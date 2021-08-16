Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Aug. 15-16

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday / Monday, Aug. 15-16

by

(John Deering via GoComics.com)


======

Hong Kong’s government said it would upgrade 15 overseas places including the United States, Spain and France to “high risk” from “medium risk” by Aug. 20, meaning international arrivals from those countries will face lengthened quarantine due to a resurgence of the coronavirus.

The government said arrivals from Bangladesh, Cambodia, France, Greece, Iran, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United States would all face the new restrictions, according to a statement released on Monday.

Hong Kong has some of the most stringent coronavirus entry requirements globally, with arrivals from countries considered “high risk” mandated to undergo compulsory quarantine for 21 days in a designated quarantine hotel, even those who are vaccinated…

Hong Kong has largely controlled the virus with hardly any locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, but has seen a steady inflow of imported coronavirus cases over the past two months. The city has recorded around 12,000 COVID-19 cases in total.

======

Among vaccinated adults, “the symptoms we are seeing now are much more commonly identified with the common cold,” Dr. Chan said. “We are still seeing people presenting with a cough, but we are also seeing a higher prevalence of things like runny nose and sneezing.” Headaches and sore throat are other top complaints, he added. Fever and loss of taste and smell are being reported to a lesser degree…

Pediatricians in New York City, where 67 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, say they are seeing many of the same symptoms in children that they have seen since the start of the pandemic, and that the more severe cases tend to be among unvaccinated adolescents, especially those with underlying conditions like diabetes or obesity. Some toddlers or school-age children can get very ill from Covid too, but doctors don’t always know why one kid gets much sicker than another, said Dr. Sallie Permar, pediatrician-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Fever, cough, fatigue, headache and sore throat are the “classic presentation of Covid” among symptomatic children, she added…

======

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      “This was a race and we lost”? Yeah, because we were betrayed, stabbed in the back, by those pro-Covid Quislings of Fox News and its political arm, the Republican Party.

      Those treasonous fucks ought to have to spend the remainder of their pathetic lives in Gitmo.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      p.a.

      @washingtonpost
      Perspective: The GOP is reviving the old history of blaming outsiders for disease

      Hoo boy. Jews know where this is heading, especially since Rethug ‘leadership’ has the backbone of flatworms.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:
      141 new cases on 8/14 based on NYS Dept of Health data.

      I should qualify for a booster shot of Moderna since the MS med I’m on is a variety of chemotherapy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cermet

      Interesting that so early in AGW, some of the chickens are already home to roost; in the future, as forced mass migrations due to unbearable heat (vast numbers at some point), food shorts due to damaged infrastructure (weather caused) and failed crops, along with brown outs & then black outs will just be the side issue as future virus’s further teach us just how stupid people can be. The next thirty years will see a lot of changes and zero will be for the better – yes, a steadily falling total world population might be useful in the more distant future but the process will be beyond ugly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      I’m torn. I really want to make a snarky remark about the horse paste, something like “They’re not using it right. You have to really pack that stuff into your sinuses, to keep the virus out.”  But what if that gets picked up, and I hear in a couple of weeks about people dying from doing such an idiotic thing? I’d feel bad, probably.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 8/15 China reported 13 new domestic confirmed cases (6 previously asymptomatic) & 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Yunnan Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There currently are 45 active domestic confirmed cases there. 1 community at Ruili remains at High Risk. 3 zones & 2 villages at Ruili, & 1 village at Longchuan County, are currently at Medium Risk.

      Jiangsu Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases. 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 739 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Nanjing did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There currently are 183 active domestic confirmed (36 mild, 146 moderate & 1 critical) cases in the city. Only the Lukou Sub-District remains at Medium Risk.
      • Yangzhou reported 6 new domestic confirmed cases (3 mild & 3 moderate), 5 already under quarantine & the 6th from compound under lock down. 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There currently are 542 active domestic confirmed (97 mild, 401 moderate, 27 serious & 17 critical) cases in the city, though more than half are actually being treated in Nanjing. 7 sub-districts, 1 township, 1 zone & 1 village remain at High Risk. 26 zones/sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • At Huai’an there currently are 12 active confirmed cases in the city, all members of the group that had gone to Zhangjiajie. 6 sites remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Suqian, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases.
      • At Wuxi, there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, a person involved in processing incoming visitors/returnees from overseas & not connected to the Delta Variant outbreak from Nanjing.

       

      Hunan Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed case. There are currently are 108 active domestic confirmed (including 3 serious) & 18 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Changde there currently are 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise.
      • At Xiangtan there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, all having been on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24.
      • At Changsha there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 2 had ridden on the super-spreading boat cruise at Changde on 7/24 & 3 from transmission chains related to 2 of the domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing.
      • At Yiyang there currently are 3 active domestic confirmed & 5 active domestic asymptomatic case in the city, all traced close contact of domestic confirmed cases reported by Beijing.
      • At Zhuzhou there currently are 29 active domestic confirmed & 2 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city, 7 had gone on the super spreading cruise & rest are their close contacts. All areas of the city are now at Low Risk.
      • Zhangjiajie reported 1 new domestic confirmed case, a traced close contact already under centralized quarantine since 8/11. There currently are 70 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 2 areas & 1 community remain at High Risk. 11 sub-districts remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Xiangxi Prefecture there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both close contacts of the party from Huai’an.

       

      Henan Province reported 6 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) cases. 1 domestic suspect case was cleared of COVID-19. There are currently 166 active domestic confirmed & 6 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • Zhengzhou did not report any new domestic positive cases. There currently are 138 active domestic confirmed & 1 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 sub-district remains at High Risk & 28 sites are currently at Medium Risk.
      • Shangqiu reported 6 new domestic confirmed (all previously asymptomatic) cases. There currently are 15 active domestic confirmed cases in the city (13 at Yucheng County), all in transmission chains connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. All patients are now being treated at designated COVID-19 hospital in Zhengzhou. 8 officials at hospital, township & county have been relieved from post for dereliction of duty, though no details have been released, yet. More probably to follow. 2 sites remain at High risk & 7 sites at Medium Risk.
      • At Zhumadian, there currently are 4 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, 2 connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou & 2 w/ the outbreak in Wuhan. 5 villages remain at High Risk, 5 areas remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Kaifeng there currently are 7 active domestic confirmed cases, all connected to the nosocomial outbreak at Zhengzhou. 7 villages remain at High Risk & 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Anyang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, a person who had visited #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/28.
      • At Xuchang there is 1 active domestic confirmed case, who was discharged from the #6 Hospital in Zhengzhou on 7/22. 1 residential building remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Hubei Province did not reported any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 84 active domestic confirmed & 67 active domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.

      • At Huanggang there currently are 5 active domestic confirmed & 4 active domestic asymptomatic cases, 4 connected to the group from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing & 5 to the secondary outbreak at construction site in Wuhan. 1 township has been re-designated as Low Risk, 1 township remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingzhou, there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases in the city, both connected to the group on company outing from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province. 1 zone remains at Medium Risk.
      • At Jingmen there are currently 39 active domestic confirmed & 15 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 township has been elevated to Medium Risk. 1 sub-district & 1 township remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Wuhan, 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There currently are 37 active domestic confirmed & 44 active domestic asymptomatic cases. 1 sub-district & 2 residential compounds remain at Medium Risk.
      • At Ezhou there currently are 1 active domestic confirmed & 3 active domestic asymptomatic cases, all connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan.
      • At Xianning there currently is 1 active domestic asymptomatic case, connected to the construction site outbreak at Wuhan, already under centralized quarantine since 8/3.

       

      At Hulun Buir in Inner Mongolia “Autonomous” Region there currently is 1 active domestic confirmed case (at Hailar), who had stayed at the same floor in same hotel at the same time as the confirmed case reported by Yinchuan. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.

      At Haikou in Hainan Province there currently are 2 active domestic confirmed cases, a person who had crossed paths w/ the party from Huai’an in Jiangsu Province on company outing at Jingzhou high speed rail station & a worker at the airport. 1 residential compound was re-designated as Low Risk. 1 industrial park remains at Medium Risk.

      At Ningbo in Zhejiang Province there is 1 domestic asymptomatic case, a dock worker at the port there.

      Alashankou border crossing in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region reported 3 new domestic asymptomatic cases, all found via tri-daily regular screening of all residents there. Sources of transmission not yet clear. As soon as the cases were reported, cities across Xinjiang started mass screening of all residents, including Yili (which is adjacent to the border crossing), Kashgar & Ürumqi (which are hundreds of miles away).

      Imported Cases

      On 8/15, China reported 38 new imported confirmed cases (3 previously asymptomatic), 17 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Yunnan Province (locations not specified) – 11 confirmed cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar
      • Ningbo Port in Zhejiang Province – 5 confirmed cases, all Chinese crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in the Philippines
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic cases, coming from Spain
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 3 confirmed cases, a Chinese crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Indonesia, & 2 Indian crew members off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in India
      • Weihai Port in Shandong Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 crew member each off cargo ships w/ last ports of call in Indonesia & Vietnam, respectively; 1 asymptomatic case, a crew member off a cargo ship w/ last port of call in Vietnam
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), 2 Chinese national returning from the Philippines & 1 from the DRC (via Paris CdG); 9 asymptomatic cases, 4 Chinese nationals returning from Myanmar, 3 from the Philippines & 1 each from Bangladesh & Malaysia
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia, off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Liberia (via Paris CdG), off a flight that landed at Guangzhou 
      • Xiamen in Fujian Province – 3 confirmed cases, 2 coming from Indonesia & 1 from the Philippines
      • Quanzhou in Fujian Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national coming from the Philippines, off a flight that landed at Xiamen
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, a British national coming from the UK (via Stockholm) & a Turkmen national coming from Turkmenistan
      • Shanghai Municipality – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Senegal (via Paris CdG), & the UK (via Switzerland)
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, no information released,; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Shenyang in Liaoning Province – 1 confirmed case, no information released
      • Harbin in Heilongjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, coming from Japan
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both Chinese nationals returning from Egypt
      • Guangxi “Autonomous” Region (location not specified) –  2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chines national returning from Portugal

       

      Overall in China, 35 confirmed cases recovered (23 imported), 20 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation (16 imported) & 9 were reclassified as confirmed cases (3 imported), & 2,444 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,938 active confirmed cases in the country (753 imported), 70 in serious condition (12 imported), 495 active asymptomatic cases (392 imported), 2 suspect cases (1 imported). 45,325 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      As of 8/15, 1,862.928M vaccine doses have been injected in Mainland China, an increase of 9.089M doses in the past 24 hrs.

      On 8/16, Hong Kong reported 3 new positive cases, imported (from Switzerland, Japan & Malaysia).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Chinese media is shedding more light on what had happened at Yucheng County in Shangqiu city, Henan Province. The 1st 2 domestic confirmed cases at Shangqiu was a person who had cared for an ill relative at Zhengzhou’s #6 Hospital (where a significant nosocomial outbreak occurred) un 7/27, who works at a shopping mall & then infected a colleague. Case #1 was identified on 7/31, Case #2 was sent to centralized quarantine on the same day, testing positive on 8/3. Case #2 came in unmasked close contact with a visitor to the shopping mall on 7/30, & the visitor’s mother also went to the shopping mall together. A woman who had just given birth on 8/7 tested positive while still at the hospital on 8/12. The 2 visitors to the shopping mall turned out to be the woman’s sister-in-law & mother-in-law. 

      Based on media interviews w/ members of the family cluster, the SiL & the MiL went to get tested at the county hospital on 8/2, upon learning on 8/1 that the shopping mall had been elevated to Medium Risk. Shangqiu authorities had requested all person who had visited the shopping mall from 7/27 – 7/31 to alert the local community, stay home & wait to be tested. The SiL & the MiL claimed that they did not understand the requirement, & thought getting tested on their own volition was enough. Since 7/31, the then pregnant women lived w/ her in-laws (including husband, MiL, FiL & 2 SiLs) under the same roof.

      On 8/4, the SiL who had visited the Medium Risk shopping mall was notified by the county hospital that the result was negative but w/ irregularities, so that she needed to be tested again. She went to the same hospital to get tested again, claimed not to have received the results. In the afternoon of 8/4, an ambulance showed up to take her into medical isolation at the county hospital, to test all of the family members, as well as disinfect the house. The rest of the family were told to quarantine at home.

      On 8/5 the pregnant woman started going into labor, & on 8/6 a county hospital ambulance took her & her husband to the Shangqiu municipal hospital. The ambulance stopped curbside (as opposed to driving to the ER), the staff furnished a negative PCR report for the pregnant woman, & advised them not to tell the medical staff at the municipal hospital of their situation. They claimed that, under such direction, they withheld from the municipal hospital that they had immediate family members who had visited a Medium Risk area, 1 of whom was under medical isolation, or that they themselves had been under home quarantine. Both tested negative at hospital intake. After delivery, the woman 1st developed a fever on 8/7, but quickly subsided. On 8/12, she tested positive, which set off the chain of events since. To date, at least 11 members of the extended family have tested positive. However, Shangqiu authorities have yet to release the detailed case information from the cluster.

      Most of the published information so far reflect the claims of members of the family cluster, who may be motivated to minimize their culpability in the situation. There are also gaps in their narrative (& officially released information so far). 11 members of an extended family could not have gotten infected if the core family had strictly followed home quarantine procedures. The actions taken by the authorities on 8/4 is consistent w/ treating the SiL as a positive case, rather than an F1 close contact. (Close contacts are quarantined at special purpose hotels, not isolated at hospital.) The rest of the family, even as F2 close contacts, should have been sent to centralized quarantine.

      The family claims that all they did was to follow specific instructions offered, but I doubt that is the whole story. Only someone w/ connections could have had every step of the way green lighted (not identified as close contact & sent to centralized quarantine, getting an ambulance to the municipal hospital, advise on how to answer questions at intake, etc.), so as to give birth at the municipal hospital, while the region is under heightened pandemic alert. No bureaucrat would do so much & stick their necks out so far for the benefit of a random family, not w/ the intense scrutiny during an active outbreak or the severe consequences of any lapses. My speculation is that the family (understandably) wanted the best conditions for child birth, & activated their connections to make it possible. Confirmed cases give birth at designated COVID-19 hospitals, regular hospitals otherwise. The situation w/ close contacts is awkward, as neither are appropriate. The policy appears to be giving birth at the quarantine location, w/ medical staff from a COVID-19 hospital on hand, which is less than ideal.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Ken:

      I’m torn. I really want to make a snarky remark about the horse paste, something like “They’re not using it right. You have to really pack that stuff into your sinuses, to keep the virus out.”  But what if that gets picked up, and I hear in a couple of weeks about people dying from doing such an idiotic thing? I’d feel bad, probably.

      Tell them to pack the paste into their anuses, since the virus is reliably found in the digestive tract. :-P

      Reply
    9. 9.

      New Deal democrat

      A few thoughts, more or less the same as from a few days ago:

      Good (or relatively “good”) news:

      1. Cases in almost all the States earliest hit with Delta have plateaued in the last 10 days – including AR, MO, NV, and UT. In  OK they have nearly so. Only WY has continued increasing.

      2. Cases in CA and maybe even TX have also nearly plateaued.

      3. In the U.K., deaths from the first Delta wave have plateaued at about 11x their recent low vs. 23x for cases – so vaccinations have been working. Their echo wave due to completely reopening in late July also looks to be plateauing.

      Bad news:

      1. Deaths in the US almost up to 700/day, and can be expected to increase for at least several more weeks.

      2. Do not be politically smug about Blue States. Even States like NY and IL have less than 60% fully vaccinated, and their cases are continuing to increase. Only 3 States – VT, MA, and CT- have over 60% of the population fully vaccinated. While in CT cases appear to have plateaued at a low level, in VT cases are rising sharply, and are presently at levels seen nationally in last year’s summer surge. In other words, there is a big enough pool of the unvaccinated in even the best States to allow a Florida-like catastrophe.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JPL

      The hospital near me had stopped taking patients a few days ago, but today is back to normal, except for the ICU. ICU patients are still being diverted to other hospitals.

      Reply

