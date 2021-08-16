Cuomo (yep, still governor for another week) just mandated vaccination for all health care workers in New York. It’s going to be significant, considering this:

As of Monday, the vaccination rate was 75 percent for roughly 450,000 hospital workers, 74 percent for around 30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68 percent for approximately 145,000 nursing home staff.

That’s almost 168,000 people who need to be vaccinated by September 27. Those numbers show just how deep the anti-vax rot goes, even in supposedly blue New York.

There’s a religious exemption (which is bullshit), but I’m assuming a good percentage of this number will get vaccinated by then. Then, when the Department of Health sees that they didn’t hit fully vaccination, Kathy Hochul will come back around and remove the religious exemption, just as New York did for school vaccinations a few years ago.