Latest note from PsiFighter37:

Friendly reminder: going to do a meet up on Wednesday 8/18 at Whiskey Tango Foxtrot at 6pm local time in Denver. No reservations, but they say they have plenty of patio space, both upstairs and downstairs. See y’all there!

Not a drinker, but if I were in the Denver area, I’d be tempted just for the snax…

Lurkers & friends always welcome at these events!