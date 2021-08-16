Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There will be lawyers.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Militantly superior in their own minds…

It’s been a really long fucking year.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Too inconsequential to be sued

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Everybody saw this coming.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

The math demands it!

This blog goes to 11…

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Well, except the wingnuts. fuck those guys!

This blog will pay for itself.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This is a big f—–g deal.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Summer in Flyover Country – week 3

On The Road – Albatrossity – Summer in Flyover Country – week 3

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

Albatrossity and BillinGlendale have their usual spots, Wag takes us to the mountains of Coloredo, and arrive takes us back to the Galapagos!

Albatrossity

Week three of images from summertime in Flyover Country features things old, things new, nothing borrowed, but lots of blue.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3 9
Near Manhattan KSJuly 17, 2021

We have both Eastern and Western Meadowlarks (Sturnella magna and S. neglecta, respectively), in roughly equal numbers, in my patch of Flyover Country. They can present an identification challenge, but there are ways to tell them apart. They do have different territorial songs, but sometimes those are an interesting mixture of Eastern and Western, and usually are only heard during a small fraction of the year. They also make different calls (which is different from the territorial song), and since they make many of those calls year-round, that is often a better way to make the ID for a bird that is vocalizing. Here is an Eastern Meadowlark giving the “chatter” call, which is made by both males and females year-round. You can listen to this bird here.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3 8
Near Manhattan KSJuly 23, 2021

Birds in flight are always a challenge, and smaller birds present a bigger challenge than larger ones like hawks or herons. So I felt quite fortunate to get this in-flight shot of a male Blue Grosbeak (Passerina caerulea) as he buzzed back and forth between two favored perches.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3 7
Near Manhattan KSJuly 20, 2021

Some birds are still feeding babies, probably from a second or even third nesting attempt. This Grasshopper Sparrow (Ammodrammus savannarum) has a beakful of breakfast spiders for the youngsters. And that’s a good thing for the babies, since predatory arthropods are often quite high in nutrients such as sterols and essential fatty acids. The arachnophobes among us probably approve of the fate of these spiders too.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3 6
Near Manhattan KSJuly 19, 2021

Some of our prairie birds also raise youngsters who are not their own, like this recently-fledged Brown-headed Cowbird (Molothrus ater). It was following a female Dickcissel, who probably raised it in her nest along with some legit Dickcissels. Many people apply human value systems to cowbirds, and despise them for their nest parasitism life-style. But if you can get past those anthropocentric blinders, you just have to be amazed by their adaptations and abilities. Here’s just one example.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3 4
Near Manhattan KSJuly 27, 2021

Birds are not the only photogenic flying critters here in summertime. We have lots of dragonflies (feeding on our abundant mosquito population this summer), including this male Blue Dasher (Pachydiplax longipennis), which can be seen across all of North America at this time of year.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3 5
Near Manhattan KSJuly 22, 2021

We are fortunate to still have healthy populations of Common Nighthawks (Chordeiles minor) here in the prairie region of Flyover Country; this species is in drastic decline across much of the continent. This handsome male was one of about 5-10 nighthawks flying and feeding over a pasture near my house; I never get tired of hearing and seeing them.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3 3
Near Manhattan KSJuly 22, 2021

One of the birds which has been declining here (and elsewhere) in recent decades is the Loggerhead Shrike (Lanius ludovicianus). And the causes of that decline are, at least as far as I know, still mysterious. Nevertheless I have seen three families of shrikes in my wanderings around here this summer, including this adult bird, one of a pair which had at least three youngsters in tow when I saw them. It’s been a long time since I have seen that much success for this species around here!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3 1
Konza PrairieAugust 1, 2021

One of the iconic birds of the prairie region is the Upland Sandpiper (Bartramia longicauda). A shorebird that nests on the prairies and also flies across the equator to winter in South American prairies, their chatters and wolf-whistles are a big part of my summer birding enjoyment here. This is a recently fledged bird, probably on its own since the parents depart for South America weeks ahead of the youngsters, coming in for a landing on Konza Prairie.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3 2
Konza PrairieAugust 1, 2021

Another youngster that will be heading to South America soon, this Dickcissel (Spiza americana) obligingly perched on a batch of Wolly Verbena (Verbena stricta) with a flowering stalk of Blue Sage (Salvia azurea) in the near background. For lots of birders in lots of North America, this streaky yellowish sparrow-sized bird would be an excellent ID quiz. Until you have seen and/or banded hundreds of them, at least!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Summer in Flyover Country - week 3
Konza PrairieAugust 1, 2021

Contrast the fresh spiffy plumage of the young Dickcissel with the tattered and faded feathers on this Brown Thrasher (Toxostoma rufum). Many of the adult birds I am seeing right now are pretty beat up, having busted their butts foraging all summer long to feed a brood or two of babies. Those year-old feathers will be gone soon, but probably not soon enough for this ragged thrasher.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Central Planning
  • Mary G

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Central Planning

      Since this thread started with meadowlarks, has anyone ever seen the Meadlowlark Lemon?

      This past weekend, we had a double-crested cormorant swing by my in-laws camp in the Adirondacks. It inspected our bird buoy before continuing on its way.

      And here at my house, we have downy, hairy, and pileated woodpeckers. It’s like small, medium, and large. We have also found that the bird seed cakes imbibed with hot sauce / capsaicin are ignored by squirrels and chipmunks.

      Also, too, curse the northern flickers for eating my blueberries!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Not a bird, but happy to report that after a complete lack of them last year, there is at least one monarch butterfly hanging out in my yard. I see him, her, or one of more, four or five times every day. We’ve always had tons of them passing through on the way up and the Pacific Coast and they left a big hole when they were gone.

      Anyway, your pictures are splendid as usual, Albatrossity. Love the Blue Grosbeak in flight. Its colors are striking, and the streamlined shape makes me think of Art Deco.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.