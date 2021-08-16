God doesn't give a damn whether you get vaccinated or not. But She thinks you're an idiot if you don't and then blame Her. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 14, 2021





51% of all American #COVID19 hospitalizations now are in just 8 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas.https://t.co/hXein2Dio3 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 16, 2021

.@NIH Director Francis Collins warns that the continuing rise of #COVID19 cases propelled by the #DeltaVariant could return the US to the worst days of the pandemic. “This is going very steeply upward with no signs of having peaked out.”https://t.co/B4DtWJT9lj — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) August 15, 2021

"This was a race and we lost": How US doctors really feel about Covid surge https://t.co/bGq3DyH0Zr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 15, 2021

======

China's new local COVID-19 infections fall for sixth day https://t.co/CVr7XtJJpv pic.twitter.com/S6nf11Dm7w — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2021

Hong Kong reclassifies 15 countries as 'high risk' for COVID-19 https://t.co/A7m8DKM7qU pic.twitter.com/Au9CWIdBeb — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2021

Hong Kong’s government said it would upgrade 15 overseas places including the United States, Spain and France to “high risk” from “medium risk” by Aug. 20, meaning international arrivals from those countries will face lengthened quarantine due to a resurgence of the coronavirus. The government said arrivals from Bangladesh, Cambodia, France, Greece, Iran, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United States would all face the new restrictions, according to a statement released on Monday. Hong Kong has some of the most stringent coronavirus entry requirements globally, with arrivals from countries considered “high risk” mandated to undergo compulsory quarantine for 21 days in a designated quarantine hotel, even those who are vaccinated… Hong Kong has largely controlled the virus with hardly any locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, but has seen a steady inflow of imported coronavirus cases over the past two months. The city has recorded around 12,000 COVID-19 cases in total.

With more than 3.7 million confirmed cases and over 100,000 deaths, Indonesia is battling one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in Asia. The 'AD-19 programme' launched last month helps pets left in limbo while their owners deal with COVID-19 infections https://t.co/lMczXiwkLp pic.twitter.com/cvj5SQIuXy — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2021

The Australian city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic, while residents in Melbourne face a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown amid a surge in infections https://t.co/LmTDuoBXoW pic.twitter.com/W3tgZuu6XG — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2021

Australia extends COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne, reinstates night curfew https://t.co/kzfreJjVf6 pic.twitter.com/QvzLZ98SOz — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2021

Emergency vaccine summit needed to help Africa, says UK's ex-PM Brown https://t.co/genPwpGOZJ pic.twitter.com/FW1Qn78QL1 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2021

Amid extreme vaccine shortages on the continent, African nations are scrambling to be fully immunized against Covid. The quest for vaccines is occurring as rich countries, such as the U.S., allow unused doses to be trashed https://t.co/AO1GEuWG8O via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 15, 2021

Mexico's third wave, thanks to Delta, the biggest the country has seen since pandemic began. https://t.co/IpyCK9yERH — David Luhnow (@davidluhnow) August 16, 2021

======

Curious about the new US policy allowing moderately to severely immunocompromised people to get an additional dose of mRNA vaccine? I explore the who, what, why, when of it all — and why it could turn into a free-for-all. https://t.co/Gd3JeX4fP2 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) August 15, 2021

NEW INVESTIGATION: A six-month probe by POLITICO found the U.S. could not adequately contain Covid-19 because state public health departments relied on outdated data systems and struggled to staff enough people to investigate and isolate positive cases. https://t.co/GDm3mN6wIY — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) August 15, 2021

A survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about half of parents are holding off on coronavirus vaccinations for their children, taking a wait-and-see attitude or, for many, outright opposing the shots https://t.co/ITfi4nV3Kq — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 11, 2021

Are #DeltaVariant's symptoms different? In areas w/ lower vaccination rates, like Louisiana, Texas & Arkansas, unvaccinated children & young adults are being sent to hospitals w/severe symptoms. Doctors don't yet know if Delta alone is responsible https://t.co/PteYJXM80n — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 15, 2021

… Among vaccinated adults, “the symptoms we are seeing now are much more commonly identified with the common cold,” Dr. Chan said. “We are still seeing people presenting with a cough, but we are also seeing a higher prevalence of things like runny nose and sneezing.” Headaches and sore throat are other top complaints, he added. Fever and loss of taste and smell are being reported to a lesser degree… Pediatricians in New York City, where 67 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, say they are seeing many of the same symptoms in children that they have seen since the start of the pandemic, and that the more severe cases tend to be among unvaccinated adolescents, especially those with underlying conditions like diabetes or obesity. Some toddlers or school-age children can get very ill from Covid too, but doctors don’t always know why one kid gets much sicker than another, said Dr. Sallie Permar, pediatrician-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. Fever, cough, fatigue, headache and sore throat are the “classic presentation of Covid” among symptomatic children, she added…

======

Southern states face dire Covid surges because:

A.) Disproportionate number of people swallowed political arguments about the pandemic

B.) Disproportionate number of anti-vaxxers/anti-maskers

C.) Too many believers in quack cures: ivermectin (horse de-worming paste); HCQ https://t.co/FtgohIxDJB pic.twitter.com/ZAF4h0dmmu — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) August 16, 2021

Online videos of local government meetings have emerged as the latest vector of COVID-19 misinformation. Misleading claims made at public hearings create challenges for tech companies weighing the potential harm against the need for government openness. https://t.co/e4p7R6gBun — The Associated Press (@AP) August 15, 2021

U.S. banks walk tightrope of encouraging, but not mandating vaccines https://t.co/V55XDol4FX pic.twitter.com/kPCXypoUHP — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2021

One wonders about the Delta-variant readiness of states with #GOP governors who have needlessly sent @NationalGuard troops to the border for a big political stunt. @KristiNoem, @GovRonDeSantis, @GregAbbott_TX, others. https://t.co/iUnfWVFIO2 — Xerophile (@segmentis) August 15, 2021

Perspective: The GOP is reviving the old history of blaming outsiders for disease https://t.co/qLE657KBnZ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 15, 2021