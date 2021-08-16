Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not the Crowd, Not Winning, Not the Planet, Not Spinning

I think the political fallout from the withdrawal from Afghanistan will be essentially nil in the long run, whining from editorial page warmongers notwithstanding. Also, this person who wrote to Josh Marshall has an interesting take that’s probably right. It’s paywalled, so here’s a long excerpt:

President Biden has a long memory; the events of 2009-10, when then-President Obama was jammed by the military leadership into what proved to be an aimless, futile surge of US forces into Afghanistan, have to be a major factor in his thinking. A more deliberate, better planned withdrawal would have been preferable to what we are seeing now in many respects — notably, to get more of America’s Afghan friends out of the country.

Had Biden directed a withdrawal of this kind, how would the US military leadership have responded? If Biden suspected the response would have been a months-long campaign of foot-dragging and leaking — to pressure him toward the military’s preferred course of staying in Afghanistan indefinitely — would he have been wrong?

I misjudge the man if he were not convinced this very thing would happen. There seems little question that 99% of the impetus for withdrawing now from Afghanistan, in a way that cannot be reversed, is coming from Biden personally. As a matter of strategy, and as one of keeping faith with Afghans who depended on us, this withdrawal is suboptimal. Biden is fully responsible for it.

But from his point of view it probably looks like the best option available — the others being, respectively, no withdrawal at all and a protracted, semi-public tug-of-war with senior military officers deeply invested in putting off unpleasant decisions about an Afghan project that has defined so many military careers. Biden looks determined not to let the military leadership do to him what it did to Obama a decade ago.

The real important political story of the day is that the Biden Administration just increased SNAP benefits by 25%.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Wag

      An excellent tweet from the good Senator, may he rest in peace. I also agree with the assessment by the reader from TPM.

    3. 3.

      MattF

      Also, I’d guess that Biden figured it was better to do it now rather than later. Congress is away, elections are next year. And there are multiple other issues brewing.

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      I don’t think that Obama was “jammed” on Afghanistan. He made the generals specify exactly what they wanted and metrics and a timeline, IIRC. He was smart enough to understand the situation and the politics. He chose the best path at the time.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    6. 6.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      If we get the goofy cheese of “Love, American Style” and “Match Game ‘73”, count me in….

    7. 7.

      narya

      The increase in SNAP benefits is huge. I doubt it will get the plaudits it should, but it will be huge for reducing child hunger. NO CHILD should be hungry in this country.

    8. 8.

      Kay

      But from his point of view it probably looks like the best option available — the others being, respectively, no withdrawal at all and a protracted, semi-public tug-of-war with senior military officers deeply invested in putting off unpleasant decisions about an Afghan project that has defined so many military careers.

      I think his real choices were even worse than that. There would have been another push for a “surge” to undo Trump’s deal. The Taliban didn’t just pop up out of holes and miraculously re-appear- they were building. If you look at the timeline that’s the pattern- there’s a reduction in troops and then a period goes by and there’s a demand for a surge. Obama’s reduction in troops after Obama’s surge left more troops there than were there in 2003. Status quo, surge, reduction. That’s the 20 year pattern.

    10. 10.

      Barbara

      The Taliban are horrible, but they were horrible before 9/11 and we never intervened. We intervened for specifically military strategic reasons that were achieved, more or less, and we stayed just because we knew leaving would be wrenching. I just don’t think Americans care about Afghanistan. They barely care about each other.​

    11. 11.

      jonas

      The only people really squawking about this are the usual neocon suspects who, thanks to being mostly never-Trumpers these days, have been completely exiled from the contemporary Republican party. As hard as it is to watch Afghanistan fall back under Taliban rule, the speed at which our puppet government and its pretend army collapsed simply confirms how futile our continued presence there really was.

    12. 12.

      dr. bloor

      @Jeffery: They are pretty much the only empire left that hasn’t had a turn there, aren’t they?

    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Another Scott: Obama got rolled by the generals. That doesn’t make him a bad president. All presidents make mistakes, and I’m sure Obama thought the surge was the right move at the time. But given what’s happening there now, I’m mystified by the claim that a surge was a good decision. Manifestly not, given what’s happening now. What did it achieve, besides delaying the inevitable?

    14. 14.

      Kay

      Too, for me, the situation is complicated by the contractors. Do I cynically believe contractors lobby to stay there forever and surge and draw down and surge and draw down? Yeah. I do.

    15. 15.

      Ken

      @dr. bloor: How much of that is because empires have a habit of disappearing shortly after they invade Afghanistan?

      I’m not saying there’s a curse involved, but it fits the evidence.

    16. 16.

      Tony Jay

      Until some genius comes up with a foolproof plan for purging Afghanistan of a fundamentalist militia with untouchable bases in Pakistan and unblockable funding from Saudi Arabia…. invading and occupying Afghanistan is never going to be a successful policy.

      This was as true in 2001 as it is in 2021. The resolute unwillingness of the manly-man fanbois and their Media enablers to go anywhere near this inconvenient truth tells you all you need to know about their seriousness.

    17. 17.

      Kay

      We can’t all be simultaneously shocked by the speed of the takeover and also believe it was stable with the smaller force. The “stable with smaller force” has now been conclusively disproved. That wasn’t true. The Taliban were building strength in 2020. They had to be.

    18. 18.

      MattF

      I recall an argument I had with RW nut at work many years ago. He claimed that the Russians were threatening a naval invasion of Afghanistan. If one bothers to look at a map, you can see that Afghanistan is 1) landlocked, 2) the nearest coastal areas are in Pakistan and Iran, 3) there are no ports in the area. This is the level of argument that one has to deal with.

    19. 19.

      Spanky

      Trump made the shit agreement (via Pompeo, of course) with the Taliban for withdrawal by May 1. My assumption is that the White House team made the call that politically, now is is better than later in every scenario. As has been hashed over by all thoughtful people (referring only to the BJ comments, of course), Afghanistan was always going to be fucked up and bullshit, and never able to stand as a democracy. Pull the plug, declare victory, and by the next election that sad country will be a footnote, the corpse kept kicking by our ever-rightwing mainstream media.

    20. 20.

      Hoodie

      @Kay:

      Yep, staying was not an option. This is a stupidity that has been repeated by several over the last few days, e.g., “what would it cost to keep a few troops over there?” Trump had already drawn US troops down to a level that could not stop a concerted Taliban offensive. Staying would have required another escalation. It also appears that the Taliban had pre-arranged surrenders of Afghan forces, and were simply holding off waiting for the appropriate moment. They could have pulled this trigger any time. Biden got the deadline extended to September, which is two weeks away but, of course, the Taliban couldn’t resist the opportunity to roll up things a bit early to embarrass the US. That obviously has some deterrent value for them, much as it did for Viet Nam after expelling the US.

      That embarrassment is what really has the foreign policy types and pundits in a tizzy. They are embarrassed that they were all wrong. Now, they’re furiously spinning to blame Biden and avoid that conclusion but, as Marshall points out, the speed at which the Taliban rolled up the Afghan “government” is glaring evidence that Biden was right. While they might sympathize with the plight of women and others left in Afghanistan, I suspect many, if not a majority, of Americans will not be upset about getting out or the way the departure occurred. There’s too much other crap of more immediate importance to dwell on this. For others, it will just go into the grab bag of random grievances they trot out to attack political opponents. Expect the Hawleys and Cruzes to make a 180 and attack Biden on this.

    21. 21.

      Amir Khalid

      @Barbara:
      Not only did the US not intervene, it actively supported the Taliban against the Soviet Union’s invasion back in the 1980s. The Afghan Taliban of today are in part a monster of America’s own making.

    22. 22.

      Kay

      @Hoodie:

      They were building (again) and that would have become apparent (again) and it would be surgety-surge-surge.

      This whole thing is nonsensical. If Engel is right and the “intelligence” really was that they would take over in 72 hours that has to mean the smaller force wasn’t securing the situation. The 2020 “lull” they’re all pointing to – “no combat deaths! It’s secure!” was instead the period where they were building.

    24. 24.

      Shalimar

      I think this will go down as one of the biggest military disasters in world history.  Not the withdrawal and Taliban takeover, which was inevitable.  The spending $50 billion plus on training and military hardware for a country which immediately becomes an enemy.  This has been fubar since 2002.

    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      Biden sees himself, I think, as a transitional figure who is Presidenting at the end of a long political career and is willing to take political hits. And he’s now getting the inevitable (shallow) popularity decline that comes from presiding over generally sucky times, much like Barack Obama. If it leads to some Trump 2 taking office we’ll rue the day… but having political power has to be for something, and sometimes it’s doing things that get you heat. You can’t keep it in reserve forever instead of doing the right thing.

