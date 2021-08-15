Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Oklahoma, OK!

by

Sunday Morning Garden Chat:

From ‘hardly ever’ commentor JAM:

I live in Oklahoma. This is the bed that I planted entirely with seeds and bulbs directly in the ground, though a lot of them have planted themselves since.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Oklahoma, OK!

All of the petunias and cosmos are volunteers every year now, as well as cornflowers that come up earlier in the spring. The hibiscus seeds were from my grandma’s plants that I carried around for years before I finally bought a house.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Oklahoma, OK! 2

The climbing petunias were originally volunteers that came up in a patch of daffodils that I planted in the front yard. I soon realized that they pretty much just come up anywhere you disturb the soil. This year they came up mostly in the lawn where the dogs were digging for moles all winter.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Oklahoma, OK! 1

This is a very low-maintenance bed except in early spring when I pull all the winter weeds and rearrange the volunteers into something slightly less chaotic-looking. I also give a lot of plants away when I can because I am so reluctant to kill the extras, which explains the mess of flowers you see here. (The hibiscus are taking over.) I’ve only watered once this year. I let the dead stalks stand until the spring cleanup, so I probably won’t do anything with it again this year unless a big nasty weed pops out.

Flowers: Hibiscus moscheutos, Liatris, Coneflower Pow Wow White, Old-fashioned climbing petunias, Cosmos sulphureus. Also bonus Sunflower Autumn Beauty.

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      Cermet

      Nice picture and great effort to make such a nice garden. I tend to get too many weeds (and tend to just allow a certain level of said weeds – if you can’t mow it, best to ignore it … ;)

      Well, the agony of Afghanistan has ended one phase (Kabul has fallen) and enters a new one. At least we will be out of there.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      rikyrah

      Good Morning, Everyone😊😊😊

      The pictures are so beautiful🤗

      Reply

