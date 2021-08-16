Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Evening Open Thread: Elsewhere in the Biden Administration

Monday Evening Open Thread: Elsewhere in the Biden Administration

by | 35 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Before I lose the links, here’s a couple nice Washington Post interviews with Pete Buttigieg and his husband…

    35Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      I was a Warren campaign volunteer, but I do have a Buttigieg Explorers t-shirt. And I have a massive straight-old-lady’s crush on Chasten. I am glad those two found each other.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chacal Charles Caltrop

      I was always thinking the Democrats could be the party of what I like to call the “Alexander the Great” candidate: the guy who’d be the ultimate right wing hero if he just weren’t ….gay.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sab

      For those hating NPR (I do too) the local stations often have good local coverage. That’s why I contribute to the local station. WCPN in Cleveland has a morning show after the commute with the dreadful Morning Edition. A lot of it is call-in. And one morning, early in his presidential run they had Buttigieg, and he was amazing.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HypersphericalCow

      Will (formerly Mayor) Pete have any control over the funds from the infrastructure bill? If so, he is now very powerful.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chacal Charles Caltrop

      @sab: no I don’t mean right wing in the sense of today’s reactionary Republicans but the kind of guy the Bernie Sanders followers hate

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      OT My husband used to correspond with Cardinal Burke via e-mail. Cardinal Burke told my husband that he would excommunicate said husband if he was in his diocese. Husband wrote back that he would leave the Church if Burke was his bishop. I told husband that ” the Episcopal Church always welcomes you” ( sort of their motto.) Husband listened to none of us.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      oldster

      @sab:

      Agreed! I too want to adopt him so that he has a friend (and I’m so old that my sexual orientation is of merely historical interest).

      Poor Chasten! Seems like such a nice kid.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JPL

      I really enjoyed the article about Chasten, because it just seemed so innocent and sweet.   He’s just doing his best to navigate the ways of DC.   He’s a person that I would love to meet, sit and have a cup of coffee with.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      Pointed out to my kid (via text, I did say “kid”) that today, for the first time in her life she lives in a country not engaged in a war. Born December 2001.

      She did not understand what I was talking about so I needed to explain, and I’ll bet a LOT of other kids are in the same boat. Phenomenal.

      Reminds me a little of how shocking it was to her, to go from Obama to Trump in the White House. Around the time she became aware of politics, Obama was elected. So she went from president cool guy with kids her age to corpulent, braying, proud serial rapist and liar. “Shook” does not begin to describe but I was proud that in the January 2009 Women’s March, she was there for the first and not the last time.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @sab:

      Cardinal Burke told my husband that he would excommunicate said husband if he was in his diocese.

      He seems nice.

      Catholics, man.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gwangung

      I’m not a huge fan of Buttigieg. Nice guy, above average communication. skills, but his policies seem stuck centering white communities and not doing that well for Black and other minorities. Good to have on our side, but not someone I want to see at the top of a ticket.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      @oldster:

      I feel the same way about Mavis Staples. I want to take her by the hand and have her move in and be my grandma, our grandma.

      Go to her concert and you’ll see.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Looks like I picked the wrong week to open a Telsa dealership in Kandahar

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dan B

      @gwangung: I read this talking point that “Pete is White!” repeatedly.  It’s been a trope that white gay men are racist and the converse, that black people are homophobic.  What does it do to pit minorities against each other?  Please consider who benefits when you repeat this.

       

      Some white guys are racist.  Some black people are homophobes.  Some Americans are authoritarians.  Does this mean we should discount the majority of Americans?  No.

       

      Many falsehoods have been applied to gay people.  Gay men have been accused of hating women.  Many of them hung out with women in school because it was safer than hanging with the jocks.  Does this mean they hate jocks?  Pete got tarred as racist because he embraced policies that the majority of white progressive politicians and activists promoted: urban redevelopment, and more.  Who pushed this narrative and how accurate is it?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      @gwangung: Curious about whether you read the article or whether you are judging him on something you heard about him as mayor?

      I read something recently that talked about quite a number of the infrastructure projects Buttigieg is promoting that will help a ton of people of color

      edit: I see that I’m not the first person to get here.  Not meaning to pile on… I very much appreciate your voice here.  I am sincerely wondering what you are basing your opinion on.  There is so much disinformation about Buttigieg out there… On the other hand, I imagine that you did your homework.  So sincerely asking.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      trollhattan

      @Dan B: Who pushed this narrative and how accurate is it?

      I blame Andy Sullivan? (He’s flogging another worthless book and making the news-chat rounds. If anything, he’s worse than ever.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MomSense

      @gwangung:

      I agree with you on some of his policies while he was mayor, but to his credit, I think he heard the criticism, internalized it, and has really grown in his understanding and advocacy.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Dan B

      @satby: I drew several possible routes for a freeway in Minneapolis while interning for a large planning firm in Evanston.  The option that went through dozens of small warehouses and a poor neighborhood was chosen.  It soured me on Urban Planning.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      VeniceRiley

      I still laugh when I think of “shake the money tree in the wine cave.” tag by Yang in the debates. Pete did back then come off rather like “French Laundry” Newsom. The kind of acceptable gay who all the important straight white guys could hang with.

      I do truly appreciate his comms skills and I wanted him in Psaki’s job

      He truly does have an intellect that can absorb information and change though. I feel it’s not his natural leanings but he’s got the ability and isn’t afraid to use it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Dan B

      @MomSense: Ditto.  His policies were heavily tinged with well meaning white progressive lenses.  I learned a lot from working with social justice organizations.  It was not often a nice and polite education but it was effective.  It’s weird to me that the black guys I dated and black friends did not.  I believe it’s because they didn’t want to educate me and wanted to relax and enjoy socializing.

       

      People are on a journey and none of us have reached a state of perfection.  I’ve been on quite a few.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      gwangung

      @WaterGirl: His rhetoric and actions are very common among white liberals and progressives. He talks a big game and he means well, but I don’t find his world view to be completely inclusive and he has to play catch up a lot. Combatting racism and your own racist tendencies is not a done-in-one, and is an ongoing process, which too many white folks don’t acknowledge.

      (Though if you want to say that he’s no worse than the vast majority of white liberals and progressives in this country, you might have an argument—he has plenty of company.)

       

      Because of that, he needs to work harder to overcome the skepticism of his past actions;;black folks in particular have heard the words before, and white folks really have to work harder than they have been at working it out.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rikyrah

       

      In a way, it could not have worked out better for 46.
      This isn’t an example of a fighting force that we abandoned, like The Kurds.
      These muthaphuckas didn’t put up one skirmish for their country.

      Not👏🏿a👏🏿one👏🏿
      And, we are supposed to sacrifice ANY American troops for that?
      I don’t think so.

      And, good luck on the GQP running in 2022, on sending troops BACK to Afghanistan😒

      Reply

