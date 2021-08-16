President Biden addresses the nation at 3:45 pm Eastern time today.

In the meantime…

BREAKING: The Republican Party has deleted a page from their website that pointed out that Trump wanted to pull out of Afghanistan. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 15, 2021



This seems like important information!

In 2018, Trump got Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar released from prison. In 2020, Trump’s Secretary of State met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. In 2021, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is set to become the President of Afghanistan under Taliban rule. pic.twitter.com/pbdus8aeZx — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 15, 2021



Will the mainstream media make that clear, or even mention it? My guess is ‘no’.