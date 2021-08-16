Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden Addresses the Nation: Afghanistan (LIVE)

Biden Addresses the Nation: Afghanistan (LIVE)

President Biden addresses the nation at 3:45 pm Eastern time today.

In the meantime…


This seems like important information!


Will the mainstream media make that clear, or even mention it?  My guess is ‘no’.

 

    110Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      I had to turn C-Span off.  They had some (alleged) US veteran haranguing Biden for being a coward.  Enough, dude.

    3. 3.

      Elizabelle

      I wish we could just have music while awaiting a major speech.  I don’t need to hear from Earl in Indiana that Armageddon is underway, or the hate dripping from that vet’s voice.  Some of our fellow Americans are ugly, ugly people.

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      I guess like Adam, I’m astounded that all these people care so much about Afghanistan all of a sudden!

    5. 5.

      M31

      ugh, started the video and had to see the talking face of GWBush — god, what a horrifying awful man. Had a disgusted, rage-inducing reaction to his evil face, a gorge-rising flashback to the post-9/11 era.

      fuck the GOP and its enablers right to hell

    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @WaterGirl: Did you just add the media feed? Because I didn’t see it before and put up a dedicated feed in a separate post. Which I’ll pull as we don’t need to of them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @M31: I changed it to the white house version that won’t have the talking heads.

      Biden’s addresses nearly always start way late, so there’s no need to listen to blah-blah-blah.

    9. 9.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl:  fyi Adam had this post down below
      Watergirl’s post got hung up in the scheduler. And I’ve manually gone in and published it. I also just put up a separate post with an embedded live feed from The White House’s YouTube page for the address.

    12. 12.

      M31

      @WaterGirl:

      thanks!

      our elite media is such an astounding failure (if you think their job is providing reliable accurate information)

    13. 13.

      Chris

      CNN website heading: “The President will address the crisis in Afghanistan as he faces mounting questions about his administration’s apparent failures.”

      Ugh.  I’m done with that site for a while.

    14. 14.

      JPL

      I just put on local news to see how they were going to cover Fred, and Biden.   I saw the same gd helicopter that I’ve seen dozens of times before.    I switched channels.

    16. 16.

      M31

      it’s been great seeing reprint tweets from all kinds of GOP officials lambasting Biden a few months ago when he wasn’t leaving Afghanistan as fast as Trump’s timeline wanted

      and the new President of Afghanistan being sprung from a Pakistani jail by special Trump request is really a *chef’s-kiss* detail

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Elizabelle

      Liking Biden’s stern tone.  It’s a good speech, and informative.

      All the place names — guy does not seem to have dementia!

      Reply
      Elizabelle

      “Lurching.  Into the third decade of conflict.”

      This is a lecture to the slaphappy media circus as much as to citizens and the world.

    19. 19.

      Archon

      Biden definitely should be (privately) giving our intelligence services the riot act for giving him bad info on the state of the Afghan military.

      This is a breathtakingly quick collapse of the government we gave hundreds of billions of dollars to.

    20. 20.

      Elizabelle

      “American forces should not be fighting in a war, and dying in a war, that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”

    21. 21.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: Now laying out that if the Afghans won’t fight for themselves, after the billions we poured in in material/training, us staying there longer wouldn’t matter.

      Now talking about he spoke with the former Afghan president, on how his administration needed to clean up the corruption in his government, and it didn’t happen. Like, idk wtf else to say at this point. Rescue as many as we can.

    25. 25.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: “How many more generations of Americans need to die? How many more headstones do we need in Arlington cemetery?”

      Every single worthless talking head, both print/visual media, need to fucking answer that. Honestly, they don’t. Fuck them. Fuck’em forever.

    26. 26.

      Elizabelle

      @Leto:   Yes. Ghani’s ears, at a minimum, are burning.

      “How many endless rows of headstones at Arlington National Cemetery?”

      I am liking The Biden Doctrine (TM).

    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      @Leto:   Agreed.  They’re news desk and keyboard commandos.  Controversy and tragedy merchants.  Nothing more.

      I am thinking this failed president is making a hell of a lot of sense.

    31. 31.

      JoyceH

      Can I just say it? I must have compassion fatigue because in the pre-speech talking heads, I got tired of hearing ‘heart-broken’. If the Afghan people are ‘horrified’ that the Taliban is taking over, well, they live in a nation awash with guns. So why not just shoot them?

    32. 32.

      Leto

      @Suzanne: Honestly? Probably not. Part of what helped in Vietnam was the fact they had open water access, so we had the Navy stationed off the coast with access to scores of helicopters. Afghanistan is landlocked and requires heavy transport to come in to evacuate. Biden is laying out now how we’ve secured the airfield and taken over air traffic control. We’ll get out as many as we can, but it’ll never be enough. Same as Vietnam.

    35. 35.

      Elizabelle

      @Immanentize:   Yeah.  We need to do a few threads about Haiti.

      Didn’t read, but saw some article today about the country being uninhabitable longterm, with all the cataclysms.

      I don’t understand why Haiti always gets hit, and the Dom Rep seems to come through fine.  Same island.  Is there some horrible factor of placement and geography?  Or just carrying too much of a population, that is poverty-stricken, in insufficiently safe buildings?

    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Chris:

      CNN website heading: “The President will address the crisis in Afghanistan as he faces mounting questions about his administration’s apparent failures.” 

      It’s like the past 20 years never happened!  What fucking asshats!

    39. 39.

      Elizabelle

      @raven:   I wonder if it might be in the Taliban’s interest to let as many “dissidents” and disaffected out as want out.   Stick with the population that remains, that might be more malleable or, actually, vulnerable.

    41. 41.

      Elizabelle

      I am going to watch this speech again.  Puts steel in one’s spine, and it’s intelligent and compassionate, albeit realistic.

    44. 44.

      Leto

      @raven: No; I know that they commandeered ships, packed’em full, and set out into the open where the Navy picked them up and helped get them to the Philippines. Vietnam had advantages that Afghanistan doesn’t.

      And with that, his speech is over.

    48. 48.

      Jinchi

      @Chris:  “The President will address the crisis in Afghanistan as he faces mounting questions about his administration’s apparent failures.”

      I saw that too. I’m sure we just needed 6 more months and everything would be fine.

      Seriously, reading through all the critiques, no one seems surprised the Taliban are winning, they only thought it should take a few months. The implication seems to be that pundits wanted the Afghans to put up a fight before losing.

    49. 49.

      zhena gogolia

      The speech is honest, smart, sound and what we should expect from an American leader. He is saving lives with this speech, accepting responsibility, and following through courageously with a judgment many before him lacked the wisdom or character to make.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 16, 2021

    51. 51.

      zhena gogolia

      Twitter is still letting me copy tweets!

      Biden's speech is the best any American has made on Afghanistan in 20 years. Because he is finally doing what we should have done long ago and he is doing it with the resolve and confidence of an experienced leader knowing the difficult course was the right course.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 16, 2021

    52. 52.

      Leto

      @Elizabelle: Best part about it was: “The buck stops with me.” He actually means it, and it’s a fucking rare thing to hear. As we know, night and day difference.

    56. 56.

      CaseyL

      A very good speech.

      This is a courageous man – not in the sense of facing imminent physical danger, but in the sense that he knows he is going to catch endless shit for it, from deeply dishonest actors, and has decided he doesn’t give a damn.  He is going to do what he knows is right, and which should have been done a decade or more ago.

      I once again give thanks that he is our President.

    57. 57.

      JPL

      Local CBS is covering the governing.   Our hospitals are stretched thin, because people are having procedures they didn’t have before.

      I had to switch from the local NBC, because they were covering what the president didn’t say.

      ha  I guess the governor started speaking at the same time as President Biden, knowing that the local networks wouldn’t cover him.   haha  I hope Stacey is our next governor.

    59. 59.

      Elizabelle

      @JPL:   I wonder if that says we don’t have journalists and film crews in place for current footage.

      Maybe it’s laziness.  Maybe it’s the press not able to broadcast as easily.

      It’s 12:55 am in Afghanistan.  Dead of night.

    61. 61.

      JPL

      @SiubhanDuinne: Tropical storm.   We’re suppose to have between four and six inches of rain overnight.   I do hope that the thunderstorms are not severe though.   Slight chance of tornados, so that’s good news.

      Good day to stay home.

    63. 63.

      JoyceH

      I adored and still adore Obama, and Biden was not my first choice for the Dem nomination, but… is it just me? I’m starting to think that Biden might be a better president.

    66. 66.

      Nicole

      Good speech, I’m really glad he’s the one in the office right now because it sure sounded like he doesn’t give a fuck what the media thinks about this.

      God, 20 fucking years.

    67. 67.

      Leto

      Ben Rhodes, on MSNBC, laying out clearly that the Biden we just saw was the same Biden from 2009. He recognized diminishing returns and is drawing the distinct line saying no more. This is the same Biden I remember from Obama’s memoir.

    68. 68.

      Mike in NC

      The media will deny that they ever heard of this guy George W. Bush, who along with Cheney and Rumsfeld decided to give the Middle East a nice case of Trumpian ‘chaos’ which we’re still dealing with 20 years later. Republican hypocrites will piss and moan for a few days, and the Sunday TV talking heads will try to have as many of them as possible lined up for an interview. A week from now it’ll be “Afghanistan, what is that?”

    70. 70.

      Elizabelle

      @JoyceH:   We are lucky to have had both Obama and Biden.  They face different challenges.

      Biden is way more effective for having observed Obama’s attempting to work with Republicans.  No illusions.  Faster learning curve.

    71. 71.

      JPL

      @JoyceH:  same.   Biden doesn’t care what the journalists, the white nationalists, and the republicans in Congress think.   That alone gives him extra powers.

    72. 72.

      zhena gogolia

      Tapper is unhappy that Joe Biden did not make the speech Jake wanted to hear. His summation was an editorial as was the beginning of the post-speech roundtable, designed to advance the views of the reporters but not to objectively assess what was realistic or in the US interest.— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) August 16, 2021

    73. 73.

      topclimber

      @Jinchi: I have yet to see pundits acknowledge that the Taliban will have the same problem the national government had. They are not strong enough to dominate all the tribes of Afghanistan.

      It might actually be a good thing that few Afghani troops died to salvage a national identity that does not exist. In the coming war civil war against Taliban excesses, perhaps their tribal loyalties will prove stronger than an artificial national one.

    75. 75.

      Brachiator

      @Nicole

      Good speech, I’m really glad he’s the one in the office right now because it sure sounded like he doesn’t give a fuck what the media thinks about this.

      Yep. The most effective way to deal with the media is to refuse to play their game.

    77. 77.

      JoyceH

      I’m just disgruntled because I know the Afghan story is not going to turn out the way I WANT it to turn out – with a home-grown all-woman insurgency against the Taliban.

    78. 78.

      MisterForkbeard

      I listened to NPR’s coverage of this for a couple minutes and immediately thought “our media has learned NOTHING”.

      They’re saying Republicans aren’t attacking the policy of withdrawal (they are), but they’re (literally the press) saying that Biden was incompetent. Literally using Republican words and phrases when talking to their correspondents. “What are Democrats saying here about Biden’s incompetence with the withdrawal” and “It’s notable that Biden didn’t apologize for the withdrawal or talk about how the execution should have gone differently”, like THAT was the important thing.

      Sigh. Our media sucks and continues to suck.

    79. 79.

      Jinchi

      @Elizabelle: ​

      Is there some horrible factor of placement and geography?

      It’s geography. This earthquake was about 30 km from Port-au-Prince. The border to the DR is about 100 km away and the population centers are much farther than that.
      (https://seismo.berkeley.edu/map/index.html <– you may have to scroll the map and zoom in on Haiti).
      The large quake in 2010 was even closer, pretty much in the city itself.​

    80. 80.

      Geminid

      I caught President Biden’s speech on my way home from work, on WTOP radio (Washington DC). Biden said “I stand squarely behind my decision,” and gave a clear and comprehensive explaination of why he did so. This was twenty minutes of excellent communication.

    81. 81.

      Leto

      @JoyceH@Elizabelle: I think it also helps that Biden had Beau serving in these wars, so it resonates even more*. On his visits to Arlington, he can personally see the totality of the folly of this entire endeavor.

      *absolutely not subscribing to the “unless you have a family member there” thinking, same as when R’s sudden discover they have women/LGBT members etc; just thinking about the whole of his experiences on how it might affect his views.

    82. 82.

      JoyceH

      @MisterForkbeard: ​
       

      Our media sucks and continues to suck.

      I switched from CNN to MSNBC when the talking heads started, and caught Nicole Wallace in the middle of saying something about how the vast majority of the American public agrees with Biden while the vast majority of the DC-based journalism class does not.

    84. 84.

      Martin

      @topclimber: I’m not sure that’s the case. The Taliban are really just the Mexican drug cartel. Selling opium to the west could give them enough money to pay off everyone, something the previous government could not afford to do.

      I mean, isn’t that just the economic and ruling model of most gulf nations?

    85. 85.

      MisterForkbeard

      @JoyceH: There was a note in NPR’s coverage as well “Well, the press and politicians in DC are all furious but we don’t know how normal people actually feel about it.”

    87. 87.

      Elizabelle

      @MisterForkbeard:   Call or email NPR and tell them this is why you don’t give them money.

      A lot of their commentary absolutely sucks.  I don’t even like their voices any more.

      The hourly recap is OK, if I’m in the car.

    89. 89.

      PJ

      @JoyceH: Biden got a front row seat for everything Obama had to deal with and that the Republicans threw at Obama, and he learned from it.  Also, he is an old, genial white guy, so he can get away with a lot more.  As a black man, Obama would have been crucified by the media and Republicans for withdrawing from Afghanistan, and they would not have let it go.  This will likely blow over for Biden in a few weeks, if not sooner, and will have no impact on 2022 or 2024 (except that maybe some people will be grateful for Biden ending our involvement.)

      But to your larger point, while the political landscape has changed a lot since 2009, I think that Biden’s thirty-six years in the Senate, and on the Foreign Relations Committee, gave him experience that Obama simply lacked and could not draw on, and I think that is an advantage for Biden.

      Also, Obama was often the smartest guy in the room, but he had a lot of not-so-smart advisors (e.g., Rahm Emmanuel) that he relied on, while Biden knows that he is not the smartest guy in the room, but has surrounded himself with people who seem to be very capable.  I think that is also an advantage.

    90. 90.

      Cacti

      To paraphrase Nicole Wallace:

      A large majority of Americans will agree with Biden.

      A large majority of the Beltway courtier press will disagree.

      The press is part of the war industry in this country.

    91. 91.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @Elizabelle: Seconded. I also think we responded Obama’s audacity of hope back then. We are now a meaner nation. We need a no-nonsense grandpa who loves us despite our glaring flaws but still won’t put up with our malarkey. And we got one.

    92. 92.

      gene108

      @Archon:

      Biden definitely should be (privately) giving our intelligence services the riot act for giving him bad info on the state of the Afghan military.

      This is a breathtakingly quick collapse of the government we gave hundreds of billions of dollars to.

      There’s a strong possibility outside countries paid off top military leaders and politicians to turn things over to the Taliban.

      There are stories of the local Afghan National Army units wanting to fight, but stand down orders were issued.

    93. 93.

      Leto

      @Martin:

      something the previous government could not afford to do.

      Reason they couldn’t do it was because they were stealing all that US cash for themselves. Idk, maybe the Taliban are just better administrators… /sad sigh

    94. 94.

      L85NJGT

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      So, gather up your jackets, move it to the exits
      I hope you have found a friend
      Closing time, every new beginning
      Comes from some other beginning’s end, yeah

       

      Without bad endings, shit would never end, and this shit had to end. Even if you accept the neocons geopolitical and strategic assessments, beating our heads against the wall for twenty years wasn’t achieving those goals.

    95. 95.

      MazeDancer

      @WaterGirl: Had to turn off Richard Engel ranting that Biden was in a fantasy and no relief was happening.

      Nicolle Wallace, who has been holding back tears, and seething with anger asks “Is there a centralized office where people can call for help?”

      How about giving Mr. Biden a chance to do what he says he is going to do?

    97. 97.

      Kay

      @Cacti

      “Maggie Haberman
      @maggieNYT

      · 30m

      Biden has not said a word so far about what the US is doing to help the people who came to the US aid who are now trapped in Afghanistan.”

      Tweeted out while he was still talking.

    98. 98.

      Martin

      @Jinchi: That’s an important part of it – no Dominican cities are as exposed to quakes as Port au Prince which sits right on the fault. Part of it too is that Haiti went down a terrible political path which has had all manner of  consequences for public health, infrastructure, and the like.

      Earthquakes that level cities in other parts of the world get mostly shaken off here in CA because of this. Dominican Republic has much better infrastructure, because they aren’t trapped in the cycle of poverty and violence that Haiti is.

    99. 99.

      Betty Cracker

      Richard Engel is pissed, and that’s understandable. It’s a horrible situation, and it’s personal to him because he’s reported from there for ages and has friends and colleagues there. He’s focusing on that.

    100. 100.

      topclimber

      @Martin: And something stops the tribal groups from doing the same? Do you think it stopped the national government?

      More broadly, your point just reinforces the notion that the Taliban cannot do it alone. They will have to deal.

      With the possible exception of Iraq, the Gulf nations ARE nations, not tribal amalgamations.

    101. 101.

      Elizabelle

      I think the media whores are out over their skis on this one.  I really do.

      I just wish we could cut the rope on some of them.

    103. 103.

      Ken

      @JPL: Our hospitals are stretched thin, because people are having procedures they didn’t have before.

      I believe the procedure is “intubation”, and it’s generally not considered elective. Did your governor mention that?

    105. 105.

      Martin

      @Leto: There was that, but if we want Afghanistan to be independent, there needs to be more than words there. On what foundation are they building that independence when they have almost no economic foundation other than things the west sees as illicit – hosting terrorist and selling drugs.

      This seems little different than throwing cops at a city with no economic opportunities and then wondering why things don’t get better, and oh, look, now all the cops are corrupt as well.

      I’m not saying ‘teach them all to code’ but whether it’s stealing from Americans or selling opium, they need to have *something*.

    107. 107.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kay: That’s pretty much it right there.

      The press wants a Biden scandal and they can make it happen here. They can get eyeballs by screaming about it and it lets them pretend to be bipartisan, so there they go.

    109. 109.

      Geminid

      @JoyceH: A “home grown all-woman insurgency against the Taliban” may still happen. It may not start right away. This insurgency might not be armed either, but it may be all the more effective for that. For the past few decades, women have been fighting a similar insurgency in the U.S., and they are winning.

    110. 110.

      Kay

      @Elizabelle:

      I’m sympathetic to the Americans who were over there and have been trying to get these people out for years, but all these bandwagon-jumpers get on my nerves.

      Couldn’t she at least let him finish before promoting the narrative? They make themselves the story- they’re out in front when they’re supposed to be behind. It seems like a fundamental problem, like they need to think about what it is they do. What doing that job entails.

      One of the things I learned over many years of working is I periodically have to remind myself what my job is- what it is I do, who do I work for. The biggest mistakes I have made is when I’ve gotten away from the basic definitions. Everyone should do it. You veer off course.

