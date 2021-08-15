Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Regine Touchon – The Persisterhood: Rosa!

Regine Touchon – The Persisterhood: Rosa!

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Our artist being featured today is Regine Touchon!  Let’s give her a warm welcome.

Art by Regine Touchon

Around 3 years ago I began dabbling in a new medium, encaustic painting, which was first practiced by Greek artists as far back as the 5th century B.C.  It involves using melted encaustic medium (resin and bees wax) to which colored pigments can be added.  The medium is then applied to a surface, in my case gessoed wood.  I incorporate my photography in many of my works.

WaterGirl asked me to flesh out the encautstic process and also how I came to practice this medium.  Five years ago, I went to an art show in Pensacola, FL where I met an encaustic artist and became enthralled by her wonderful work.  When I got back home, I immediately watched countless encaustic workshops on the web to grasp the basics.  I bought the encaustic materials I needed to get started:  encaustic medium (beeswax and damar resin), colored wax pigments, a hotplate, heat gun, and natural bristle brushes.  I mainly use wood cradles that have been primed for my substrate.  The first step is to heat the medium to 200 degrees and with a brush paint a coat of wax on the substrate.  You use the heat gun to fuse the wax to the substrate and then repeat the first step.  With each layer of wax, you need to fuse it with the heat gun.

At this point you can start incorporating your design onto the substrate.  My work mostly consists of collaging photos, paper, print along with painting with the colored pigments that are melted in the medium.  There are so many different techniques that I’m still discovering and beginning to use.  To get the gist of the process, I recommend watching videos that are readily available on the web. 

I belong to an amazing woman’s art group called Art Pi.  We get together once a month to critique our works and try to have art shows/sales at least once a year.  I’ve been a Balloon Juice lurker for many years.  Thanks to all you jackals for keeping me sane. 

Guest Post: Regine Touchon - The Persisterhood: Rosa 5

I did a series called the Persisterhood which includes women who I have admired for a show in the Spring of 2017.  Here’s Rosa Parks.

Guest Post: Regine Touchon - The Persisterhood: Rosa 4

The Persisterhood:  Maya

Guest Post: Regine Touchon - The Persisterhood: Rosa 3

Momento Mori: Mexico I

I traveled to Merida, Mexico in 2016 and became fascinated by the large cemetery on the outskirts of the city.

Guest Post: Regine Touchon - The Persisterhood: Rosa 2

Momento Mori:  Mexico II

Guest Post: Regine Touchon - The Persisterhood: Rosa 1
Notasulga, Alabama

Abandoned: Hwy 14 II

I started a series of abandoned houses and buildings in my neck of the woods which I am continuing to make new pieces for.

Guest Post: Regine Touchon - The Persisterhood: Rosa
Notasulga, Alabama

Abandoned:  Hwy 14 I

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      Yutsano

      Jaw on floor. These are all amazing! And what a wonderful way to keep an ancient method alive.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty

      Those pieces are all fascinating. It sounds like a cool way to use your creativity. Congratulations on finding your medium.  As usual, WaterGirl is making our lives more interesting.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I love your work, Regine. The 2 pieces in your abandoned houses series are so interesting and I hope you continue this theme as you have planned.

      I have an encaustic painting on wood by Karen Eide that I bought at an art festival many years ago.  It hangs on a window wall in my bedroom to avoid the light and heat and I love its texture and the spookiness the medium seems suited for. Does your Art Pi group do online sales? I’d love to shop your work.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JPL

      Your work is amazing, and thank you for sharing them with us.  I love the abandoned houses.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Regine Touchon

      @WaterGirl: I’m here! I appreciate all your comments. During the plague I thought I would dive into my work, but alas my hubby and I did jigsaw puzzles.

      I’m in a better place now and will start creating again. My artist group has been invited to sell at a juried show this December in Auburn.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @Regine Touchon: if you have a link to a website, I would be glad to add it to the thread up top.

      Also, you may know this, but if you do have a site and enter it into the URL field, folks could click that to see your work, also.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Regine Touchon

      @Sure Lurkalot: Thanks so much.  I have yet to sell anything on line since I work sporadically  and what I do make usually sells at our shows.  Individual artists in Art Pi do have websites and have had some success selling their work.  If I get cracking and increase my inventory, I might do so.

      Reply

