REPOST: Who’s Up for A Denver Meet-Up, This Wednesday Evening?

by

This post is in: 

From to-be-visiting-fireman PsiFighter37‘s original post:

I should be free to meet anytime after 6PM, and based on Google Maps, I am told I am at the intersection of the Central Business District and North Capitol Hill section of Denver.

My only request – a spot with a good beer selection! A couple spots that look like that could work are the Thirsty Lion or Freshcraft – but I am happy to defer to the preferences of the locals.

Hopefully there’s enough interest – but I understand if folks are a bit more cautious nowadays.

From the comments last week, looks like Hedgehog the occasional commenter, BSR, Bokonon, and Scamp Dog are seriously interested.

Ksmiami, Nate Combs, quakerinabasement, and The pollyanna from hell are possibles.

I’m gonna ask PsiFigher37 if I can share his email with y’all, so you can coordinate with each other.

Leave a comment here if you’re game, or email me at the ‘Contact Us’ link and I’ll forward your message.

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      Longing for the day when I will feel safe to do things like this. Have fun, jackals, and send pictures! Then I can at least pretend to attend, and I love see what folks on here look like; it’s never the way I imagine them.

