anti-vaxxers who are dead or dying. (I indulge that vice on the Leopards Ate my Face Reddit for those interested.) But this fucking guy deserves to be mocked as God calls him home:

Most days during the coronavirus pandemic, Cardinal Raymond L. Burke could be found strolling down the streets of Rome maskless and carrying rosary beads. The 73-year-old conservative cardinal was an early critic of social distancing and, later, an unabashed skeptic of the vaccine. On Tuesday, Burke announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Now, the cardinal is in a hospital bed in his native Wisconsin, breathing with the help of a ventilator. […] During the global pandemic, Burke spoke out against vaccine mandates, claiming the practice “violates the integrity of its citizens.” “While the State can provide reasonable regulations for the safeguarding of health, it is not the ultimate provider of health. God is,” he said during a May 2020 address. […] Burke also repeated false information about vaccines, claiming that some believe there should be a “microchip … placed under the skin of every person, so that at any moment he or she can be controlled by the state regarding health and about other matters which we can only imagine.”

This guy’s Wikipedia entry reads like an extended essay on how to be an asshole.