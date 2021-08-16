Near Manhattan KS

We have both Eastern and Western Meadowlarks (Sturnella magna and S. neglecta, respectively), in roughly equal numbers, in my patch of Flyover Country. They can present an identification challenge, but there are ways to tell them apart. They do have different territorial songs, but sometimes those are an interesting mixture of Eastern and Western, and usually are only heard during a small fraction of the year. They also make different calls (which is different from the territorial song), and since they make many of those calls year-round, that is often a better way to make the ID for a bird that is vocalizing. Here is an Eastern Meadowlark giving the “chatter” call, which is made by both males and females year-round. You can listen to this bird here.