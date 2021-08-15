On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Our artist being featured today is Regine Touchon! Let’s give her a warm welcome. (As always, we are using the On the Road form for convenience, but this has nothing to do with On the Road.) If you would like your talent featured in the Artists in Our Midst series, sent me an email message.

Art by Regine Touchon

Around 3 years ago I began dabbling in a new medium, encaustic painting, which was first practiced by Greek artists as far back as the 5th century B.C. It involves using melted encaustic medium (resin and bees wax) to which colored pigments can be added. The medium is then applied to a surface, in my case gessoed wood. I incorporate my photography in many of my works.

WaterGirl asked me to flesh out the encautstic process and also how I came to practice this medium. Five years ago, I went to an art show in Pensacola, FL where I met an encaustic artist and became enthralled by her wonderful work. When I got back home, I immediately watched countless encaustic workshops on the web to grasp the basics. I bought the encaustic materials I needed to get started: encaustic medium (beeswax and damar resin), colored wax pigments, a hotplate, heat gun, and natural bristle brushes. I mainly use wood cradles that have been primed for my substrate. The first step is to heat the medium to 200 degrees and with a brush paint a coat of wax on the substrate. You use the heat gun to fuse the wax to the substrate and then repeat the first step. With each layer of wax, you need to fuse it with the heat gun.

At this point you can start incorporating your design onto the substrate. My work mostly consists of collaging photos, paper, print along with painting with the colored pigments that are melted in the medium. There are so many different techniques that I’m still discovering and beginning to use. To get the gist of the process, I recommend watching videos that are readily available on the web.

I belong to an amazing woman’s art group called Art Pi. We get together once a month to critique our works and try to have art shows/sales at least once a year. I’ve been a Balloon Juice lurker for many years. Thanks to all you jackals for keeping me sane.